Delight

🧠 Delight EA for MT5 – Precision Meets Versatility

Delight EA is a robust and intelligent multi-strategy trading robot for MetaTrader5. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, breakouts, or ranging markets, Delight adapts in real-time with proven technical analysis and precise execution using M30 as entry points, it's your all-in-one automated trading solution.

🔍 Core Strategies:

  • ✅ Trend-Following: Enters with the momentum when a clear directional move is confirmed.

  • 🔄 Counter-Trend Reversals: Detects exhaustion zones using Fractals and Stochastic signals.

  • 📉 Range Trading: Identifies consolidation zones and executes mean-reversion trades.

  • 💥 Breakout Strategy: Reacts to ZigZag structural breaks for powerful entries after consolidation.

⚙️ Main Features:

  • Multi-Strategy Engine: Handles trending, reversal, ranging, and breakout conditions—all in one EA.

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Filters signals using data from both 30M and 1H and 4H charts for greater accuracy.

  • Advanced Entry Logic: Uses ZigZag, Fractal, and Stochastic indicators to confirm entries.

  • Dynamic Risk Management:

    • Fixed lot or percentage-based lot sizing

    • Custom SL/TP with optional Trailing Stop 

    • Trade Type Filter is used to select your desire market options, either Currency, Spot Gold or Index etc

  • Time & Session Filters: Trade only during your preferred sessions (e.g., London, New York)

  • Multiple Or Single Trade Option Filter

  • Others features you are familiar

  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Avoids trades in volatile or low-liquidity conditions (optional)

  • Set & Forget Simplicity: Clean input parameters and optimized default settings

📌 Recommended Use:

  • Timeframes: 30M and 1H

  • Pairs: Major and minor FX pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), Index, Crypto and Spot Gold etc

  • Accounts: All brokers 

  • Execution: Ideal with a VPS for 24/5 uptime

📈 Performance-Driven:

Delight EA is stress-tested across multiple market cycles to ensure long-term reliability. It avoids overtrading and emphasizes quality setups.


For further information about the product, kindly use link below

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxnaijatrendscalping


Parameters Description

🔹 Trade Settings

  • StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.

  • TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.

  • EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.

  • MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.

  • MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions.

🔹 Trailing Stop

  • Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.

  • TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.

  • TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.

  • InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit.

🔹 Risk Management

  • RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.

  • LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode).

🔹 Time Control

  • TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.

  • StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.

  • EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session.

🔹 Profit Management

  • UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.

  • StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.

  • TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.

  • UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.

  • CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).

  • MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.

  • CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.

  • PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.

  • CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached.

🔹 Other Features

  • InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.

  • InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.

  • InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).

  • InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.

  • InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.

  • InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).

  • Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.

  • InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.






