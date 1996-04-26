CDS SR Fractal Level

CDS SR Fractal Level: Enhance Your Trading Accuracy with Automatic Fractal-Based Support and Resistance Levels

The CDS SR Fractal Level indicator is an advanced trading tool designed by CDS to automatically identify and visualize key Support and Resistance (SR) levels. This indicator utilizes the concept of fractals to present relevant SR levels for your trading decisions.

Key Features:

  • Automatic Fractal Level Identification: The indicator dynamically marks fractal levels as they form on the price chart. Fractals are known as potential price reversal patterns, making these levels significant areas of interest for traders.
  • Clear and Easy-to-Read Visualization: Identified SR levels are displayed as horizontal lines on the chart, making it easy for traders to see potential areas for price reversals, breakouts, or retests.
  • Customizable Appearance: Traders can adjust various visual parameters of the indicator, such as color and line style, according to their preferences and trading strategies.
  • Notification Alert: This indicator is designed to notify traders when the price breaks through identified support or resistance levels.
  • Assists in Decision Making: With clear SR level visualization, traders can use this indicator to:
    • Identify potential trade entry and exit points.
    • Analyze potential breakouts or false breakouts.
    • Understand market structure and price movement bias.

Benefits of Using CDS SR Fractal Level:

  • Improved Accuracy in SR Identification: Fractal analysis helps pinpoint SR levels based on tested price reversal patterns.
  • Simplified Technical Analysis: Traders no longer need to manually draw SR levels, saving time and reducing subjectivity in analysis.
  • Enhanced Visualization: Clear SR lines help traders better understand the context of price movements.
  • Potential for Increased Profitability: With more accurate SR level identification, traders can make more informed trading decisions and potentially improve profitability.
  • Monitor Price Action with Alert: The indicator can trigger both a visual alert within the MetaTrader 4 platform and a push notification to the user's mobile device, allowing for timely awareness of potential breakout trading opportunities.

Conclusion:

The CDS SR Fractal Level indicator, developed by CDS, is a valuable tool for traders of all experience levels. By leveraging the power of fractal analysis, this indicator provides an accurate and relevant visualization of Support and Resistance levels, assisting traders in making better and more confident trading decisions.

*Notes: the code has been improved following MQL5 rules, if you find any issues or need the original version of the code, please contact us.

CFA-TRADE WITH US, GOD BLESS US


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Reda El Koutbane
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Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Paulo Rocha
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Smart Trend Trading System
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Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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5 (3)
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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