Fund Trading Ultimate
- Experts
- Thannawut Khankhat
- Version: 1.6
- Activations: 10
Elevate your trading experience with Fund Trading Ultimate MT5!
A powerful Expert Advisor designed for traders of all levels 🎯
Optimized for MetaTrader 5, combining efficient strategies with robust risk management ✅
📊 Usage Details
-
💱 Main Currency Pair: EUR/USD or USD/JPY
-
⏱️ Timeframe: M15
-
📉 Starting Lot Size: 0.01 (for $200 capital) | 0.05 (for $1,000 capital)
-
🏆 Prop Firm Compatible: Proven performance on Prop Firm accounts
🏦 Recommended Brokers
-
Works with standard GMT brokers such as IC Markets, Tickmill
-
⚡ Leverage: 1:100 or higher (can be adjusted for lower leverage)
⚙️ Installation & Recommendations
1️⃣ Attach the EA to the EUR/USD or USD/JPY M15 chart
2️⃣ Highly recommended to use a VPS server for optimal results
3️⃣ 📥 Download the set file (.set) [(click)]
📈 Indicators Used
-
📊 EMA9/21
-
📈 RSI(14)
-
📉 ADX(14)
-
🔄 Stochastic (20,80)
🟢 Entry Conditions
-
BUY: EMA9 crosses above EMA21 + RSI > 50 + ADX > 25 + Stochastic crosses up from oversold
-
SELL: EMA9 crosses below EMA21 + RSI < 50 + ADX > 25 + Stochastic crosses down from overbought
-
✅ Confirm with candlestick patterns (e.g., Bullish Engulfing, Breakout)
🌟 Key Features
-
🛡️ Always uses Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
📅 Built-in daily order open/close system
🔐 Risk Management
🔹 Standard
-
⛔ SL = 20 pips / 🎯 TP = configurable RR
-
⚖️ Risk = Max 1% per trade
-
📉 Lot size: 0.01 (for $200 capital) | 0.05 (for $1,000 capital)
-
🕑 Max 1–2 trades per day
🔹 Prop Firm
-
💰 Lot 0.5 | 1 trade = $10,000 capital | RR 1:Max (Fast BOGO)
-
💰 Lot 0.5 | 2 trades = $10,000 capital | RR 1:2 (Fast)
-
💰 Lot 0.15 | 1 trade = $10,000 capital | RR 1:2.5 (Safe)
-
💰 Lot 0.15 | 2 trades = $10,000 capital | RR 1:2.5 (Safe)
📝 Notes
-
🧪 Test on a demo account before live trading
-
📊 Results may vary depending on market conditions and EA settings
🎉 Download Fund Trading Ultimate MT5 today
and start trading like a pro! 🚀