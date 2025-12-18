Trading Buddy MT5 Bot

USDJPY & EURUSD Trading Buddy EA - Detailed Description

Name: USDJPY & EURUSD Trading Buddy Version: 1.05 Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Supported Symbols: Exclusively USDJPY and EURUSD Strategy Type: Trend-following with triple SMA confirmation

Optimized Default Settings

  • USDJPY: MA Timeframe H4 (4-hour), Signal Timeframe M15 (15-minute)
  • EURUSD: MA Timeframe H1 (1-hour), Signal Timeframe M30 (30-minute)

These settings are fully customizable via inputs.

Trading Hours

The EA is configured to trade only during the high-liquidity session from 06:00 to 13:00 (server time). This window captures the overlap between the Tokyo and London sessions, providing optimal conditions for clean trends and reduced slippage on these major pairs.

Core Strategy

Three Simple Moving Averages (default periods: 5 / 10 / 50) create a robust trend filter:

  • Trades open only when fast, medium, and slow MAs fully align (strong directional confirmation)
  • Positions held until opposite reversal signal
  • One position at a time – clean trend-following without grids or martingale

Symbol-Specific Risk Management

  • USDJPY: Stop Loss 1200 points, Trailing Stop 3500 points (step 1000)
  • EURUSD: Stop Loss 800 points, Trailing Stop 1000 points (step 800)

Additional protections: cooldown period, minimum balance check, margin verification.

Key Features

  • Draggable, stylish on-screen dashboard showing current symbol, real-time settings, profit, balance, and trade statistics
  • Symbol-specific display of SL/trailing values
  • Alerts (popup, sound, optional email)
  • Compatible with One-Click Trading

Ideal For

Traders seeking a disciplined, set-and-forget trend system focused on two major pairs during the most active and reliable daily session (6 AM – 1 PM).

Simple, transparent, and visually intuitive – a reliable automated trading companion for consistent performance.

