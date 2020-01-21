VondereichFX EA

✅ [MT4] Upgrade Your Trading with Vondereich v1.3 – Powerful MT4 Expert Advisor

Take your trading performance to the next level with Vondereich v1.3, a fully automated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who want control, safety, and consistent growth.

🚀 Key Features:

• Auto Compounding based on percentage

• Customizable trading session

• RSI indicator integration for smart entries

• Semi-Hedging (Auto) System

• Adjustable Pipstep and Lot Exponent

• Supports all major pairs and Gold (XAUUSD)

🎯 Trading Strategy:

This EA uses an intelligent Martingale strategy with adjustable pipstep and lot exponent (recommended 1.12 to 1.5).

✅ Profit target can be set from 10 to 50 pips

✅ For Gold, use pipstep = 300 and target = 100 pips

💼 Account Compatibility:

• Supports Cent, Micro, and Standard accounts

• Minimum deposit: $100 (micro or standard) or 10,000 cent USD

🔒 Designed for both aggressive and conservative traders – Vondereich v1.3 offers the flexibility to adapt to your preferred risk profile.

Start trading smarter with Vondereich today!



