RSI Power Bars – Clear and Precise Momentum Visualization

🔍 Description:

This indicator upgrades the classic RSI into a much more visual and powerful tool. Instead of a flat line, it displays colored bars that instantly show the direction and strength of price movement.

🎯 Red = bullish momentum

🎯 Green = weakness or pullback

No more guessing trend shifts or calculating momentum mentally — you see it instantly.

✅ Key Benefits:

Instantly spot trend reversals

Visualize market momentum with bars, not lines

Perfect for scalping and intraday trading

Works with any technical strategy

Lightweight, fast, and user-friendly

💡 Best for:

Price action traders

Scalpers

Swing traders

Anyone who uses RSI and wants better clarity

📌 Pro Tip:

Combine these RSI power bars with your Japanese candlesticks. When a green bar appears during a bullish candle, or a red bar during a bearish candle, it could signal a potential market trap or early reversal.