Önerilen ürünler
Gold Engine Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Engine Signal - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading System Gold Engine Signal is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) and other financial instruments using advanced confluence-based signal detection. This EA combines multiple technical indicators across different timeframes to identify high-probability trading opportunities with superior risk-to-reward ratios. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis:   The system analyzes market conditions across three
Bot Pulse Index Turnaround
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pulse Trading Botu Darwinex Zero için %20 İndirim Kodu: DWZ2328770MGM_20 US30, NASDAQ ve GER40 İçin Otomatik Ticaret Stratejisi US30, NASDAQ ve GER40 endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş ticaret botumuz ile uzun vadeli büyüme potansiyelini açığa çıkarın. Bu strateji, yıllarca süren titiz testlerden geçerek tutarlı ve güvenilir performans sergilemiştir. Yaklaşımımız, istikrar ve sürdürülebilirliği ön planda tutan sağlam bir uzun vadeli stratejiye dayanmaktadır. Hızlı kazançlar vadetm
Night Lottery EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Night Lottery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1 Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/ro
Progressing ADX
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Progressing ADX EA for MT5 Trade Strong Trends with Confidence Using the Power of ADX. The Progressing ADX EA is a trend-following expert advisor that leverages the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify and trade only strong, momentum-backed trends. Designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity, this EA waits patiently for high-strength directional moves before executing trades. Core Features : ADX-Powered Trend Filter : Detects when the market shows a strong trend (above user-de
Robo Nuvem
Edson Cavalca Junior
Uzman Danışmanlar
The robot uses one of the most used indicators in Asia: * ICHIMOKU CLOUD * There are two trading strategies: Crossing of Tenkan and Kijun lines and; Kumo lines crossing. Know our products    Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but
Pog
Natalia Miller
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA trades using two MA indicators - Moving Average and ADX - Average Directional Movement. Buying and selling is possible only when a new bar is formed. Buy: MA is rising and the current closing price is above it. A buy order is placed only if there is a buy signal and there are no open long positions. Sell: MA is falling and the closing price is below it. A sell order is placed only if there is a sell signal and there are no open short positions. ADX will not allow trading if the market i
The GridMaster
Van Nhan Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview The GridMaster is a fully automated, grid-based trading system developed for consistent performance across different market conditions . It integrates: A grid trading logic with controlled lot progression A Stochastic Oscillator-based entry system An internal trend detection algorithm These components aim to improve the accuracy of trade entries and optimize trade cycle handling . Unlike traditional grid systems, The  GridMaster employs a smart expansion mechanism to avoid excessive
Eye of Ra
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. ACCOUNT: - This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account - This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD - Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe) DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it mi
Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
Uzman Danışmanlar
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
PropKing
Naveen Kumar Shyam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Description – PropKing EA PropKing EA is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It provides structured trading logic with risk management features suitable for instruments including Forex, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. Main Features Breakout-Based Entry Logic Identifies potential entry zones using high/low breakout conditions with optional EMA-based filtering. Lot Size Configuration Supports multiple lot sizing methods: Fixed lot size Percentage of balance Percentage of equit
Usdcad Smart
Mehdi Ghanadan
Uzman Danışmanlar
TickAll - Automated Trading Robot Introduction:   TickAll     is an automated trading robot designed to assist both novice traders and professional traders in the Forex market. Utilizing advanced algorithms and up-to-date market analysis,   TickAll         helps you make the best trading decisions. Market Analysis:   TickAll continuously monitors the market, analyzing various indicators, price movements, and patterns to identify potential trading opportunities. Trend Identification:   Using sop
FREE
Chip Tech
Brian Atari Omari
Uzman Danışmanlar
Chip Tech EA works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Robo Bandas
Edson Cavalca Junior
Uzman Danışmanlar
The robot uses one of the most known and used indicators in the world BOLLINGER BANDS There are two trading strategies: Upper or Lower Band Break and; Bollinger Band Entry. Know our products    Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals. This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but manages only one position at a time. The  filters  are used to increase the accuracy of the signals and if activated and not met your c
Ichimoku Strategies EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ichimoku Bulut Stratejisi EA MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır ve Ichimoku Bulut göstergesini kullanarak altı farklı stratejiye dayalı işlem giriş ve çıkışlarını otomatikleştirerek işlem faaliyetlerini basitleştirir. EA, kilit bölgelerde ters işlem ayarlarını destekler ve işlem yönetiminde çok yönlülük sunar. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş olan bu EA, hassas giriş yöntemleri, esnek çıkış kuralları ve gelişmiş risk yönetimi sağlar, minimum sistem kaynağı tüke
