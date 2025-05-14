CDS SR Fractal Level

CDS SR Fractal Level: Enhance Your Trading Accuracy with Automatic Fractal-Based Support and Resistance Levels

The CDS SR Fractal Level indicator is an advanced trading tool designed by CDS to automatically identify and visualize key Support and Resistance (SR) levels. This indicator utilizes the concept of fractals to present relevant SR levels for your trading decisions.

Key Features:

  • Automatic Fractal Level Identification: The indicator dynamically marks fractal levels as they form on the price chart. Fractals are known as potential price reversal patterns, making these levels significant areas of interest for traders.
  • Clear and Easy-to-Read Visualization: Identified SR levels are displayed as horizontal lines on the chart, making it easy for traders to see potential areas for price reversals, breakouts, or retests.
  • Customizable Appearance: Traders can adjust various visual parameters of the indicator, such as color and line style, according to their preferences and trading strategies.
  • Notification Alert: This indicator is designed to notify traders when the price breaks through identified support or resistance levels.
  • Assists in Decision Making: With clear SR level visualization, traders can use this indicator to:
    • Identify potential trade entry and exit points.
    • Analyze potential breakouts or false breakouts.
    • Understand market structure and price movement bias.

Benefits of Using CDS SR Fractal Level:

  • Improved Accuracy in SR Identification: Fractal analysis helps pinpoint SR levels based on tested price reversal patterns.
  • Simplified Technical Analysis: Traders no longer need to manually draw SR levels, saving time and reducing subjectivity in analysis.
  • Enhanced Visualization: Clear SR lines help traders better understand the context of price movements.
  • Potential for Increased Profitability: With more accurate SR level identification, traders can make more informed trading decisions and potentially improve profitability.
  • Monitor Price Action with Alert: The indicator can trigger both a visual alert within the MetaTrader 4 platform and a push notification to the user's mobile device, allowing for timely awareness of potential breakout trading opportunities.

Conclusion:

The CDS SR Fractal Level indicator, developed by CDS, is a valuable tool for traders of all experience levels. By leveraging the power of fractal analysis, this indicator provides an accurate and relevant visualization of Support and Resistance levels, assisting traders in making better and more confident trading decisions.

*Notes: the code has been improved following MQL5 rules, if you find any issues or need the original version of the code, please contact us.

CFA-TRADE WITH US, GOD BLESS US


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Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
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Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
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Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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