TreeBert EA
- Эксперты
- Tibor Hartmut Sturm
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
TreeBert EA H4 – Smart Swing Trading Automation for EURUSD and More
Unlock the power of multi-timeframe trading with institutional logic – fully automated.
The MTF Momentum EA H4 is a high-precision, low-frequency trading robot designed for smart swing traders who want to combine trend-following principles with momentum confirmation – using professional multi-timeframe analysis.
How It Works
This Expert Advisor operates on the H4 timeframe and uses a three-level decision system:
-
Trend Detection (Daily Chart):
-
Momentum Confirmation (H1 Chart):
-
Smart Entry Logic (H4 Chart):
Each trade includes:
-
Risk-based position sizing
-
ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
2:1 reward-to-risk ratio
-
One active trade at a time for maximum control
Key Features
Multi-timeframe logic (D1 + H1 + H4)
Clean trend-momentum structure
Dynamic risk management (percentage-based)
Works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and other major pairs
Fully autonomous – no manual intervention needed
Optimized for swing traders and part-time traders
Why Choose MTF Momentum EA H4?
Precision Over Noise: The EA avoids market noise by focusing on H4 and higher timeframes
Institutional Logic: Combines directional bias and price confirmation just like the pros
Safer Trading: With low trade frequency and solid risk-reward structure
Set and Forget: Install, optimize once, and let it trade with discipline
TreeBert EA – Modes Explained
TreeBert EA offers 3 built-in operational modes to match your trading style, risk tolerance, and testing objectives. Each mode controls how strict or flexible the signal filters behave.
1. STANDARD Mode
input EA_Mode Mode = Standard;
Recommended for: Live trading & conservative strategies
This mode activates all available signal filters, providing the cleanest and most selective entries.
Included filters:
Trend direction based on EMA (e.g. D1 EMA 200)
Momentum confirmation via MACD crossover
RSI must be within a defined neutral range
Entry candle must be bullish (Buy) or bearish (Sell)
Goal: Only enter trades when all conditions agree → fewer trades, but higher quality.
2. DEBUG Mode
input EA_Mode Mode = Debug;
Recommended for: Strategy testing, visual analysis, bug tracking
This mode uses the same filters as Standard, but additionally:
Writes detailed logs to the Strategy Tester journal
Shows current indicator values and decisions (e.g. RSI, EMA, MACD) in real-time
Helps understand why trades are skipped
Goal: Let you monitor TreeBert’s full internal logic, step by step.
3. LIGHT Mode
input EA_Mode Mode = Light;
Recommended for: High-frequency testing, aggressive entry logic
This mode skips two filters for faster, more flexible entries:
Uses only EMA (trend) + MACD (momentum)
Ignores RSI filter
Ignores bullish/bearish candle filter
Goal: Generate more signals (especially for optimization), useful in trending markets or for looser setups.
Summary Table