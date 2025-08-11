Core Vault X

5


Überblick

Core Vault X ist ein professioneller Expert Advisor, der ausschließlich für XAUUSD (Gold) auf dem Zeitrahmen M15 entwickelt wurde.

Er kombiniert einen adaptiven, KI-gestützten Marktfilter mit einer streng regelbasierten Ausführung, um disziplinierten, selektiven und kontrollierten automatisierten Handel zu ermöglichen.

Kein Martingal. Kein Raster. Ein Handel nach dem anderen.


---

Hauptmerkmale

- Ausschließliche Spezialisierung auf XAUUSD
- Optimiert für den Zeitrahmen M15
- AI-unterstützte Marktfilterung
- Volatilitätsbasierter Stop-Loss und Trailing
- Maximal ein offener Handel
- Keine Martingale, kein Raster, keine Mittelwertbildung
- Prop-Firm-kompatible Logik
- Sauberer und optimierter MT5-Code


---

Handelslogik

Core Vault X analysiert die Marktbedingungen mithilfe eines leichtgewichtigen adaptiven AI-Filters in Kombination mit deterministischen Regeln:

- Volatilitätsregime
- Richtungsabhängiges Momentum
- Session-basierte Marktstruktur
- Spread- und Ausführungsbedingungen

Trades werden nur ausgeführt, wenn alle Bedingungen übereinstimmen, wodurch das Risiko in instabilen oder unvorhersehbaren Marktphasen reduziert wird.


---

Risiko-Management

- Dynamischer Stop-Loss auf Basis der Volatilität
- Adaptive Trailing-Logik
- Ein-Handel-pro-Sitzung-Politik
- Optionale kontrollierte verdeckte Rückgewinnung
- Begrenzung des Kapitaleinsatzes
- Broker-gesteuerte Ausführung

Entwickelt für strenge Risikokontrolle und Kapitalerhalt.


---

Technische Spezifikationen

Plattform: MetaTrader 5
Typ: Expert Advisor
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Zeitrahmen: M15
Mindestkapital: 100 USD
Empfohlener Leverage: 1:200 - 1:500
Backtesting: Jeder Tick (echte Ticks)
Ausführung: Marktausführung


---


Risiko-Hinweis

Der Handel mit gehebelten Instrumenten ist mit erheblichen Risiken verbunden.
Die Wertentwicklung in der Vergangenheit ist keine Garantie für zukünftige Ergebnisse.


---

Unterstützung

Support und Einrichtungshilfe sind über private Nachrichten auf MQL5 verfügbar.
Bewertungen 1
LuisGustavo_BR
413
LuisGustavo_BR 2025.12.17 16:22 
 

Hello everyone. Core Vault X has proven to be very accurate so far. Some days it makes one trade, one day it makes two trades, and one day there are no trades at all. Typical of a job well done that aims for precision and not a bunch of opening positions without the slightest logic of price action or flow analysis. I would like to point out that the developer is very helpful, assists with questions, and is very frank in his advice, which makes a big difference. Just today I commented to him that, due to the high market volatility, I decided to intervene and close at a profit that I thought was good at that moment. :) Congratulations and success!

LuisGustavo_BR
413
LuisGustavo_BR 2025.12.17 16:22 
 

Hello everyone. Core Vault X has proven to be very accurate so far. Some days it makes one trade, one day it makes two trades, and one day there are no trades at all. Typical of a job well done that aims for precision and not a bunch of opening positions without the slightest logic of price action or flow analysis. I would like to point out that the developer is very helpful, assists with questions, and is very frank in his advice, which makes a big difference. Just today I commented to him that, due to the high market volatility, I decided to intervene and close at a profit that I thought was good at that moment. :) Congratulations and success!

