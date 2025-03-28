RSI Bar
- Indicators
- Romer Javier Franco Lozada
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
RSI Power Bars – Clear and Precise Momentum Visualization
🔍 Description:
This indicator upgrades the classic RSI into a much more visual and powerful tool. Instead of a flat line, it displays colored bars that instantly show the direction and strength of price movement.
🎯 Red = bullish momentum
🎯 Green = weakness or pullback
No more guessing trend shifts or calculating momentum mentally — you see it instantly.
✅ Key Benefits:
-
Instantly spot trend reversals
-
Visualize market momentum with bars, not lines
-
Perfect for scalping and intraday trading
-
Works with any technical strategy
-
Lightweight, fast, and user-friendly
💡 Best for:
-
Price action traders
-
Scalpers
-
Swing traders
-
Anyone who uses RSI and wants better clarity
📌 Pro Tip:
Combine these RSI power bars with your Japanese candlesticks. When a green bar appears during a bullish candle, or a red bar during a bearish candle, it could signal a potential market trap or early reversal.