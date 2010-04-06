Live Percentage PnL Indicator MT4

Quickly monitor your floating profit or loss as a percentage of your account balance live and always visible right on your chart!

Key Features:

Real-Time Calculation: Instantly calculates the combined floating profit or loss from all open trades as a percentage of your current account balance.

Easy On-Chart Display: The result is conveniently shown as a label in the lower-right corner of your chart no distractions, always visible.

Clear Color Coding: Green for profit, red for loss for immediate clarity.

Lightweight & Efficient: Minimal impact on your platform's performance.

Hassle-Free Use: Just attach the indicator to any chart it works automatically with zero setup.

Who Can Benefit From This?

Designed especially for scalpers and active traders who want to instantly view their unrealized (floating) profit or loss as a percentage of their capital no manual effort required.

Looking to further improve your trading? If you want to not only see your live percentage PnL but also automatically record and analyze your trading session results in a professional journal, consider our advanced tool:

TradeJournal Plus: Auto Session Reports & Built-in PnL Indicator – Check it here!

Get Even More With Trade Journal Plus MT4:

Automated Session Reports & Analytics: Every position opening and closing is logged with no manual effort!

Automatic % PnL Logging: Track each session's percentage result, number of trades, session time, and more exported to CSV for easy analysis in Excel or LibreOffice.

Built-In Live PnL Display: Just like above, you'll always see your current profit or loss live on the chart.

Just like above, you’ll always see your current profit or loss live on the chart. Perfect for optimizing your trading strategy and documenting your progress.

One-click setup no complicated configuration required!

Take your trading to the next level monitor your results in real time and build a professional archive of your performance for powerful analysis!

Questions or technical support needed? Please use the product’s comment section—we’re here to help!

Update: Automatic Cleanup of Temporary Global Variables

The Live Percentage PnL Indicator now automatically removes all global variables it creates once the session ends or the indicator is unloaded.

This improves performance, prevents clutter, and ensures no interference with other tools.

Only variables created by the indicator are affected

Safe, automatic, and invisible to the user

Uses a unique prefix: " Live PnL"

This update helps keep your MetaTrader environment clean and stable, especially during long-term use or frequent strategy switching.



