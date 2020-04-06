TreeBert EA

TreeBert EA H4 – Smart Swing Trading Automation for EURUSD and More


Unlock the power of multi-timeframe trading with institutional logic – fully automated.

The MTF Momentum EA H4 is a high-precision, low-frequency trading robot designed for smart swing traders who want to combine trend-following principles with momentum confirmation – using professional multi-timeframe analysis.

How It Works

This Expert Advisor operates on the H4 timeframe and uses a three-level decision system:

  1. Trend Detection (Daily Chart):

  2. Momentum Confirmation (H1 Chart):

  3. Smart Entry Logic (H4 Chart):

Each trade includes:

  • Risk-based position sizing

  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • 2:1 reward-to-risk ratio

  • One active trade at a time for maximum control

Key Features

 Multi-timeframe logic (D1 + H1 + H4)
Clean trend-momentum structure

 Dynamic risk management (percentage-based)
 Works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and other major pairs
 Fully autonomous – no manual intervention needed
Optimized for swing traders and part-time traders

 Why Choose MTF Momentum EA H4?

Precision Over Noise: The EA avoids market noise by focusing on H4 and higher timeframes
Institutional Logic: Combines directional bias and price confirmation just like the pros
Safer Trading: With low trade frequency and solid risk-reward structure
Set and Forget: Install, optimize once, and let it trade with discipline



TreeBert EA – Modes Explained

TreeBert EA offers 3 built-in operational modes to match your trading style, risk tolerance, and testing objectives. Each mode controls how strict or flexible the signal filters behave.


1. STANDARD Mode


input EA_Mode Mode = Standard;

Recommended for: Live trading & conservative strategies


This mode activates all available signal filters, providing the cleanest and most selective entries.


Included filters:


Trend direction based on EMA (e.g. D1 EMA 200)


Momentum confirmation via MACD crossover


RSI must be within a defined neutral range


Entry candle must be bullish (Buy) or bearish (Sell)


Goal: Only enter trades when all conditions agree → fewer trades, but higher quality.


2. DEBUG Mode


input EA_Mode Mode = Debug;


Recommended for: Strategy testing, visual analysis, bug tracking


This mode uses the same filters as Standard, but additionally:


Writes detailed logs to the Strategy Tester journal


Shows current indicator values and decisions (e.g. RSI, EMA, MACD) in real-time


Helps understand why trades are skipped


Goal: Let you monitor TreeBert’s full internal logic, step by step.


 3. LIGHT Mode


input EA_Mode Mode = Light;

Recommended for: High-frequency testing, aggressive entry logic


This mode skips two filters for faster, more flexible entries:


Uses only EMA (trend) + MACD (momentum)


Ignores RSI filter


Ignores bullish/bearish candle filter


Goal: Generate more signals (especially for optimization), useful in trending markets or for looser setups.


Summary Table





