NexaPulse

NexaPulse

Fully Automated Trading EA – MQL5 Algorithmic Trading Robot


SHORT DESCRIPTION

NexaPulse US100 H1 is an automated trading system with strategy values adjusted for the Nasdaq 100 (US100) H1 chart. This EA is not limited to a specific symbol — it operates based on the symbol of the chart it is attached to, so you can apply it to the chart of your choice. Buyers can adjust the trading symbol (selected by attaching the EA to the chart), the lot size, the leverage reference (default 1:1000), the trailing-stop start point value in points (default 7000pt) — the full-close profit target is always fixed at a set multiple above this same point value — and the daily maximum loss limit percentage (default 25%). The only value fixed in the product build is the chart timeframe: H1. Built as an MQL5 automated trading program, NexaPulse runs as an algorithmic trading bot that requires no manual intervention once attached.


TEST CONDITIONS (Default / Recommended Settings)

- Broker: XM

- Initial deposit: $1,000

- Leverage: 1:1000

- Symbol: Nasdaq 100 (US100)

- Timeframe: H1 (fixed)

- Lot size: 1.00

- Max drawdown limit: 25%

- Trailing-stop start point value (pt): 7000pt (default)

- Test period: January 1, 2023 – July 20, 2026 (Strategy Tester)

The test result shown in the image was run under identical conditions to those above, with the sole difference being a lot size of 4.00.

Backtest results do not represent live trading performance. Any yearly performance figures shown have been personally verified by the seller using Strategy Tester before upload.


DETAILED DESCRIPTION

NexaPulse US100 H1 is an Expert Advisor with strategy values tuned around the Nasdaq 100 index on the H1 timeframe. It is not tied to a single instrument — it operates based on whichever symbol's chart it is attached to, so you're free to run it on the chart of your choice. To keep the intended execution behavior consistent, the core strategy values are fixed inside the product build. As a backtested automated-trading EA, NexaPulse also includes built-in risk management to help control drawdown. Buyers can change:

1. Trading symbol — selected simply by attaching the EA to the chart of the instrument you want

2. Lot size input

3. Daily maximum loss limit (%) — default 25%, locks new entries for the rest of the day once reached. Note that setting the loss limit too low may cause entries to be blocked prematurely even during normal fluctuation ranges, reducing profit opportunities.

4. Leverage reference — default 1:1000 (same as tested), used for the optional leverage-based lot scale reference; it does not override your broker's real account leverage

5. Trailing-stop start point value (pt) — default 7000pt; sets how far below (long) / above (short) the entry price the trailing stop begins. The full-close target is fixed at a set multiple above/below this same point value, so changing the pt value moves both the trailing stop and the target together


KEY SAFE TRADING FEATURES

- Daily loss-limit lock: if the daily loss reaches the buyer-configured percentage of the balance at the start of the day (default 25%, set via the Daily maximum loss limit input), all open positions are closed and new entries are locked for the rest of that trading day. The lock releases automatically at the start of the next trading day.

- Trailing stop active from entry: a protective trailing stop is applied as soon as a position opens.

- Close at target profit: when the target profit is reached, the position is closed immediately in full.

- First 40 minutes after market open: entries blocked to avoid volatility risk

- Near market close: entries automatically blocked

- These built-in mechanisms make up the complete list of the EA's safe-trading features.

- Entries are taken across all three major sessions: US, Europe, and Asia

- Enters only at optimal setups → may wait 24+ hours if no signal appears


RECOMMENDED ENVIRONMENT

- Symbol: US100 / NAS100 / your broker's Nasdaq 100 index symbol (recommended, not mandatory — other symbols can be used too)

- Timeframe: H1 (fixed — the only value that cannot be changed)

- Preset mode: internal fixed preset based on the bundled configuration


FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS


Q1. Can I customize the settings?

A1. Yes — see the adjustable settings listed under Detailed Description above (trading symbol, lot size, daily maximum loss limit, leverage reference, and trailing-stop point value). Everything else is fixed internally to preserve the intended execution behavior; the chart timeframe (H1) is the only value that cannot be changed at all.


Q2. Can I use it with any broker?

A2. It works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 5. Testing and the recommended conditions are based on an XM-style spread/execution environment, so a low-spread account is recommended. You can also adjust the leverage reference and the trailing-stop point value to match your own broker's conditions.


Q3. Is it built for one specific symbol only?

A3. No. It runs on whichever symbol's chart you attach it to. That said, the strategy values are tuned specifically for the Nasdaq 100 (US100) on H1, so that combination is recommended for best results.


Q4. Does it trade fully automatically?

A4. Yes. Once attached and Algo Trading is enabled, entries and exits are handled automatically whenever the built-in conditions are met.


Q5. How does risk management work?

A5. Through the built-in safeguards described above under Key Safe Trading Features: the daily loss-limit lock, the entry block during the first 40 minutes after market open, the entry block near market close, the immediate trailing stop, and the close at target profit.


Q6. What do I receive after purchase?

A6. The EA file (.ex5), ready to run immediately — every strategy value is already set to the tested defaults inside the EA, so no separate settings file is needed. Just attach it to the chart of the symbol you want, and adjust the lot size, daily loss limit, leverage reference, and the trailing-stop point value from the input panel if needed. For questions, support is available through MQL5 comments or MQL5 private messages.


Q7. How should I test it properly?

A7. In the Strategy Tester, set a $1,000 deposit, the Nasdaq 100 (US100) H1 chart, and "1 Minute OHLC" mode. The leverage reference and the trailing-stop point value already default to the tested values (1:1000 and 7000pt), so you only need to set the lot size — leave everything else unchanged.


HOW TO USE

1. Attach the EA to the chart of the symbol you want to trade (Nasdaq 100 / US100 H1 recommended).

2. Enable Algo Trading.

3. Adjust the lot size and, if needed, the other buyer-adjustable settings listed above — all default to the tested values.

4. Do not change any other values; the chart timeframe (H1) is the only value that is fixed.


RISK DISCLOSURE

Trading involves risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This description does not guarantee profits, and backtest results must not be presented as live trading performance. Please test thoroughly in a demo environment before using it on a live account. Additionally, before live trading, always run a backtest first and enter with a lot size appropriate to your investment capital.


SUPPORT

Support is provided only through MQL5 comments or MQL5 private messages.


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Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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