Bull Bat
Ryuki Ohno
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu Uzman Danışman (EA) basit ama sağlam bir mantığa dayanmaktadır: iki üstel hareketli ortalama (EMA20 ve EMA200) arasındaki mesafeyi ve trend yönünde bir pozisyon açmak için fiyatın EMA200'ü geçtiği anı algılar. Güçlü trend piyasalarını tespit etmek ve büyük fiyat hareketleri için trendi takip etmek üzere tasarlanmıştır. Önerilen parametreler: Döviz çifti: USDJPY Zaman dilimi: H1 (backtest sonuçlarına göre değiştirilebilir) Önerilen hesap türü: ECN / düşük spread Dosyalar dahildir: MQL5
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
Uzman Danışmanlar
The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends. Key features of this version include: Optimization : Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions. Timeframes and Pairs : Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including
Goldix EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Danışman Açıklaması Goldix EA, herhangi bir döviz çifti üzerinde otomatik işlem yapmak için tasarlanmıştır, ancak özellikle altın (XAUUSD) ticareti üzerinde durmaktadır. Temel olarak, Keltner Kanalı ve EMA (Üstel Hareketli Ortalama) göstergelerinin birleşik mantığına dayanır ve esnek risk yönetimi ayarları ve entegre bir kayan durdurma ile desteklenir. Danışman, gerektiğinde özel bir zaman filtresi kullanılarak belirli saatlerde işlem yapmayı sınırlandırabilmek için herhangi bir zamanda çalışab
Power Hedging X
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Power Hedging X EA | Advanced Risk Management & Profit Protection Power Hedging X is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to control risk, maximize profit potential, and protect their accounts using strategic hedging techniques. This EA intelligently manages buy and sell positions to balance exposure, reduce drawdown, and secure profits even in volatile market conditions. Key Features: Automated Hedging Logic (Buy & Sell Balance) Smart Recovery System for D
FREE
Goldex Unlimited
Michael Prescott Burney
3.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Goldex Unlimited is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating trend-following strategies, volatility filters, and risk management features. The system incorporates 76 sub-strategies to adapt to various market conditions while maintaining a structured approach to trade execution and equity protection. The EA offers flexible settings, allowing customization of spread lim
GoldScalp Pro
Roman Lomaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldScalp Pro - Altın (XAUUSD) Ticaret Uzman Danışmanı   Temel Özellikler GoldScalp Pro ,   XAUUSD (altın)   ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup şu özellikleri kullanır: EMA (10/140) kombinasyonu   - kesin trend belirleme RSI (3 periyot)   - yanlış sinyalleri filtreleme Fibonacci seviyeleri   - optimum giriş noktalarını bulma Otomatik risk/kazanç hesaplama   Temel Avantajlar   Güvenli strateji   (martingale, ortalama veya grid kullanmaz)   Uyarlanabilir risk yönetimi   - sabit s
Bollinger Bands Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bollinger Bands Multi-Currency EA MT5 executes trades across multiple pairs based on Bollinger Bands reversal patterns. It supports advanced features like group stop-loss/take-profit and dynamic position sizing, allowing users to manage portfolio-wide risk effectively. For detailed documentation    General Settings/Input Guide  |   Indicator Settings, Backtest and Set files   You can download the MT4 version   here Key Features: Implements a robust, backtested trading strategy. Supports multipl
AW BW strategy based MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AW BW stratejisine dayalı EA, Bill M. Williams tarafından oluşturulan özel bir gösterge kombinasyonunun sinyallerine dayalıdır. Bu tam otomatik ticaret robotu, esnek ayarlara ve birçok çalışma senaryosuna sahiptir. Ürün yerleşik birçok kullanışlı özelliğe sahiptir: otomatik lot hesaplama, takip sistemi, zararı durdur ve çok daha fazlası. Gerekirse, ortalama kullanılabilir. Avantajlar: Her tür enstrüman ve her zaman çerçevesi için uygundur. Danışmanın giriş ayarlarında yapılandırılabilen gösterge
AlgoForce X
Aymen Rami Cheikh
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlgoForce X – USDCHF M15 Expert Advisor (MT5) A rule-based EA combining RSI, Stochastic, reversal candlesticks, and supply-demand zones for high-accuracy entries on USDCHF. Features include: Algoforce X – Expert Advisor for USDCHF (EXNESS) Symbol: USDCHF Timeframe: M15 Broker Compatibility: EXNESS Leverage: Up to 1:500 Maximum Lot Size: 0.3 Recommended Settings (Important to Apply): Try the Free Demo – Fully Optimized for Strategy Tester  Please apply them as provided. Relative Strength Index (R
Market Anomaly Trading
Sebastian Ospina Valencia
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Robot detects when an statististical anomaly is present on the market an exploits its. It works better on currencies with low volatility but it performs relativellly well on high volatility pairs like EUR/USD and with indexes and commodities. Uses some indicators and its statistical properties to perform statistical arbitrage. Maximal drawdown 22%.(Backtesting) Instructions The bot needs 3 parameters to work: - Sigma (float) : size of the anomaly. A larger sigma means that the anomaly that
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Uzman Danışmanlar
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
Yukon Gold EA
Pitt Petruschke
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yukon Gold EA – Çok Stratejili Uzman Danışman Yukon Gold EA, iki kanıtlanmış ticaret yaklaşımını birleştiren modern bir çok stratejili Uzman Danışmandır: dönüşler ve kırılmalar. Aylarca süren titiz geliştirme, test ve optimizasyon sonucunda risk sınırlaması ile kâr maksimizasyonu arasında istikrarlı bir denge sağlanmıştır. EA, kayıpları tutarlı bir şekilde sınırlamak ve kârlı dönemlerde pozisyonları dinamik olarak artırmak için tasarlanmıştır. Böylece risk her zaman kontrol altında tutulur ve k
