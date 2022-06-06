ProZone





!!! There is a discount for the first 5 usersA stable working adviser on real accounts: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/966602 The expert analyzes more than 100 indicators. Thanks to this, he trades almost all week.The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions himself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in the plus.

Features:

The Expert can trade both ways at once or only one way.

ALL is IN both directions

BUY - Buy

SALE - For sale

BUTTON - Trading with buttons only

CART_ALL - Both ways

CART_BUY - For purchase

CART_SELL - For Sale

CART_DISABLED - Nowhere

AS_A_PERCENTAG - As a percentage

IN_CURRENCY - In the deposit currency

POINT - In dots

CURRENCY - In the deposit currency

It is used without losses, trailing stop and take profit, taking into account commission and swap.The stop-loss strategy is not provided, but it is possible to limit the loss to a certain amount in the deposit currency, which will exclude the draining of the deposit.Independent trading is possible if the variable DIRECTION_OF_TRADE = BUTTONTesting: The Expert Advisor is written for trading on EURUSD.Before testing, you should download the EURUSD M1 history.Use a model: Each tick is based on real ticks.All tests were carried out on the quotes of Alpari and ICMarkets dealing centersDeposit: Deposits of $1,500 for MT5 were established on signal accountsTo be able to view the expert's work in various conditions.But the recommended minimum deposit should have been at least 1000 units of deposit.By default, the RISK settings start working only with a deposit of 2000 units or more.Accounts: I recommend using accounts with five-digit quotes.The leverage I use ranges from 1 to 500.Before buying, I advise you to study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.PERIOD AND A PAIR OF CHARTS: Place bets only on EURUSD, for any period of the chart.parameters:USAGE - What we use, risk or a lotRISK/LOT - the size of the risk or lotPLUS_SIZE_LOT - Increment to lotTRADE_IN_ONE_POSITION - Trade only one way at a timeDIRECTION_OF_TRADE - Direction of tradeOPEN_POSITION - Opening positionsTHE_NUMBER_OF_BUY_POSITIONS - Maximum number of positions to buyTHE_NUMBER_OF_SELL_POSITIONS - Maximum number of positions for saleSTOP_AFTER_DRAWDOWN - Allows you to stop or continue trading after a drawdownIN_CURRENCY/IN_CURRENCY - Selection of the drawdown measurement methodPERMISSIBLE_LOSS - Allowable losses in currency or percentage of the depositTRADE_ON_NEW_YEAR - Trading in the New Year *MAGIC_NUMBER_BUY - The magic number of positions to buyMAGIC_NUMBER_SELL - The magic number of positions for salePOINT_CURRENCY - Basket ProfitBASKET_PROFIT_POINT - Profit sizeCLOSING_ATR - Close the first position on the ATR channelTIME_PERIOD_ATR - Time period of the ATR channelUseTralPo_MA - Enabling the MA trawlMA_Period - MA periodMA_Distance - Distance from MA in POINTSTS_StepMa - The step of the trawlUSE_A_SOUND - Use sound alertsLOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Log all messagesUSE_LINE_BREAK_EVEN - Show a lossless stringMAX_SPREAD_OPEN - Maximum spread for opening positionsSIGNAL_1 .... SIGNAL7 - the ability to select working signals for opening positions* We do not trade in the new year, from December 15 to January 15.















