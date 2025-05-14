CDS SR Fractal Level: Enhance Your Trading Accuracy with Automatic Fractal-Based Support and Resistance Levels

The CDS SR Fractal Level indicator is an advanced trading tool designed by CDS to automatically identify and visualize key Support and Resistance (SR) levels. This indicator utilizes the concept of fractals to present relevant SR levels for your trading decisions.

Key Features:

Automatic Fractal Level Identification: The indicator dynamically marks fractal levels as they form on the price chart. Fractals are known as potential price reversal patterns, making these levels significant areas of interest for traders.

his indicator is designed to notify traders when the price breaks through identified support or resistance levels. Assists in Decision Making: With clear SR level visualization, traders can use this indicator to: Identify potential trade entry and exit points. Analyze potential breakouts or false breakouts. Understand market structure and price movement bias.

Benefits of Using CDS SR Fractal Level:

Improved Accuracy in SR Identification: Fractal analysis helps pinpoint SR levels based on tested price reversal patterns.

With more accurate SR level identification, traders can make more informed trading decisions and potentially improve profitability. Monitor Price Action with Alert: The indicator can trigger both a visual alert within the MetaTrader 4 platform and a push notification to the user's mobile device, allowing for timely awareness of potential breakout trading opportunities.

Conclusion:

The CDS SR Fractal Level indicator, developed by CDS, is a valuable tool for traders of all experience levels. By leveraging the power of fractal analysis, this indicator provides an accurate and relevant visualization of Support and Resistance levels, assisting traders in making better and more confident trading decisions.

*Notes: the code has been improved following MQL5 rules, if you find any issues or need the original version of the code, please contact us.

