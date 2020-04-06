Grid Matrix

Grid Matrix  – The Ultimate Grid & Martingale EA for MT4/MT5 with Built-in Equity Protection. Smart automation, Ichimoku trend filter & real capital safety. Perfect for cent & standard accounts. Try now!

🧠 Grid Matrix  — Smart Grid EA with Real Capital Protection

A professional trading system built for serious traders — combining Ichimoku trend logic with a refined grid engine, advanced money management, and full equity protection.


💡 Why Choose Grid Matrix?

Built for those who demand:

  • 🔒 Capital protection

  • ⚙️ Fully automated logic

  • 💹 Flexible scaling for cent or standard accounts

Grid Matrix is optimized to grow small accounts while maintaining strict risk control — perfect for long-term deployment or passive portfolio building.

🔑 Key Features

🏦 Start Small, Grow Big

  • Minimum: $100 (10,000 cents)

  • Recommended: $500+ (50,000 cents)

  • Designed to work flawlessly on both cent and standard accounts

📊 Universal Money Management

  • Input your lot risk as LotPer10K = 1.0

  • System auto-detects account type and adjusts lot size

  • Example: 1.0 = 0.01 lot per $100 equity

🛡 Built-in Equity Protection

Protect your capital — even while you sleep:

  • CutProfitMoneyPercent = 10 : Auto-close all trades at 10% equity growth

  • CutLossMoneyPercent = 15 : Auto-cut all trades at 15% equity loss

🔁 Smart Grid & Martingale Logic

  • Layered entries with adjustable pipstep

  • Custom multipliers for smarter scaling

  • Optional Single-Entry Mode for low-risk trending markets

📈 Verified Ichimoku Strategy

  • Uses Ichimoku Kinko Hyo for trend filtering

  • Avoids weak setups and noise entries

🧾 Clean & Informative Dashboard

  • Live trade stats

  • Daily/total profit

  • System health (grid status, equity locks, etc.)



⚙️ How It Works

  • Trend Detection: Ichimoku cloud + price confirmation

  • Entry: Fixed or dynamic lot per equity

  • Grid Mode: Multi-layer system with TP sync

  • Single-Entry Mode: For scalpers or trend followers

  • Equity Monitor: Cutloss / take profit logic auto-executes


🛠 Recommended Setup

Parameter Value
Capital (Min) $100 cent / $1,000 standard
Capital (Ideal) $500+ cent / $5,000+ standard
Pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (with care)
Timeframe M1 (fast) or M5 (balanced)
VPS Required (24/7 uptime recommended)


🚀 Take Control of Your Trading

Say goodbye to inconsistent strategies.
With Grid Matrix Pro, you get:

✅ Safe deployment
✅ Scalable design
✅ Smart execution

A true plug-and-play EA for disciplined, capital-aware traders.


📩 Telegram Support: @vondereich



