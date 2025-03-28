RSI Bar

RSI Power Bars – Clear and Precise Momentum Visualization

🔍 Description:

This indicator upgrades the classic RSI into a much more visual and powerful tool. Instead of a flat line, it displays colored bars that instantly show the direction and strength of price movement.

🎯 Red = bullish momentum
🎯 Green = weakness or pullback

No more guessing trend shifts or calculating momentum mentally — you see it instantly.

Key Benefits:

  • Instantly spot trend reversals

  • Visualize market momentum with bars, not lines

  • Perfect for scalping and intraday trading

  • Works with any technical strategy

  • Lightweight, fast, and user-friendly

💡 Best for:

  • Price action traders

  • Scalpers

  • Swing traders

  • Anyone who uses RSI and wants better clarity

📌 Pro Tip:

Combine these RSI power bars with your Japanese candlesticks. When a green bar appears during a bullish candle, or a red bar during a bearish candle, it could signal a potential market trap or early reversal.


