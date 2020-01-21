VondereichFX EA

4.14

[MT4] Upgrade Your Trading with Vondereich v1.3 – Powerful MT4 Expert Advisor

Take your trading performance to the next level with Vondereich v1.3, a fully automated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who want control, safety, and consistent growth.

🚀 Key Features:
• Auto Compounding based on percentage
• Customizable trading session
• RSI indicator integration for smart entries
• Semi-Hedging (Auto) System
• Adjustable Pipstep and Lot Exponent
• Supports all major pairs and Gold (XAUUSD)

🎯 Trading Strategy:
This EA uses an intelligent Martingale strategy with adjustable pipstep and lot exponent (recommended 1.12 to 1.5).
✅ Profit target can be set from 10 to 50 pips
✅ For Gold, use pipstep = 300 and target = 100 pips

💼 Account Compatibility:
• Supports Cent, Micro, and Standard accounts
• Minimum deposit: $100 (micro or standard) or 10,000 cent USD

🔒 Designed for both aggressive and conservative traders – Vondereich v1.3 offers the flexibility to adapt to your preferred risk profile.
Start trading smarter with Vondereich today!


Reviews 8
rickohoyos2001
18
rickohoyos2001 2025.01.14 20:49 
 

Me gusta el desempeño excelente producto

Zuo Zhi Li
158
Zuo Zhi Li 2024.09.14 16:19 
 

Hello! During the backtesting process, there was an error message saying "2024.09.14 22:16:18.882 2024.08.06 15:38:04 VondereichFX EA XAUUSD, M1: OrderSend error 134". How was this error set? thank you!

Quantum Trader
2939
Quantum Trader 2020.03.08 07:58 
 

back test is awesome , if u done a few changes in setting to reduce the tp pips will have great result . now testing in demo account . thank you

Filter:
krampe87
56
krampe87 2025.02.14 16:58 
 

In general, the advisor is good, but requires constant monitoring. It would become much more profitable and better if it provided for the closure of transactions based on the signals of the Stochastic indicator.

Mohd Hakim Johari
2249
Reply from developer Mohd Hakim Johari 2025.02.14 17:18
That the best way. Monitoring.
rickohoyos2001
18
rickohoyos2001 2025.01.14 20:49 
 

Me gusta el desempeño excelente producto

Mohd Hakim Johari
2249
Reply from developer Mohd Hakim Johari 2025.01.15 13:08
Thanks
Zuo Zhi Li
158
Zuo Zhi Li 2024.09.14 16:19 
 

Hello! During the backtesting process, there was an error message saying "2024.09.14 22:16:18.882 2024.08.06 15:38:04 VondereichFX EA XAUUSD, M1: OrderSend error 134". How was this error set? thank you!

Mohd Hakim Johari
2249
Reply from developer Mohd Hakim Johari 2024.09.14 16:31
ordersend error 134 related to not enough money.. you can DM me to get the latest version.. since i tried to update the ea got rejected by the system.. the latest build 1421 sometimes cause the problem
27007349 Correia
18
27007349 Correia 2024.05.22 23:06 
 

EA excepsional ,mas nao cosegui usa-lo por falta de capital suficiente

Mohd Hakim Johari
2249
Reply from developer Mohd Hakim Johari 2024.05.27 12:38
what capital do you start with ?? can use cents account
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 10:27 
 

Good job.

Jamie Daniel Thompson
163
Jamie Daniel Thompson 2020.09.08 12:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrei Toader Micu
603
Andrei Toader Micu 2020.06.30 18:29 
 

Survives in 2020, but fails in 2008

Mohd Hakim Johari
2249
Reply from developer Mohd Hakim Johari 2021.05.15 20:46
sure sometime fails, but if success for 2 years. its a big win ratio :D
Quantum Trader
2939
Quantum Trader 2020.03.08 07:58 
 

back test is awesome , if u done a few changes in setting to reduce the tp pips will have great result . now testing in demo account . thank you

Mohd Hakim Johari
2249
Reply from developer Mohd Hakim Johari 2025.01.16 09:22
pipstep can be adjust
