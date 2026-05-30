NanoTrend AI

4.67

NanoTrend AI — Deep Learning Trading System

Smarter entries. Cleaner risk. No martingale. No grid.

ONNX Neural Network | XAUUSD Optimised | Any Symbol | Any Timeframe | No Martingale | No Grid

Overview

NanoTrend AI uses a trained BiLSTM neural network to read 60 bars of market context and decide when to trade. When the model is uncertain, a local indicator brain takes over. An optional OpenRouter AI layer adds a language model as a final check.

Three brains. No gaps. No conflicts.

Every trade has a fixed SL and TP. No martingale, no grid, no averaging.

Signal layers

ONNX neural network — primary Trained on 17 months of XAUUSD M5 data. 23 features including trend, momentum, volatility, session and S/R levels. Fires when confidence exceeds threshold. Embedded in the EA — no files to copy.

Local indicators — secondary EMA, RSI, Stochastic, BB, ADX, WAT across 5 timeframes. Runs when ONNX says HOLD.

OpenRouter AI — optional Gemini, Claude, DeepSeek or GPT via free API. Confirms local brain entries.

Key features

  • Pure ATR-based SL/TP — consistent with model training
  • Virtual SL/TP hidden from broker
  • ADX gate blocks choppy markets
  • S/R cascade emergency exit
  • News blackout with per-event toggles
  • Session quality filter
  • Fixed, % risk, or AI-confidence lot sizing
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe

Specifications

Symbols | XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and Forex pairs Recommended TF | M5 or M15 Platform | MetaTrader 5 Minimum deposit | $100 recommended ONNX model | Embedded in EA — no external files needed AI (optional) | OpenRouter API key (free tier available) VPS | Recommended for 24/7 operation Account type | ECN / Raw spread Martingale/Grid | None

Pricing

Current price: $100

Quick start

  1. Attach EA to XAUUSD M5 chart and enable AutoTrading
  2. Set UseONNX=true to activate deep learning signals
  3. (Optional) Get a free API key at openrouter.ai and paste into APIKey input
  4. Enable WebRequest for https://openrouter.ai in MT5 Tools → Options if using AI
  5. Adjust ONNXThreshold (default 0.55) — higher = fewer but more selective entries

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Reviews 3
Fukuoka
84
Fukuoka 2026.06.09 07:38 
 

I believe this EA is designed to consistently generate profits through high-frequency trading. Because it often closes lots in just a few seconds, the results may vary depending on the broker and VPS used. I have only made a small profit so far, but the developer is actively updating the EA and responding to questions and requests, so I feel this EA has great potential. The recommended AI API is also free or costs very little.

SOBETTO
253
SOBETTO 2026.06.04 05:01 
 

Excellent Expert Advisor! This is truly a premium-class EA offered at a very affordable price. The strategy is well designed, the execution is reliable, and the overall performance has exceeded my expectations. Some users may hesitate because it requires a paid AI service, but in my opinion this is not an issue at all. The EA does its job exceptionally well, and the additional cost is fully justified by the quality and functionality provided. The developer has created a professional product that stands out from many other EAs on the market. I appreciate the effort, innovation, and continuous development behind this project. Thank you to the author for creating such an outstanding EA. Highly recommended!

Sebastien Maurice Faure
662
Sebastien Maurice Faure 2026.06.01 19:48 
 

AI does not work free of charge at OpenRouter, you must buy some credits. After 24 hours I can't tell you if NanoTrend is good or not, it does not work anymore now.

Jun 4th: Let's try version 1.5. Review edited.

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Fukuoka
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Fukuoka 2026.06.09 07:38 
 

I believe this EA is designed to consistently generate profits through high-frequency trading. Because it often closes lots in just a few seconds, the results may vary depending on the broker and VPS used. I have only made a small profit so far, but the developer is actively updating the EA and responding to questions and requests, so I feel this EA has great potential. The recommended AI API is also free or costs very little.

Steffen Schmidt
1041
Reply from developer Steffen Schmidt 2026.06.09 21:41
Thank you for your thoughtful review and for sharing your experience. You're correct that execution quality, broker conditions, spread, latency, and VPS performance can influence results, especially when trades are managed dynamically. Our focus is not on high-frequency trading, but on combining market structure analysis with AI-driven decision support to identify higher-probability opportunities. We continue to refine the system through regular updates, and user feedback plays an important role in that process. We appreciate your support and are glad to hear you recognize the project's potential. Thank you for being part of the NanoTrend AI community.
SOBETTO
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SOBETTO 2026.06.04 05:01 
 

Excellent Expert Advisor! This is truly a premium-class EA offered at a very affordable price. The strategy is well designed, the execution is reliable, and the overall performance has exceeded my expectations. Some users may hesitate because it requires a paid AI service, but in my opinion this is not an issue at all. The EA does its job exceptionally well, and the additional cost is fully justified by the quality and functionality provided. The developer has created a professional product that stands out from many other EAs on the market. I appreciate the effort, innovation, and continuous development behind this project. Thank you to the author for creating such an outstanding EA. Highly recommended!

Steffen Schmidt
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Reply from developer Steffen Schmidt 2026.06.04 15:52
Thank you for the great feedback and support. We’re glad to hear the EA is performing well for you and that the strategy and execution meet your expectations. We also appreciate your understanding regarding the AI service component. The EA continues to evolve, and we’ve recently updated it with ONNX-based local execution for the Deep LSTM model, allowing more flexibility and reduced dependency on external AI services. Thanks again for your trust and encouragement—it means a lot and helps drive further improvements.
Sebastien Maurice Faure
662
Sebastien Maurice Faure 2026.06.01 19:48 
 

AI does not work free of charge at OpenRouter, you must buy some credits. After 24 hours I can't tell you if NanoTrend is good or not, it does not work anymore now.

Jun 4th: Let's try version 1.5. Review edited.

Steffen Schmidt
1041
Reply from developer Steffen Schmidt 2026.06.04 15:50
Thank you for the feedback. OpenRouter’s credit requirements are set by OpenRouter and are outside our control. The EA has now been updated to include ONNX-based local execution of the Deep LSTM model, allowing market sequence analysis directly on-device without a cloud AI connection. Sorry your testing was cut short after 24 hours, and thanks for giving NanoTrend AI a try.
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