Smart Martingale Trader MT4

🎯 Key Features:

6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.)

Intelligent Basket Management System

Advanced Trailing Stop Protection

Customizable Risk Management

Multi-timeframe Compatibility

Professional Debug System

🚀 NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System:

Cross-Basket Hedging: Automatic hedge protection at optimized danger levels

Recovery System: Intelligent recovery positions during favorable price retracements

Total Basket Management: Combined profit monitoring across all position types

Professional Position Tracking: Advanced array-based position management

Smart Risk Control: Converts traditional martingale into controlled basket trading

📊 Strategy Overview:

This EA combines trend-following signals with revolutionary cross-basket hedging protection. The Expert Advisor uses advanced technical analysis to identify high-probability entry points, then employs an intelligent martingale system with automatic hedge activation at optimized levels. When hedge positions become active, the recovery system opens strategic positions during price retracements. Unlike traditional martingale systems, this EA incorporates total basket profit management ensuring profitable exits even in challenging market conditions.

⚙️ Recommended Settings:

Pairs: NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF, CADCHF, AUDNZD

Timeframe: M15

Min Deposit: Normal / Cent $10,000 minimum (normal markets), $30,000 (S trong trending markets like EUR/USD 2014, 2017)

Leverage: 1:500

Settings: Professionally optimized parameters included

🔧 Technical Specifications:

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Account Types: Any (Netting/Hedging supported)

Hedge System: Intelligent activation at optimal levels

Recovery System: Smart price-level targeting technology

Grid Management: Professional progression with risk scaling

Basket Monitoring: Advanced combined profit tracking

Risk Controls: Multi-layer protection system

📈 Strategy Types:

MA + RSI Combined: Trend confirmation with momentum analysis

MACD + RSI: Crossover signals with momentum confirmation

Bollinger Bands: Breakout strategy for trending markets

Moving Average Cross: Simple trend reversal detection

Fast MACD: High-frequency momentum trading

RSI Only: Pure momentum-based entries

📈 Market Condition Adaptability:

Mixed Markets: Optimized martingale with trend confirmation

Strong Trending Markets: Hedge protection prevents excessive exposure during persistent trends

Volatile Periods: Recovery system capitalizes on retracements

Challenging Conditions: Total basket management ensures profitability

Historical Tested: Proven performance in strong trending conditions (EUR/USD 2014, 2017)

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management Features:

Cross-Basket Hedging: Automatic protection at critical levels

Recovery System: Strategic profit generation during retracements

Total Basket Monitoring: Combined P&L across all position types

Combined P&L across all position types Intelligent Take Profit system

Advanced Trailing Stop protection

Time-based trading filters

Margin level monitoring

Professional debug logging system

💡 Getting Started:

Download and install the EA on MT4
Test thoroughly on demo account
Start with recommended settings and conservative approach
Monitor performance and adjust parameters as needed
Never risk more than you can afford to lose

⚠️ Risk Warning:

This EA uses an advanced martingale strategy with intelligent hedge protection which involves position scaling with automatic risk management. The cross-basket hedging and recovery system significantly reduces traditional martingale risks, but past performance does not guarantee future results. Recommended capital: $10,000+ standard or $100+ cent accounts (minimum), $30,000+ standard or $300+ cent for strong trending markets. Only trade with risk capital you can afford to lose. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts first.



