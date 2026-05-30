NanoTrend AI — Deep Learning Trading System

Smarter entries. Cleaner risk. No martingale. No grid.

ONNX Neural Network | XAUUSD Optimised | Any Symbol | Any Timeframe | No Martingale | No Grid

Overview

NanoTrend AI uses a trained BiLSTM neural network to read 60 bars of market context and decide when to trade. When the model is uncertain, a local indicator brain takes over. An optional OpenRouter AI layer adds a language model as a final check.

Three brains. No gaps. No conflicts.

Every trade has a fixed SL and TP. No martingale, no grid, no averaging.

Signal layers

ONNX neural network — primary Trained on 17 months of XAUUSD M5 data. 23 features including trend, momentum, volatility, session and S/R levels. Fires when confidence exceeds threshold. Embedded in the EA — no files to copy.

Local indicators — secondary EMA, RSI, Stochastic, BB, ADX, WAT across 5 timeframes. Runs when ONNX says HOLD.

OpenRouter AI — optional Gemini, Claude, DeepSeek or GPT via free API. Confirms local brain entries.

Key features

Pure ATR-based SL/TP — consistent with model training

Virtual SL/TP hidden from broker

ADX gate blocks choppy markets

S/R cascade emergency exit

News blackout with per-event toggles

Session quality filter

Fixed, % risk, or AI-confidence lot sizing

Works on any symbol and timeframe

Specifications

Symbols | XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and Forex pairs Recommended TF | M5 or M15 Platform | MetaTrader 5 Minimum deposit | $100 recommended ONNX model | Embedded in EA — no external files needed AI (optional) | OpenRouter API key (free tier available) VPS | Recommended for 24/7 operation Account type | ECN / Raw spread Martingale/Grid | None

Pricing

Current price: $100

Quick start

Attach EA to XAUUSD M5 chart and enable AutoTrading Set UseONNX=true to activate deep learning signals (Optional) Get a free API key at openrouter.ai and paste into APIKey input Enable WebRequest for https://openrouter.ai in MT5 Tools → Options if using AI Adjust ONNXThreshold (default 0.55) — higher = fewer but more selective entries

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.