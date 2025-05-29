🧠 Delight EA for MT5 – Precision Meets Versatility

Delight EA is a robust and intelligent multi-strategy trading robot for MetaTrader5. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, breakouts, or ranging markets, Delight adapts in real-time with proven technical analysis and precise execution using M30 as entry points, it's your all-in-one automated trading solution.

🔍 Core Strategies:

✅ Trend-Following: Enters with the momentum when a clear directional move is confirmed.

🔄 Counter-Trend Reversals: Detects exhaustion zones using Fractals and Stochastic signals.

📉 Range Trading: Identifies consolidation zones and executes mean-reversion trades.

💥 Breakout Strategy: Reacts to ZigZag structural breaks for powerful entries after consolidation.

⚙️ Main Features:

Multi-Strategy Engine: Handles trending, reversal, ranging, and breakout conditions—all in one EA.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Filters signals using data from both 30M and 1H and 4H charts for greater accuracy.

Advanced Entry Logic: Uses ZigZag, Fractal, and Stochastic indicators to confirm entries.

Dynamic Risk Management: Fixed lot or percentage-based lot sizing Custom SL/TP with optional Trailing Stop Trade Type Filter is used to select your desire market options, either Currency, Spot Gold or Index etc

Time & Session Filters: Trade only during your preferred sessions (e.g., London, New York)

Multiple Or Single Trade Option Filter

Others features you are familiar

Spread & Slippage Protection: Avoids trades in volatile or low-liquidity conditions (optional)

Set & Forget Simplicity: Clean input parameters and optimized default settings

📌 Recommended Use:

Timeframes: 30M and 1H

Pairs: Major and minor FX pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), Index, Crypto and Spot Gold etc

Accounts: All brokers

Execution: Ideal with a VPS for 24/5 uptime

📈 Performance-Driven:

Delight EA is stress-tested across multiple market cycles to ensure long-term reliability. It avoids overtrading and emphasizes quality setups.





For further information about the product, kindly use link below

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxnaijatrendscalping





Parameters Description

🔹 Trade Settings

StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.

TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.

EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.

MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.

MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions.

🔹 Trailing Stop

Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.

TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.

TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.

InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit.

🔹 Risk Management

RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.

LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode).

🔹 Time Control

TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.

StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.

EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session.

🔹 Profit Management

UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.

StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.

TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.

UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.

CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).

MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.

CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.

PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.

CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached.

🔹 Other Features