- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Roland Aimua Akenuwa
- Sürüm: 1.700
- Güncellendi: 19 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
🧠 Delight EA for MT5 – Precision Meets Versatility
Delight EA is a robust and intelligent multi-strategy trading robot for MetaTrader5. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, breakouts, or ranging markets, Delight adapts in real-time with proven technical analysis and precise execution using M30 as entry points, it's your all-in-one automated trading solution.
🔍 Core Strategies:
✅ Trend-Following: Enters with the momentum when a clear directional move is confirmed.
🔄 Counter-Trend Reversals: Detects exhaustion zones using Fractals and Stochastic signals.
📉 Range Trading: Identifies consolidation zones and executes mean-reversion trades.
💥 Breakout Strategy: Reacts to ZigZag structural breaks for powerful entries after consolidation.
⚙️ Main Features:
Multi-Strategy Engine: Handles trending, reversal, ranging, and breakout conditions—all in one EA.
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Filters signals using data from both 30M and 1H and 4H charts for greater accuracy.
Advanced Entry Logic: Uses ZigZag, Fractal, and Stochastic indicators to confirm entries.
Dynamic Risk Management:
Fixed lot or percentage-based lot sizing
Custom SL/TP with optional Trailing Stop
Trade Type Filter is used to select your desire market options, either Currency, Spot Gold or Index etc
Time & Session Filters: Trade only during your preferred sessions (e.g., London, New York)
Multiple Or Single Trade Option Filter
Others features you are familiar
Spread & Slippage Protection: Avoids trades in volatile or low-liquidity conditions (optional)
Set & Forget Simplicity: Clean input parameters and optimized default settings
📌 Recommended Use:
Timeframes: 30M and 1H
Pairs: Major and minor FX pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), Index, Crypto and Spot Gold etc
Accounts: All brokers
Execution: Ideal with a VPS for 24/5 uptime
📈 Performance-Driven:
Delight EA is stress-tested across multiple market cycles to ensure long-term reliability. It avoids overtrading and emphasizes quality setups.
For further information about the product, kindly use link below
Parameters Description
🔹 Trade Settings
StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.
TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.
EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.
MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.
MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions.
🔹 Trailing Stop
Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.
TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.
TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.
InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit.
🔹 Risk Management
RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.
LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode).
🔹 Time Control
TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.
StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.
EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session.
🔹 Profit Management
UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.
StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.
TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.
UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.
CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).
MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.
CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.
PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.
CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached.
🔹 Other Features
InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.
InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.
InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).
InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.
InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.
InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).
Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.
InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.