Superior Telegram To MT5 Signals Copier

Superior Telegram Signals Copier MT5 automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels or groups straight to your MetaTrader 5 account.

It reads the signal text, works out the symbol, direction, entry, stop loss and take-profit levels, sizes the position under your own risk rules, and sends the trade to MT5 within moments of the message arriving — no manual reading, typing or guessing during fast markets. The software is two parts working together: a desktop app that connects to Telegram and reads your channels, and an MT5 Expert Advisor that executes and manages the resulting trades. Everything runs on your own PC or VPS.

Requirements

The EA requires a companion desktop application for Telegram communication.

Reading signals posted as images/screenshots requires the free Tesseract OCR engine installed on the same PC/VPS — typed-text signals work without it. Download it here and install with the default settings; the app finds it automatically.

The installer and setup steps are provided in the official installation guide

Main Features

Multi-channel signal copying: Follow any number of Telegram channels or groups and copy their signals straight to your MT5 account

Advanced signal recognition: Understands varied signal formats, multiple languages, and buy/sell emoji, with a custom keyword override per provider for non-standard wording

Reads screenshot signals too: Uses OCR to extract the signal text from images posted in a channel, not just typed messages — for providers who post trade calls as screenshots instead of text

Trade control per provider: Pause or resume any channel independently without affecting the others

Flexible risk management: Fixed lot, fixed money, % of balance/equity/free margin, or ATR-based volatility sizing

Split TP orders: Automatically divides a signal across multiple take-profit levels

Break-even and trailing stop: Automatic break-even, standard trailing, and a hidden "ghost" trailing mode that doesn't touch the broker-visible stop

Auto partial-close ladder: Close a position in stages at up to three pip milestones, with optional move-to-break-even after the first

Slippage guard: Converts to a pending order instead of chasing price when the market has already moved too far, with your own max-slippage limit

Prop firm protection: Entry price offsets, randomized execution timing and lot-size variance, plus a stealth mode that hides SL/TP from the broker entirely

Equity guard: Auto-blocks new trades after daily, weekly or monthly profit/loss thresholds are hit, without touching positions already open

Trade limits: Cap open trades and trades per day/week/month

Time filters: Allow or block trading by day of week, with scheduled auto-close (e.g. before the weekend)

News filter: Pause trading around high/medium/low impact news events, with currency-relevance matching

Correlation & netting protection: Avoid stacking exposure to the same base currency, and stay safe on netting-style accounts

Symbol handling: Prefix/suffix support, custom symbol mapping, and include/exclude lists

Tick value correction: Manual overrides for accurate lot-size math on instruments your broker prices non-standardly (metals, crypto CFDs, etc.)

Trade Orders dashboard: Monitor every open position live, with one-click bulk close — winners only, losers only, buys, sells, or everything

Signal log: A full history of every message received, the action detected, and its outcome, so you can see exactly why a trade did or didn't happen

Performance reporting: One-click report of balance, P/L, providers and recent signals, ready to save or print

Notifications & trade screenshots: Trade alerts via MT5 Email and Push, plus automatic chart screenshots on trade open/close — which can also be posted straight back into your Telegram chat

Safe coexistence: A unique magic number keeps the EA's own trades separate from your manual trades or any other EA on the same account

Multi-language interface: English, Spanish, Russian, French, German, Portuguese and Chinese, with light and dark themes

Check out the screenshots and the full setup handbook to learn more. If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to contact me anytime — happy to help!

Support

Setup guide and background reading: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771824/