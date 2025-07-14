Bearish An Bullish EA
- Experts
- Lungile Mbanjwa
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 14 July 2025
- Activations: 10
BULLISH EA MT5 BOT
Overview: The BULLISH EA MT5 BOT is designed for automated trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It primarily utilizes Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) to generate trading signals. The EA aims to take advantage of bullish and bearish market conditions by opening buy and sell positions based on the crossover of short, long, and stop-period moving averages.
Key Features:
-
Initial Lot Size: The EA starts with an initial lot size of 0.01, which can be adjusted based on the user's preference and market conditions.
-
Moving Averages: The EA uses three different SMA periods for signal generation:
-
Short Period (default 5)
-
Long Period (default 10)
-
Stop Period (default 50)
-
-
Timeframes: The EA operates on two different timeframes:
-
MA Timeframe: H4 (4-hour) by default
-
Signal Timeframe: M15 (15-minute) by default
-
-
Trade Management:
-
Max Trades: Limits the maximum number of simultaneous trades to 5.
-
Cooldown Period: Ensures a cooldown period of 30 minutes between trades.
-
Delay Hours: A minimum delay of 2 hours is set between trades to avoid over-trading.
-
Trading Time Window: The EA trades only between 6 AM and 1 PM.
-
-
Risk Management:
-
Ensures the account balance is sufficient before placing a trade (minimum balance of 10.0).
-
Validates lot size against the minimum allowed by the broker.
-
Checks available free margin before opening new trades.
-
-
Signal Generation:
-
Buy Signal: Generated when the short-period MA crosses above the long-period MA, and both are above the stop-period MA.
-
Sell Signal: Generated when the short-period MA crosses below the long-period MA, and both are below the stop-period MA.
-
-
Trade Execution:
-
Buy Trades: Opened when a buy signal is generated, provided no existing positions are held.
-
Sell Trades: Opened when a sell signal is generated, provided no existing positions are held.
-
-
Position Management:
-
Monitors existing positions and closes them if opposing signals are generated.
-
Ensures all positions are closed before opening new ones in the opposite direction.
-
Initialization and Cleanup:
-
Initializes all the required moving averages and handles errors gracefully.
-
Releases resources and cleans up when the EA is deinitialized.
Notes:
-
The EA is designed to be flexible and can be customized by adjusting the input parameters to suit different trading styles and market conditions.
-
Proper backtesting and optimization are recommended before deploying the EA in a live trading environment.
This 5-Minute Timeframe Bullish EA Bot is tailored for small trading accounts, operating with a minimum lot size. The bot uses three moving averages (short, long, and stop) to identify bullish and bearish trends on the 5-minute chart, opening trades based on the crossover signals. The key features include:
-
Initial Lot Size: Starts at 0.01, ensuring minimal risk per trade.
-
Trading Times: Operates between 6 AM and 1 PM, based on your broker's server time.
-
Cooldown: Implements a 30-minute cooldown between trades to prevent overtrading.
-
Margin Check: Ensures sufficient margin before opening a trade to avoid margin calls.
-
Trade Management: Closes existing positions if opposite signals are detected, thus managing risk effectively.
-
Signal Confirmation: Uses multiple moving averages to confirm buy or sell signals, reducing false signals.
-
Symbol: Attach this EA to the GOLD (XAUUSD) chart for optimal performance.
This bot is designed to operate with low risk, making it suitable for traders with smaller account balances. Feel free to tweak the parameters according to your trading preferences!
PLEASE TEST IT'S FIRST BEFORE BUYING THE PRODUCT THANK YOU.