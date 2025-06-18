Trading Buddy MT5 Bot
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Lungile Mbanjwa
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 18 Haziran 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 7
📘 EA Description: USDJPY Trading Buddy EA MT5 BOT
Version: 1.00
Instrument: USDJPY
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
EA Type: Trend-following, Moving Average Crossover System
🔍 Overview
USDJPY Trading Buddy EA MT5 BOT is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade the USDJPY pair on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses a triple moving average strategy to identify trend directions and execute trades with built-in risk management features such as stop loss, trailing stop, cooldown time between trades, and a detailed on-chart panel for user insights.
🎯 Entry Logic
The EA is built around three key Simple Moving Averages (SMA):
-
Short MA (fast) – default period: 5
-
Long MA (medium) – default period: 10
-
Stop MA (slow) – default period: 50
📈 Buy Conditions
A buy trade is triggered when:
-
Short MA > Long MA
-
Long MA > Stop MA
-
The previous trade was not also a buy (to prevent duplicate entries)
📉 Sell Conditions
A sell trade is triggered when:
-
Short MA < Long MA
-
Long MA < Stop MA
-
The previous trade was not also a sell
The EA only takes trades when there is no open position and after a cooldown period.
🛡️ Risk Management
-
Stop Loss (SL): Fixed, configurable (default: 1200 points)
-
Trailing Stop: Optional trailing stop with step and distance control (default: 3500 points with 1000 step)
-
Cooldown Timer: Prevents over-trading by enforcing a waiting period between trades (default: 30 minutes)
-
Max Trades: Limits the number of trades (default: 5)
⚙️ Key Settings
-
Lot Size: Configurable (default: 0.01)
-
MA Timeframe: Applied timeframe for moving averages (default: H4)
-
Signal Timeframe: Used for potential future filtering or confirmation (default: M15)
-
Trade Window: Only trades between 06:00 and 13:00 server time
📋 Panel Info (On-Chart Display)
The EA features a live panel that displays:
-
EA name and version
-
Moving Average settings and timeframes
-
Lot size and Stop Loss status
-
Trailing Stop status and configuration
-
Enabled trade directions (Buy/Sell)
-
Cooldown time
-
Last trade type
-
Current market price
This helps traders track EA decisions and trading context in real time.