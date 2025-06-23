Grid Matrix
- Experts
- Mohd Hakim Johari
- Version: 3.9
- Updated: 23 June 2025
Grid Matrix – The Ultimate Grid & Martingale EA for MT4/MT5 with Built-in Equity Protection. Smart automation, Ichimoku trend filter & real capital safety. Perfect for cent & standard accounts. Try now!
🧠 Grid Matrix — Smart Grid EA with Real Capital Protection
A professional trading system built for serious traders — combining Ichimoku trend logic with a refined grid engine, advanced money management, and full equity protection.
💡 Why Choose Grid Matrix?
Built for those who demand:
🔒 Capital protection
⚙️ Fully automated logic
💹 Flexible scaling for cent or standard accounts
Grid Matrix is optimized to grow small accounts while maintaining strict risk control — perfect for long-term deployment or passive portfolio building.
🔑 Key Features
🏦 Start Small, Grow Big
Minimum: $100 (10,000 cents)
Recommended: $500+ (50,000 cents)
Designed to work flawlessly on both cent and standard accounts
📊 Universal Money Management
Input your lot risk as LotPer10K = 1.0
-
System auto-detects account type and adjusts lot size
Example: 1.0 = 0.01 lot per $100 equity
🛡 Built-in Equity Protection
Protect your capital — even while you sleep:
CutProfitMoneyPercent = 10 : Auto-close all trades at 10% equity growth
CutLossMoneyPercent = 15 : Auto-cut all trades at 15% equity loss
🔁 Smart Grid & Martingale Logic
Layered entries with adjustable pipstep
Custom multipliers for smarter scaling
Optional Single-Entry Mode for low-risk trending markets
📈 Verified Ichimoku Strategy
Uses Ichimoku Kinko Hyo for trend filtering
Avoids weak setups and noise entries
🧾 Clean & Informative Dashboard
Live trade stats
Daily/total profit
System health (grid status, equity locks, etc.)
⚙️ How It Works
Trend Detection: Ichimoku cloud + price confirmation
Entry: Fixed or dynamic lot per equity
Grid Mode: Multi-layer system with TP sync
Single-Entry Mode: For scalpers or trend followers
Equity Monitor: Cutloss / take profit logic auto-executes
🛠 Recommended Setup
|Parameter
|Value
|Capital (Min)
|$100 cent / $1,000 standard
|Capital (Ideal)
|$500+ cent / $5,000+ standard
|Pairs
|EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (with care)
|Timeframe
|M1 (fast) or M5 (balanced)
|VPS
|Required (24/7 uptime recommended)
🚀 Take Control of Your Trading
Say goodbye to inconsistent strategies.
With Grid Matrix Pro, you get:
✅ Safe deployment
✅ Scalable design
✅ Smart execution
A true plug-and-play EA for disciplined, capital-aware traders.
