SwingBuilder MT5

SwingBuilder EA — Built using an entirely proprietary momentum architecture, SwingBuilder EA utilizes advanced session-boundary tracking combined with macro-directional filtering to capture clean breakout expansions.

Its mission is simple: eliminate human emotional errors, isolate true market momentum, and execute institutional-grade risk management from entry to exit.



Every decision is based on an automated, multi-layered algorithmic checklist. The system identifies institutional footprint boundaries during specific market sessions and maps precise trigger zones where high-volume volatility typically expands. This allows the EA to execute positions with incredible speed right as a true market expansion begins.

SwingBuilder EA is built on pure mathematical logic. It does not use hazardous Grid or Martingale strategies. Every trade is executed as an entirely independent position, completely protected from the millisecond it is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and an optimized Take Profit target.



The Core Architecture
Instead of relying on lagging retail indicators, SwingBuilder EA executes using a rigid, three-phase proprietary cycle:
  1. Macro-Directional Filter: At the start of each new trading session, the algorithm evaluates macro institutional flow to lock in a strict directional bias. The EA will only trade in harmony with this major directional trend, instantly filtering out high-risk counter-trend setups.
  2. Session Boundary Vectoring: The algorithm continuously tracks structural equilibrium. It automatically identifies the true consolidation boundaries of the early trading session, establishing precise, hands-free horizontal breakout triggers.
  3. Volatility Expansion Capture: The trade is executed only when actual institutional volume breaks past the session boundaries. If the market remains dead or trapped in a choppy range, the EA safely remains on the sidelines, completely protecting your trading capital.



Why Traders Choose SwingBuilder EA

  • Strict Frequency Control: Designed specifically to eliminate over-trading by enforcing a strict daily execution limit per asset.
  • Pure Independent Positions: Absolutely zero toxic money management. Every single order stands alone with fixed risk parameters.
  • Server-Side Hard Protection: Every trade launches with a hard-coded Stop Loss and Take Profit attached directly on your broker's server for ultimate slippage protection.
  • Multi-Asset Portfolio Integration: Run the EA across multiple charts simultaneously to create a diversified automated portfolio.
  • Dynamic Margin Safety Latch: Includes a smart volume calculation routine that automatically scales and normalizes lot sizes to fit your account’s real-time margin availability.



Optimized Specifications

  • Execution Timeframe: M15 (15-Minute Charts).
  • Take Profit Parameter: 5,000 Points (Fully adjustable) .
  • Stop Loss Parameter: 3,000 Points (Fully adjustable) .


Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

  • Supported Assets: Major Forex currency pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crosses.
  • Minimum Initial Deposit: $200 USD.
  • Account Type: Low-spread ECN / RAW accounts are highly recommended (Netting or Hedging).
  • Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 recommended).
  • VPS: Strongly recommended to maintain continuous 24/5 connectivity.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, foreign exchange, and commodities involves a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance during optimization or backtesting is not a reliable indicator of future live results. SwingBuilder EA focuses entirely on structural expansion setups; trading frequency will naturally adapt to actual market volatility. On low-volatility days, the EA may not trigger any trades if price remains within the session boundaries. Always thoroughly test the EA on a demo environment to familiarize yourself with its mechanics before risking live capital.
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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