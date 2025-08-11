Core Vault X
- Experts
- Marvin Alain Bernard Barthelemy
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 14 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Hello everyone. Core Vault X has proven to be very accurate so far. Some days it makes one trade, one day it makes two trades, and one day there are no trades at all. Typical of a job well done that aims for precision and not a bunch of opening positions without the slightest logic of price action or flow analysis. I would like to point out that the developer is very helpful, assists with questions, and is very frank in his advice, which makes a big difference. Just today I commented to him that, due to the high market volatility, I decided to intervene and close at a profit that I thought was good at that moment. :) Congratulations and success!
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Allow the use of cookies to log in to the MQL5.com website.
Please enable the necessary setting in your browser, otherwise you will not be able to log in.
Hello everyone. Core Vault X has proven to be very accurate so far. Some days it makes one trade, one day it makes two trades, and one day there are no trades at all. Typical of a job well done that aims for precision and not a bunch of opening positions without the slightest logic of price action or flow analysis. I would like to point out that the developer is very helpful, assists with questions, and is very frank in his advice, which makes a big difference. Just today I commented to him that, due to the high market volatility, I decided to intervene and close at a profit that I thought was good at that moment. :) Congratulations and success!