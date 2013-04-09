PnF Chart

This indicator displays Point & Figure charts (PnF charts) in the indicator window. PnF charts show only price movements that are bigger than the specified box size. It helps to eliminate noise and allows focusing on main trends.

Time is not a factor here. Only price movements are taken into account. That is why PnF chart is not synchronized with the main chart it is attached to.

More about PnF charts: http://stockcharts.com/school/doku.php?id=chart_school:chart_analysis:pnf_charts

Indicator works in two modes:

  • CLOSE - only close prices are taken into account while building the chart;
  • HIGH_LOW - only high/low prices are taken into account.

The box size can be specified in a two different ways:

  • PIPS - as an absolute value of pips;
  • ATR - as a current value of ATR indicator (Note: current ATR value will be different every time you reinitialize or reattach the indicator!).

Other features:

  • Reversal amount can be changed;
  • Indicator colors are fully customizable;
  • Grid can be turned on and off;
  • The chart can be moved and zoomed in/out using keyboard.

Keys:

  • W, S, A, D - move the chart;
  • Q, E - zoom in/out;
  • G - show/hide grid.
Note: The indicator does not work in the Strategy Tester (backtesting).
Reviews 11
RPGiovanni
24
RPGiovanni 2019.12.09 12:59 
 

Awesome job! Props Man!

karmanov.83
24
karmanov.83 2025.08.31 10:10 
 

Привет! Отличный индикатор. Всё здорово! Нет в планах добавить для индикатора нанесение уровней (линий под углом 45 градусов)?

svv-pskov
14
svv-pskov 2025.06.10 07:24 
 

Хороший индикатор, удобнее если будет в отдельном окне с функциями рисования и расчетов. Прошу его включить в web версию терминали и версию метатрейд для андроид. Заранее благодарю.

karmanov.83
24
karmanov.83 2025.08.31 10:10 
 

Привет! Отличный индикатор. Всё здорово! Нет в планах добавить для индикатора нанесение уровней (линий под углом 45 градусов)?

Anthony Graham Wynne
138
Anthony Graham Wynne 2025.06.24 18:00 
 

svv-pskov
14
svv-pskov 2025.06.10 07:24 
 

Хороший индикатор, удобнее если будет в отдельном окне с функциями рисования и расчетов. Прошу его включить в web версию терминали и версию метатрейд для андроид. Заранее благодарю.

Tuấn Anh
18
Tuấn Anh 2025.02.13 15:49 
 

Jefferson Costa
54
Jefferson Costa 2022.06.27 01:37 
 

Too slow. I think you should give the code. So we can include it into EA.

beto_gauer
534
beto_gauer 2021.01.15 13:29 
 

RPGiovanni
24
RPGiovanni 2019.12.09 12:59 
 

Awesome job! Props Man!

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:00 
 

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2018.02.04 19:07 
 

Daniel Andrejczuk
5597
Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.09 13:43 
 

Nork
6190
Nork 2016.12.21 07:09 
 

Reply to review