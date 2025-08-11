Core Vault X

5


Overview

Core Vault X is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.

It combines an adaptive AI-assisted market filter with strict rule-based execution to deliver disciplined, selective and controlled automated trading.

No martingale. No grid. One trade at a time.


---

Key Features

• XAUUSD-only specialization
• Optimized for M15 timeframe
• AI-assisted market filtering
• Volatility-based stop loss and trailing
• One open trade maximum
• No martingale, no grid, no averaging
• Prop-firm compatible logic
• Clean and optimized MT5 code


---

Trading Logic

Core Vault X analyzes market conditions using a lightweight adaptive AI filter combined with deterministic rules:

• Volatility regime
• Directional momentum
• Session-based market structure
• Spread and execution conditions

Trades are executed only when all conditions align, reducing exposure during unstable or unpredictable market phases.


---

Risk Management

• Dynamic stop loss based on volatility
• Adaptive trailing logic
• One-trade-per-session policy
• Optional controlled hidden recovery
• Capital exposure limitation
• Broker-aware execution

Designed for strict risk control and capital preservation.


---

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Type: Expert Advisor
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15
Minimum Capital: 100 USD
Recommended Leverage: 1:200 – 1:500
Backtesting: Every tick (real ticks)
Execution: Market execution


---


Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged instruments involves substantial risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.


---

Support

Support and setup assistance are available via private message on MQL5.
Comentários 1
LuisGustavo_BR
413
LuisGustavo_BR 2025.12.17 16:22 
 

Hello everyone. Core Vault X has proven to be very accurate so far. Some days it makes one trade, one day it makes two trades, and one day there are no trades at all. Typical of a job well done that aims for precision and not a bunch of opening positions without the slightest logic of price action or flow analysis. I would like to point out that the developer is very helpful, assists with questions, and is very frank in his advice, which makes a big difference. Just today I commented to him that, due to the high market volatility, I decided to intervene and close at a profit that I thought was good at that moment. :) Congratulations and success!

