Order Block Plus MT4

Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator. Ultimate SMC and ICT Order Block Pro with FVG and Dynamic Scoring. Master Institutional Trading with Precision

Are you tired of cluttered charts and subjective analysis? Step into the world of institutional trading with the Ultimate SMC and ICT Order Block Pro. This is not just another basic indicator; it is a highly advanced, algorithmic charting tool designed specifically for traders who utilize Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies.

Discounted Price $50 !! Secure your lifetime access now before it switches to subscription-only!

Built for absolute precision, this indicator automatically identifies high-probability institutional entry zones, saving you hours of manual charting while entirely removing emotional bias from your trading. Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, this tool will reveal the hidden footprints of the smart money.

Why Choose This Indicator?

Unlike standard indicators that simply draw boxes on every consecutive candle, this tool features a proprietary Dynamic Scoring System. It calculates the true strength of an Order Block by analyzing Accumulated Tick Volume and the size of the accompanying Fair Value Gap (FVG). This means you will only see the most powerful, institutional-grade zones that actually move the market.

Key Features and Unique Selling Points:

Dynamic Order Block Scoring: Every Order Block is dynamically scored from 0 to 99 percent based on volume and momentum. The indicator visually displays this score using a dual-color ratio mapping system, instantly telling you the strength of the buyers or sellers at that specific price level.

Automatic Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection: It seamlessly identifies and highlights market imbalances (FVG) that perfectly align with your Order Blocks, confirming high-probability trade setups. You can filter the minimum FVG size in pips to suit your trading style.

Smart Overlapping Filter: Keep your charts clean and professional. When multiple zones overlap, the built-in smart filter automatically hides the weaker zones and only displays the Order Block with the highest institutional score.

Equilibrium (50 Percent) Middle Line: A crucial feature for ICT traders. The indicator automatically plots the 50 percent equilibrium line inside the Order Block, providing you with sniper-precise entry points.

Real-Time Mitigation Tracking: The algorithm monitors live price action. Once a zone is successfully mitigated or broken by an opening candle, the indicator can automatically hide it or display it as a broken zone, ensuring you never trade an invalid setup.

Fully Customizable Visuals: Tailor the indicator to your personal preference. Adjust zone colors, text sizes, background fills, and line styles.

Non-Repainting and Zero Lag: The zones are plotted instantly at the close of the defining candles and do not repaint, ensuring you have a reliable tool for backtesting and live execution.

How to Trade Using SMC and ICT Concepts with This Indicator

To get the highest win rate, this indicator should be combined with a solid understanding of market structure and liquidity. Here is the optimal step-by-step framework:

1. Identify the Higher Timeframe Narrative: Always align your trades with the overall trend. Look for a recent sweep of liquidity (previous daily high or low) on a higher timeframe.

2. Wait for a Market Structure Shift (MSS / CHOCH): Drop down to your execution timeframe and wait for a clear break of market structure in the opposite direction of the liquidity sweep. This confirms the smart money is reversing the price.

3. Locate the High-Score Order Block and FVG: This is where the indicator does the heavy lifting. Look for a high-scoring Order Block that has caused the market structure shift. Ensure there is a prominent Fair Value Gap (FVG) directly next to the Order Block. The indicator will highlight this exact area for you.

4. Execute with Precision: Set your pending limit order at the beginning of the Order Block or at the 50 Percent Equilibrium Line provided by the indicator for an even tighter risk-to-reward ratio.

5. Risk Management: Place your Stop Loss safely just beyond the distal line (the opposite edge) of the Order Block. Target opposing liquidity pools or unmitigated FVG zones for your Take Profit.

Stop guessing and start trading alongside the institutions. Upgrade your technical analysis arsenal today with the Ultimate SMC and ICT Order Block Pro and experience the clarity of true algorithmic price action.

Purchase now and transform the way you view the financial markets!

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.

--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

CISD - Chane In State Delivery

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147715

FVG - Fair Value Gap

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147694

An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.





--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147714

--- If You Want All in One SMC MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177134

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184914





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