Real Miner MT5
M Ardiansyah
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
AstraX EA
Michael Stanic
Uzman Danışmanlar
AstraX EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who value performance, reliability, and strategic logic. Designed to operate seamlessly on EURUSD (H1) and XAUUSD (D1) , AstraX combines trend-following principles with adaptive money management to help capture high-probability trade setups. The algorithm uses a 200-period moving average to detect prevailing market direction, filtering out noise and entering trades with calculated precision. Its built-in risk control system ensur
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Strategy EA MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik işlem aracıdır ve Göreceli Güç Endeksi (RSI) göstergesini kullanarak aşırı alım ve aşırı satım koşullarına dayalı işlem giriş ve çıkışlarını otomatikleştirir. EA, bu bölgelerde ters işlem ayarlarını destekler ve işlem yönetimi için çok yönlü bir yaklaşım sunar. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş olan bu EA, hassas giriş yöntemleri, esnek çıkış kuralları ve minimum sistem kaynağı tüketimi ile verimli bir işlem deneyimi sağla
Nova RVI Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova RVI Trader is built upon the principles of the Relative Vigor Index — an indicator that measures the conviction behind price movements by comparing closing and opening prices relative to recent trading ranges. This often-overlooked oscillator excels at identifying true directional momentum and potential reversals before they become obvious to the broader market. With Nova RVI Trader, the raw insights of the RVI are transformed into a streamlined and logic-driven trading system. The EA patie
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Goodness
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoodNess EA for MT4 – Smart Scalping. Strong Trends.  GoodNess EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who demand precision, stability, and consistent returns . It expertly combines fast-paced scalping with trend-following strategies , making it a versatile tool for both sideways and trending markets. Whether you're trading during quiet sessions or high-impact news releases, GoodNess adapts and performs with exceptional reliability. Core Strategy Trend
Joyful
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Joyful EA for MT5 – Precision Scalping & Smart Swing Trading Joyful EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for traders who want fast, accurate scalping and reliable swing trading.  It intelligently adapts to trend, breakout, reversal, and range conditions using a combination of ZigZag , Fractals  and Stochastic indicators. Optimized for: Scalping short-term moves with tight SL/TP and fast execution Low-spread, fast-execution brokers (ECN preferred), but good for all brokers Feat
ZigZag Swings
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
ZigZag Swings EA for MT5 Discover High-Probability Swing Trades with Precision. The ZigZag Swings EA is a powerful expert advisor designed for traders who prefer clear market structure, swing points, and clean risk-to-reward setups. It automatically identifies significant highs and lows using the ZigZag indicator and executes trades at key reversal areas, capitalizing on market swings in both trending and ranging environments. Core Features : ZigZag-Based Swing Entry Logic : Detects major swin
Progressing ADX
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Progressing ADX EA for MT5 Trade Strong Trends with Confidence Using the Power of ADX. The Progressing ADX EA is a trend-following expert advisor that leverages the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify and trade only strong, momentum-backed trends. Designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity, this EA waits patiently for high-strength directional moves before executing trades. Core Features : ADX-Powered Trend Filter : Detects when the market shows a strong trend (above user-de
Flying Turtles
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Flying Turtles EA for MT5 Breakout Power with Turtle Trading DNA. The Flying Turtles EA is inspired by the legendary Turtle Trading System , built to detect breakouts from consolidation zones and ride trends with discipline and precision. Whether you’re trading forex, indices, or metals, this EA aims to capture big moves after price breaks out of key levels. Key Features : Classic Turtle Trading Logic : Identifies breakout levels based on recent highs/lows and executes trades with trend-follow
STO Swings
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
STO Swings EA for MT5 Catch Precision Swing Entries with Stochastic-Powered Signals. The STO Swings EA is a technical expert advisor built to identify overbought and oversold swing opportunities using the powerful Stochastic Oscillator . It helps you trade high-probability reversals at key market turning points, making it ideal for traders who prefer structure and oscillator-based entries. Key Features : Stochastic-Based Entry Logic : Uses %K and %D crossovers in overbought/oversold zones to d
Pink Gold
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pink Gold EA – Trade Gold & Forex with Precision Pink Gold EA is a 100% automated Expert Advisor built to dominate the Gold market (XAUUSD) while also trading major forex pairs with confidence. Powered by multi-timeframe analysis (1H & 4H) and overbought/oversold detection , it identifies high-probability entries and manages risk like a professional trader. Whether you trade prop firm accounts , standard brokers, or personal portfolios, Pink Gold EA delivers a balanced mix of performance, safety
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt