Core Vault X

CORE VAULT X

AI-Driven XAUUSD (Gold) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Professional MT5 EA for Gold Trading | Smart Risk Control | Prop-Firm Ready

Overview

Core Vault X is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.
It combines an adaptive AI-driven decision engine with institutional-grade risk management to deliver disciplined, selective and robust automated trading.

This EA is not a martingale, not a grid system and does not rely on aggressive position stacking.
The focus is placed on trade quality, execution discipline and capital protection.

Why Choose Core Vault X

• Designed for high-volatility gold markets
• Optimized specifically for XAUUSD price behavior
• Prop-firm friendly trading logic
• No martingale, no grid, no over-exposure
• Stable behavior during news and volatile periods
• Simple installation and configuration
• Free demo available for Strategy Tester evaluation

Trading Logic and AI Engine

Core Vault X uses a lightweight adaptive AI module combined with deterministic rule-based filters to analyze:

• Volatility regime
• Momentum and directional bias
• Session-based market structure
• Spread and execution conditions

Trades are executed only when all conditions align, reducing exposure during unstable or unpredictable market phases.

Key principles:
• Selective trade entries
• One active position at a time
• No revenge trading
• No signal stacking

Risk Management Framework

• Dynamic stop loss based on market volatility
• Adaptive trailing logic
• One-trade-per-session policy
• Controlled and optional hidden recovery system
• Capital exposure limitation
• Broker-aware execution respecting symbol constraints

Built to comply with strict prop-firm risk rules.

Main Features

• XAUUSD-only specialization
• Optimized for M15 timeframe
• AI-assisted market filtering
• Volatility-based SL and trailing
• One open trade maximum
• No martingale or grid logic
• Clean and optimized MT5 codebase
• Compatible with live, demo and prop-firm accounts

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Type: Expert Advisor (EA)
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15
Minimum Recommended Capital: 100 USD
Recommended Leverage: 1:200 – 1:500
Backtesting Mode: Every tick based on real ticks
Execution Type: Market execution
Broker Requirements: Low spread, fast execution

Installation and Usage

  1. Open a XAUUSD chart on M15 timeframe

  2. Attach Core Vault X to the chart

  3. Enable Algo Trading

  4. Adjust risk parameters if required

  5. Allow the EA to manage trades automatically

Demo and Testing

A free demo version is available.
Users are encouraged to test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before purchasing.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged instruments such as XAUUSD involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Support

For questions, setup assistance or configuration guidance, please contact support via private message on MQL5.

