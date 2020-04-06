🔹 MA Gold Happy – Automated Gold Trading EA (XAUUSD M30)

MA Gold Happy is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It captures short-to-medium term trends using a 3 EMA system combined with Fixed SL/TP and Trailing Stop for high winrate and easy risk management.

This EA is suitable for both professional traders and beginners who want fully automated trading on MT4 without constant monitoring.

🥈 Trading System

3 EMA Setup: Fast EMA = 9 Medium EMA = 50 Slow EMA = 75

Automatic Entry Rules: Buy: EMA9 > EMA50 > EMA75 + price retracement near EMA50/75 Sell: EMA9 < EMA50 < EMA75 + price retracement near EMA50/75

Fixed SL/TP and Trailing Stop: SL = 500 points TP = 1500 points Trailing Trigger = 150 points Trailing Stop = 150 points Trailing Step = 50 points

Time Filter: Trading allowed only during ⏰ GMT+0: 02:30 – 21:00 Close all orders daily to avoid overnight exposure



🥉 Risk Management

Risk per trade = 10% (adjustable)

0.01 lot ≈ 100 USD

Automatic position sizing based on SL and selected Risk

🏅 Key Features

✅ Clear Signals: EMA3 system accurately identifies gold trends

🛡️ Fixed SL/TP + Trailing Stop: Protects capital and locks profit automatically

⏱️ Optimized for M30: Balanced between signal frequency and gold volatility

📅 Time Filter + Daily Close: Avoid trading during low-volume periods or high-impact news

🏆 MQL5 Automatic Validation Passed: Ready for live accounts

🎯 Suitable For

Traders who want a stable gold trading EA

Beginners seeking fully automated MT4 strategy

Users who want to test M30 trend-following strategy without manual monitoring

⚙️ How to Install

Copy the .ex4 or .mq4 file to your MT4 Experts folder Restart MT4 → attach EA to XAUUSD M30 chart // Download set file , [Click] Adjust Risk % according to your account size Enable AutoTrading and start trading

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading results depend on market conditions and risk settings

Recommended to test first on a demo account

Avoid trading during major economic news (FOMC, CPI, NFP) for lower volatility

💡 MA Gold Happy – Fully automated gold trading EA with precise signals, easy risk management, and high winrate. Ready to use on MT4 immediately.