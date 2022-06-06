ProZone

3
ProZone


!!! There is a discount for the first 5 users

A stable working adviser on real accounts: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/966602
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/966598
The expert analyzes more than 100 indicators. Thanks to this, he trades almost all week.
The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions himself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in the plus.

Features:

The Expert can trade both ways at once or only one way.


It is used without losses, trailing stop and take profit, taking into account commission and swap.
The stop-loss strategy is not provided, but it is possible to limit the loss to a certain amount in the deposit currency, which will exclude the draining of the deposit.
Independent trading is possible if the variable DIRECTION_OF_TRADE = BUTTON
Testing: The Expert Advisor is written for trading on EURUSD.
Before testing, you should download the EURUSD M1 history.
Use a model: Each tick is based on real ticks.
All tests were carried out on the quotes of Alpari and ICMarkets dealing centers
Deposit: Deposits of $1,500 for MT5 were established on signal accounts
To be able to view the expert's work in various conditions.
But the recommended minimum deposit should have been at least 1000 units of deposit.
By default, the RISK settings start working only with a deposit of 2000 units or more.
Accounts: I recommend using accounts with five-digit quotes.
The leverage I use ranges from 1 to 500.
Before buying, I advise you to study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.
PERIOD AND A PAIR OF CHARTS: Place bets only on EURUSD, for any period of the chart.
parameters:
USAGE - What we use, risk or a lot
RISK/LOT - the size of the risk or lot
PLUS_SIZE_LOT - Increment to lot
TRADE_IN_ONE_POSITION - Trade only one way at a time
DIRECTION_OF_TRADE - Direction of trade
  • ALL is IN both directions
  • BUY - Buy
  • SALE - For sale
  • BUTTON - Trading with buttons only
OPEN_POSITION - Opening positions
  • CART_ALL - Both ways
  • CART_BUY - For purchase
  • CART_SELL - For Sale
  • CART_DISABLED - Nowhere
THE_NUMBER_OF_BUY_POSITIONS - Maximum number of positions to buy
THE_NUMBER_OF_SELL_POSITIONS - Maximum number of positions for sale
STOP_AFTER_DRAWDOWN - Allows you to stop or continue trading after a drawdown
IN_CURRENCY/IN_CURRENCY - Selection of the drawdown measurement method
  • AS_A_PERCENTAG - As a percentage
  • IN_CURRENCY - In the deposit currency
PERMISSIBLE_LOSS - Allowable losses in currency or percentage of the deposit
TRADE_ON_NEW_YEAR - Trading in the New Year *
MAGIC_NUMBER_BUY - The magic number of positions to buy
MAGIC_NUMBER_SELL - The magic number of positions for sale
POINT_CURRENCY - Basket Profit
  • POINT - In dots
  • CURRENCY - In the deposit currency
BASKET_PROFIT_POINT - Profit size
CLOSING_ATR - Close the first position on the ATR channel
TIME_PERIOD_ATR - Time period of the ATR channel
UseTralPo_MA - Enabling the MA trawl
MA_Period - MA period
MA_Distance - Distance from MA in POINTS
TS_StepMa - The step of the trawl
USE_A_SOUND - Use sound alerts
LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Log all messages
USE_LINE_BREAK_EVEN - Show a lossless string
MAX_SPREAD_OPEN - Maximum spread for opening positions
SIGNAL_1 .... SIGNAL7 - the ability to select working signals for opening positions


* We do not trade in the new year, from December 15 to January 15.





Reviews 2
Jeffrey Leong
382
Jeffrey Leong 2022.12.02 05:29 
 

Found this hidden gem EA on MQL. I always like authors who test their own EA on real account. Igor signals have 22 months of proven results which is good.

Update April 2023: Bought it on December 2022 and tested it for 4 months on real account. So far the results were good, it bring me constant profit every week, I like it even it is a martingale EA. Martingale EA is dangerous, but we can always control the risk.

Update April 2024: Still good to use. I use it with extremely low risk, it brings me slow but constant profits. Recommend. :D

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ProfiZoneMT5
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Profit Zone МТ5 The Expert Advisor analyzes more than 100 indicators. Thanks to this, he trades almost all week long. The Expert Advisor can trade either completely independently, or it is possible to open the first positions on its own, after which the Expert Advisor will independently bring the matter to its logical conclusion, that is, close the position or positions in a plus. FEATURES: The Expert Advisor can trade both in both directions at once, or only in one direction. It is used without
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Torbjörn Söderström
48
Torbjörn Söderström 2024.08.29 20:00 
 

There are lots to learn from this vendor and his product Prozone: 1. Never trust anyone without full reliability on the signal showing the ea´s performance. There is tampering going on, hiding drawdowns. 2. When you see that the signal isnt updated in a long time, it is to late. The damage is already done to your account. I had a 59% loss in my account on 21/8 2024 with this EA.

Jeffrey Leong
382
Jeffrey Leong 2022.12.02 05:29 
 

Found this hidden gem EA on MQL. I always like authors who test their own EA on real account. Igor signals have 22 months of proven results which is good.

Update April 2023: Bought it on December 2022 and tested it for 4 months on real account. So far the results were good, it bring me constant profit every week, I like it even it is a martingale EA. Martingale EA is dangerous, but we can always control the risk.

Update April 2024: Still good to use. I use it with extremely low risk, it brings me slow but constant profits. Recommend. :D

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