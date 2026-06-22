Superior Telegram To MT5 Signals Copier

5
Superior Telegram Signals Copier MT5 automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels or groups straight to your MetaTrader 5 account.

It reads the signal text, works out the symbol, direction, entry, stop loss and take-profit levels, sizes the position under your own risk rules, and sends the trade to MT5 within moments of the message arriving — no manual reading, typing or guessing during fast markets.The software is two parts working together: a desktop app that connects to Telegram and reads your channels, and an MT5 Expert Advisor that executes and manages the resulting trades. Everything runs on your own PC or VPS.

Requirements
The EA requires a companion desktop application for Telegram communication.
Reading signals posted as images/screenshots requires the free Tesseract OCR engine installed on the same PC/VPS — typed-text signals work without it. Download it here  and install with the default settings; the app finds it automatically.
The installer and setup steps are provided in the official installation guide.

Main Features
Multi-channel signal copying: Follow any number of Telegram channels or groups and copy their signals straight to your MT5 account
Advanced signal recognition: Understands varied signal formats, multiple languages, and buy/sell emoji, with a custom keyword override per provider for non-standard wording
Reads screenshot signals too: Uses OCR to extract the signal text from images posted in a channel, not just typed messages — for providers who post trade calls as screenshots instead of text
Trade control per provider: Pause or resume any channel independently without affecting the others
Flexible risk management: Fixed lot, fixed money, % of balance/equity/free margin, or ATR-based volatility sizing
Split TP orders: Automatically divides a signal across multiple take-profit levels
Break-even and trailing stop: Automatic break-even, standard trailing, and a hidden "ghost" trailing mode that doesn't touch the broker-visible stop
Auto partial-close ladder: Close a position in stages at up to three pip milestones, with optional move-to-break-even after the first
Slippage guard: Converts to a pending order instead of chasing price when the market has already moved too far, with your own max-slippage limit
Prop firm protection: Entry price offsets, randomized execution timing and lot-size variance, plus a stealth mode that hides SL/TP from the broker entirely
Equity guard: Auto-blocks new trades after daily, weekly or monthly profit/loss thresholds are hit, without touching positions already open
Trade limits: Cap open trades and trades per day/week/month
Time filters: Allow or block trading by day of week, with scheduled auto-close (e.g. before the weekend)
News filter: Pause trading around high/medium/low impact news events, with currency-relevance matching
Correlation & netting protection: Avoid stacking exposure to the same base currency, and stay safe on netting-style accounts
Symbol handling: Prefix/suffix support, custom symbol mapping, and include/exclude lists
Tick value correction: Manual overrides for accurate lot-size math on instruments your broker prices non-standardly (metals, crypto CFDs, etc.)
Trade Orders dashboard: Monitor every open position live, with one-click bulk close — winners only, losers only, buys, sells, or everything
Signal log: A full history of every message received, the action detected, and its outcome, so you can see exactly why a trade did or didn't happen
Performance reporting: One-click report of balance, P/L, providers and recent signals, ready to save or print
Notifications & trade screenshots: Trade alerts via MT5 Email and Push, plus automatic chart screenshots on trade open/close — which can also be posted straight back into your Telegram chat
Safe coexistence: A unique magic number keeps the EA's own trades separate from your manual trades or any other EA on the same account
Multi-language interface: English, Spanish, Russian, French, German, Portuguese and Chinese, with light and dark themes

Check out the screenshots and the full setup handbook to learn more. If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to contact me anytime — happy to help!

Support
Setup guide and background reading: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771824/
Official update and support channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/014a65d0360adc01


Отзывы 1
Zachmx1
32
Zachmx1 2026.08.08 12:55 
 

great seller good support helped with all my needs and additional support !

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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
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Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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Prime Horizon
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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 - это панель ручной торговли для MetaTrader 5, предназначенная для подготовки, исполнения и управления позициями непосредственно с графика, с визуальным контролем риска на каждом этапе. Инструмент объединяет в одном интерфейсе подготовку ордеров, автоматический расчет объема позиции по риску, интерактивные зоны Entry, Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также несколько функций управления сделкой после исполнения. Обновления версии 2.0 Версия 2.0 вводит несколько ул
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Zachmx1
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Zachmx1 2026.08.08 12:55 
 

great seller good support helped with all my needs and additional support !

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