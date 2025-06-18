Trading Buddy MT5 Bot

📘 EA Description: USDJPY Trading Buddy EA MT5 BOT

Version: 1.00

Instrument: USDJPY

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

EA Type: Trend-following, Moving Average Crossover System

🔍 Overview

USDJPY Trading Buddy EA MT5 BOT is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade the USDJPY pair on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses a triple moving average strategy to identify trend directions and execute trades with built-in risk management features such as stop loss, trailing stop, cooldown time between trades, and a detailed on-chart panel for user insights.

🎯 Entry Logic

The EA is built around three key Simple Moving Averages (SMA):

Short MA (fast) – default period: 5

Long MA (medium) – default period: 10

Stop MA (slow) – default period: 50

📈 Buy Conditions

A buy trade is triggered when:

Short MA > Long MA

Long MA > Stop MA

The previous trade was not also a buy (to prevent duplicate entries)

📉 Sell Conditions

A sell trade is triggered when:

Short MA < Long MA

Long MA < Stop MA

The previous trade was not also a sell

The EA only takes trades when there is no open position and after a cooldown period.

🛡️ Risk Management

Stop Loss (SL): Fixed, configurable (default: 1200 points)

Trailing Stop: Optional trailing stop with step and distance control (default: 3500 points with 1000 step)

Cooldown Timer: Prevents over-trading by enforcing a waiting period between trades (default: 30 minutes)

Max Trades: Limits the number of trades (default: 5)

⚙️ Key Settings

Lot Size: Configurable (default: 0.01)

MA Timeframe: Applied timeframe for moving averages (default: H4)

Signal Timeframe: Used for potential future filtering or confirmation (default: M15)

Trade Window: Only trades between 06:00 and 13:00 server time

📋 Panel Info (On-Chart Display)

The EA features a live panel that displays:

EA name and version

Moving Average settings and timeframes

Lot size and Stop Loss status

Trailing Stop status and configuration

Enabled trade directions (Buy/Sell)

Cooldown time

Last trade type

Current market price

This helps traders track EA decisions and trading context in real time.



