PropLock Pro
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 5
Overview:
PropGoldEA is a sophisticated, production-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) across prop firm environments. This advanced algorithmic trading system combines four distinct, time-tested trading methodologies with institutional-grade risk management protocols. Designed for maximum reliability and compliance with prop firm trading rules, PropGoldEA represents the pinnacle of automated gold trading technology.
Core Architecture:
The EA is built on an object-oriented MQL5 framework featuring modular strategy classes, comprehensive risk management systems, and robust trade execution logic. Each component is meticulously engineered for performance, reliability, and regulatory compliance.
Strategy Configuration:
1. HTF Trend Reversal Strategy:
-
Timeframe: H4 (configurable)
-
Indicators: RSI (14-period), Stochastic (14,3,3)
-
Entry Conditions: Oversold conditions (RSI < 30, Stochastic < 20) with optional divergence confirmation
-
Pattern Recognition: Engulfing or Pin Bar candle patterns
-
Risk Management: 30-pip minimum stop loss, 2:1 risk-reward ratio
-
Purpose: Captures major trend reversals on higher timeframes with reduced noise
2. Price Action Reversal Strategy:
-
Timeframe: M30 (configurable)
-
Indicators: ATR-based consolidation detection
-
Entry Conditions: Breakout from consolidation zones with retest validation
-
Pattern Recognition: Higher lows formation, consolidation breakout patterns
-
Risk Management: 25-pip minimum stop loss, partial take-profit capabilities
-
Purpose: Identifies and capitalizes on short-term price reversals following consolidation periods
3. Momentum Breakout Strategy:
-
Timeframe: M15 (configurable)
-
Indicators: Momentum ATR, Fibonacci retracement levels, EMA alignment, ADX strength
-
Entry Conditions: Momentum candles exceeding 1.5x ATR with Fibonacci retracement confirmation
-
Pattern Recognition: Fib retracement (38.2%-61.8%) within trending markets
-
Risk Management: 40-pip minimum stop loss, ADX trend strength filtering
-
Purpose: Captures explosive momentum moves following healthy retracements
4. Multi-Timeframe Trend Following Strategy:
-
Timeframe Combination: H4 trend analysis with M15 entry signals
-
Indicators: Triple EMA alignment (9,21,50), Supertrend confirmation, pullback depth analysis
-
Entry Conditions: Higher timeframe trend alignment with lower timeframe pullback entries
-
Pattern Recognition: EMA alignment across timeframes, pullback depth validation
-
Risk Management: 50-pip minimum stop loss, optional trailing stop functionality
-
Purpose: Follows established trends with optimal risk-adjusted entry points
Risk Management System:
The EA incorporates a comprehensive, multi-layered risk management framework:
Position Sizing:
-
Flexible risk calculation: Percentage of balance or fixed dollar amount
-
Dynamic lot sizing based on stop loss distance and account balance
-
Maximum total risk exposure limitation (default: 1% of account)
-
Broker volume constraint validation and adjustment
Daily Limits:
-
Configurable daily loss limits (default: 5% of account)
-
Configurable daily profit limits (default: 10% of account)
-
Automatic daily reset functionality
-
Real-time exposure tracking and limitation
Trade Execution Safeguards:
-
Spread monitoring and filtering
-
Slippage control mechanisms
-
Stop loss and take profit validation
-
Freeze level and minimum distance compliance
-
Volume limit verification
Account Type Compatibility:
-
Full support for netting accounts (single position per symbol)
-
Full support for hedging accounts (multiple positions per symbol)
-
Automatic account type detection and adjustment
-
Magic number segregation for strategy identification
Market Condition Filters:
-
Session-based trading restrictions (London/New York sessions)
-
Volatility filtering using ATR thresholds
-
Weekend and market hour validation
-
Symbol trading mode verification
Trade Management Features:
-
Break-even functionality with configurable trigger levels
-
Trailing stop mechanisms with adjustable steps
-
Time-based exit conditions
-
Stop loss modification with safety checks
-
Position monitoring and adjustment
Testing and Debugging Capabilities:
-
Comprehensive logging system with detailed execution reports
-
Test mode for strategy validation
-
Force entry signals for functionality verification
-
Volume constraint testing and adjustment
-
Error handling with descriptive feedback
Technical Specifications:
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $1,000+ for optimal performance)
-
Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframes: H4, M30, M15 (configurable per strategy)
-
Maximum Spread: 2.5 pips (configurable)
-
Slippage Tolerance: 3 pips (configurable)
Performance Characteristics:
-
Average Trade Duration: 2-48 hours (configurable)
-
Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:2 minimum (configurable per strategy)
-
Win Rate: Strategy-dependent (30-50% typical for gold trading)
-
Maximum Drawdown: Controlled by daily and per-trade risk limits
-
Monthly Target: 10-20% (market condition dependent)
Compliance Features:
-
Prop firm rule adherence (no martingale, no grid trading)
-
Hard stop loss enforcement
-
No over-leverage protection
-
Position size limitation based on account equity
-
Daily loss limitation enforcement
Installation and Setup:
-
Attach EA to XAUUSD chart on desired timeframe
-
Configure risk parameters according to account size and risk tolerance
-
Enable/disable individual strategies based on market conditions
-
Set daily limits according to prop firm requirements
-
Enable test mode for initial validation
Optimization Guidelines:
-
Test each strategy independently before combining
-
Adjust risk parameters based on account size
-
Modify session filters according to trading hours
-
Fine-trade ATR thresholds based on current market volatility
-
Adjust stop loss distances based on gold's average daily range
Monitoring and Maintenance:
-
Regular review of daily performance logs
-
Monthly parameter review based on market conditions
-
Strategy performance tracking and adjustment
-
Risk parameter reassessment based on account growth
Support and Updates:
-
Regular performance optimization updates
-
Market condition adaptation improvements
-
Bug fixes and stability enhancements
-
Risk management protocol updates
Disclaimer:
PropGoldEA is designed for experienced traders who understand the risks associated with Forex and CFD trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should thoroughly test the EA in demo accounts and understand all parameters before live deployment. The developers are not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this software.
Conclusion:
PropGoldEA represents a comprehensive, professional-grade trading solution specifically optimized for gold markets and prop firm environments. By combining multiple complementary strategies with institutional-grade risk management, it provides a robust, reliable, and compliant automated trading system suitable for both individual traders and prop firm challenge participants.