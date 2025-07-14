Bearish An Bullish EA





This 5-Minute Timeframe Bullish EA Bot is tailored for small trading accounts, operating with a minimum lot size. The bot uses three moving averages (short, long, and stop) to identify bullish and bearish trends on the 5-minute chart, opening trades based on the crossover signals. The key features include:

Initial Lot Size : Starts at 0.01, ensuring minimal risk per trade.

Trading Times : Operates between 6 AM and 1 PM, based on your broker's server time.

Cooldown : Implements a 30-minute cooldown between trades to prevent overtrading.

Margin Check : Ensures sufficient margin before opening a trade to avoid margin calls.

Trade Management : Closes existing positions if opposite signals are detected, thus managing risk effectively.

Signal Confirmation : Uses multiple moving averages to confirm buy or sell signals, reducing false signals.

Symbol: Attach this EA to the GOLD (XAUUSD) chart for optimal performance.

This bot is designed to operate with low risk, making it suitable for traders with smaller account balances. Feel free to tweak the parameters according to your trading preferences!

PLEASE TEST IT'S FIRST BEFORE BUYING THE PRODUCT THANK YOU.