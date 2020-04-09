MA Gold Happy

🔹 MA Gold Happy – Automated Gold Trading EA (XAUUSD M30)

MA Gold Happy is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It captures short-to-medium term trends using a 3 EMA system combined with Fixed SL/TP and Trailing Stop for high winrate and easy risk management.

This EA is suitable for both professional traders and beginners who want fully automated trading on MT4 without constant monitoring.

- Download set file , [Click]

REAL SIGNALhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2332892

🥈 Trading System

  • 3 EMA Setup:

    • Fast EMA = 9

    • Medium EMA = 50

    • Slow EMA = 75

  • Automatic Entry Rules:

    • Buy: EMA9 > EMA50 > EMA75 + price retracement near EMA50/75

    • Sell: EMA9 < EMA50 < EMA75 + price retracement near EMA50/75

  • Fixed SL/TP and Trailing Stop:

    • SL =  500 points

    • TP =  1500 points

    • Trailing Trigger =  150 points

    • Trailing Stop =  150 points

    • Trailing Step =  50 points

  • Time Filter:

    • Trading allowed only during ⏰ GMT+0: 02:30 – 21:00

    • Close all orders daily to avoid overnight exposure

🥉 Risk Management

  • Risk per trade =  10% (adjustable)

  • 0.01 lot ≈  100 USD

  • Automatic position sizing based on SL and selected Risk

🏅 Key Features

  • Clear Signals: EMA3 system accurately identifies gold trends

  • 🛡️ Fixed SL/TP + Trailing Stop: Protects capital and locks profit automatically

  • ⏱️ Optimized for M30: Balanced between signal frequency and gold volatility

  • 📅 Time Filter + Daily Close: Avoid trading during low-volume periods or high-impact news

  • 🏆 MQL5 Automatic Validation Passed: Ready for live accounts

🎯 Suitable For

  • Traders who want a stable gold trading EA

  • Beginners seeking fully automated MT4 strategy

  • Users who want to test M30 trend-following strategy without manual monitoring

⚙️ How to Install

  1. Copy the .ex4 or .mq4 file to your MT4 Experts folder

  2. Restart MT4 → attach EA to XAUUSD M30 chart // Download set file , [Click]

  3. Adjust Risk % according to your account size

  4. Enable AutoTrading and start trading

⚠️ Disclaimer

  • Trading results depend on market conditions and risk settings

  • Recommended to test first on a demo account

  • Avoid trading during major economic news (FOMC, CPI, NFP) for lower volatility

💡 MA Gold Happy – Fully automated gold trading EA with precise signals, easy risk management, and high winrate. Ready to use on MT4 immediately.


