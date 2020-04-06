MA Gold Happy

🔹 MA Gold Happy – Automated Gold Trading EA (XAUUSD M30)

MA Gold Happy is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It captures short-to-medium term trends using a 3 EMA system combined with Fixed SL/TP and Trailing Stop for high winrate and easy risk management.

This EA is suitable for both professional traders and beginners who want fully automated trading on MT4 without constant monitoring.

Download set file

🥈 Trading System

  • 3 EMA Setup:

    • Fast EMA = 9

    • Medium EMA = 50

    • Slow EMA = 75

  • Automatic Entry Rules:

    • Buy: EMA9 > EMA50 > EMA75 + price retracement near EMA50/75

    • Sell: EMA9 < EMA50 < EMA75 + price retracement near EMA50/75

  • Fixed SL/TP and Trailing Stop:

    • SL =  500 points

    • TP =  1500 points

    • Trailing Trigger =  150 points

    • Trailing Stop =  150 points

    • Trailing Step =  50 points

  • Time Filter:

    • Trading allowed only during ⏰ GMT+0: 02:30 – 21:00

    • Close all orders daily to avoid overnight exposure

🥉 Risk Management

  • Risk per trade =  10% (adjustable)

  • 0.01 lot ≈  100 USD

  • Automatic position sizing based on SL and selected Risk

🏅 Key Features

  • Clear Signals: EMA3 system accurately identifies gold trends

  • 🛡️ Fixed SL/TP + Trailing Stop: Protects capital and locks profit automatically

  • ⏱️ Optimized for M30: Balanced between signal frequency and gold volatility

  • 📅 Time Filter + Daily Close: Avoid trading during low-volume periods or high-impact news

  • 🏆 MQL5 Automatic Validation Passed: Ready for live accounts

🎯 Suitable For

  • Traders who want a stable gold trading EA

  • Beginners seeking fully automated MT4 strategy

  • Users who want to test M30 trend-following strategy without manual monitoring

⚙️ How to Install

  1. Copy the .ex4 or .mq4 file to your MT4 Experts folder

  2. Restart MT4 → attach EA to XAUUSD M30 chart // Download set file , [Click]

  3. Adjust Risk % according to your account size

  4. Enable AutoTrading and start trading

⚠️ Disclaimer

  • Trading results depend on market conditions and risk settings

  • Recommended to test first on a demo account

  • Avoid trading during major economic news (FOMC, CPI, NFP) for lower volatility

💡 MA Gold Happy – Fully automated gold trading EA with precise signals, easy risk management, and high winrate. Ready to use on MT4 immediately.


