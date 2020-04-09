MA Gold Happy
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Thannawut Khankhat
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
MA Gold Happy is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It captures short-to-medium term trends using a 3 EMA system combined with Fixed SL/TP and Trailing Stop for high winrate and easy risk management.
This EA is suitable for both professional traders and beginners who want fully automated trading on MT4 without constant monitoring.
Download set file , [Click]
REAL SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2332892
🥈 Trading System
3 EMA Setup:
Fast EMA = 9
Medium EMA = 50
Slow EMA = 75
Automatic Entry Rules:
Buy: EMA9 > EMA50 > EMA75 + price retracement near EMA50/75
Sell: EMA9 < EMA50 < EMA75 + price retracement near EMA50/75
Fixed SL/TP and Trailing Stop:
SL = 500 points
TP = 1500 points
Trailing Trigger = 150 points
Trailing Stop = 150 points
Trailing Step = 50 points
Time Filter:
Trading allowed only during ⏰ GMT+0: 02:30 – 21:00
Close all orders daily to avoid overnight exposure
🥉 Risk Management
Risk per trade = 10% (adjustable)
0.01 lot ≈ 100 USD
Automatic position sizing based on SL and selected Risk
🏅 Key Features
✅ Clear Signals: EMA3 system accurately identifies gold trends
🛡️ Fixed SL/TP + Trailing Stop: Protects capital and locks profit automatically
⏱️ Optimized for M30: Balanced between signal frequency and gold volatility
📅 Time Filter + Daily Close: Avoid trading during low-volume periods or high-impact news
🏆 MQL5 Automatic Validation Passed: Ready for live accounts
🎯 Suitable For
Traders who want a stable gold trading EA
Beginners seeking fully automated MT4 strategy
Users who want to test M30 trend-following strategy without manual monitoring
⚙️ How to Install
Copy the .ex4 or .mq4 file to your MT4 Experts folder
Restart MT4 → attach EA to XAUUSD M30 chart
Adjust Risk % according to your account size
Enable AutoTrading and start trading
⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading results depend on market conditions and risk settings
Recommended to test first on a demo account
Avoid trading during major economic news (FOMC, CPI, NFP) for lower volatility
💡 MA Gold Happy – Fully automated gold trading EA with precise signals, easy risk management, and high winrate. Ready to use on MT4 immediately.