XAUREUS — THE GOLD GUARDIAN

Live Signal, verified on Myfxbook: "xaureus / 12127390"

Current price: $399. Price increases by $50 every 10 purchases, up to a final price of $999.

THE LEGEND

In Rome, the aureus was the gold coin that held an empire together. For four centuries it was the standard against which everything else was measured. It was not minted for those who chased it. It was minted for those who understood it.

XAUREUS carries that name.

The legend gives the coin a guardian: a sentinel posted at the imperial vault, who spent a lifetime watching gold move. She learned what every trader eventually learns the hard way — gold does not reward the ones who chase it. It punishes them. It drifts sideways for months, drawing in everyone impatient enough to guess, then it declares itself in a single decisive break.

So she stopped guessing. She drew a boundary, thirty days wide, and she waited. When gold broke that boundary, she moved — once, with full conviction. And she made four vows that governed every move after that: as the position advanced, she would surrender to no one the ground she had already taken.

That is the entire philosophy of this Expert Advisor. It does not predict. It does not average down. It does not open a second position to rescue a losing one. It waits for gold to break a boundary it has held for a month, then protects what it takes.

WHAT XAUREUS IS

XAUREUS is a fully automated breakout system for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5.

Every position opens with a stop loss and a take profit defined at entry. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down, no hidden exposure. One position, one defined risk, from the first tick to the last.

The internal parameters are locked to the tested configuration. Only three settings are exposed, so the system can never be detuned by mistake. What you test is exactly what you run.

ZERO CONFIGURATION — READY AS IT IS

This is probably the single most important point on this page, even ahead of the performance figures.

XAUREUS ships fully pre-configured. No set file to download, request, or keep up to date. No preset to choose based on your broker. No optimization to run in the Strategy Tester before you can use it. The configuration behind the figures below is the one that runs the moment you attach the chart — there is no other.

What you actually have to do, in order:

Attach XAUREUS to an XAUUSD chart Set your risk percentage per trade Done — the system handles everything else on its own

No technical knowledge of algorithmic trading is required. You never need to understand or touch the Donchian channel, the ATR multiplier, or the protection ladder running behind the scenes — they are fixed, tested, and out of reach, so that no one, including you by mistake, can detune them.

Most gold systems hand you a folder of set files and a decision you're not equipped to make. Every one of those choices is a chance to break a system that was working.

This simplicity makes XAUREUS accessible to every category of investor: a beginner discovering algorithmic trading faces no technical barrier, while an experienced trader instantly manages one or several accounts — personal or funded — with the same product, with no configuration file to juggle between them. Switching brokers requires no reconfiguration at all : the system is independent of both the broker and the chart timeframe.

This simplicity isn't just a convenience — it's also a safeguard: neither you nor anyone else can detune XAUREUS.

And it isn't a shortcut. It is what remains after eliminating everything that didn't survive testing.

The only decision that belongs to you is the risk setting — because it's the only one that legitimately depends on your personal situation, not on your technical skill.

THE METHOD

1. The boundary. XAUREUS tracks a rolling price channel built on the daily timeframe. The upper edge is the highest price gold has reached over the recent daily window; the lower edge is the lowest. As long as price stays inside, nothing happens. The system takes no trades in a range — this is by design, not by omission.

2. The break. When price crosses that boundary intraday, the position opens immediately at the moment of the break, in the direction of the break. Long above the upper edge, short below the lower one. The logic is strictly symmetrical: no directional bias in the code, the system trades both sides of the market.

3. The stop. The stop loss is volatility-adaptive, derived from an ATR measurement taken on a shorter timeframe. When gold is calm, the stop is tight. When gold is violent, it widens automatically. The distance from entry to stop defines R — the risk unit for that trade.

4. The target. The take profit is fixed at a multiple of R and never moves once set.

5. The four vows — the protection ladder. This is where XAUREUS differs from a standard breakout robot. As the trade advances in your favor, the stop loss moves forward through four successive stages, each locking in a larger share of the gain. Once ground is taken, it is not given back. In testing, the large majority of winning trades close on a stop that has already been carried into profit, rather than on the take profit itself — it's the ladder, not the target, that produces the win rate.

6. Position sizing. Lot size is calculated from your account balance, your chosen risk percentage, and the current stop distance. A wider stop produces a smaller lot ; a tighter stop produces a larger one. Risk per trade stays constant regardless of market volatility.

THREE PROFILES, ONE SYSTEM

XAUREUS exposes a single risk setting. That one number changes the entire character of the system, and it's the only decision you have to make.

Prop firm profile — Risk per trade: 1%

Built to stay within the rules of funded-account programmes. A single full stop loss costs 1% of the balance, leaving a margin under a typical 5% daily loss limit and a typical 10% maximum drawdown limit.

Backtest, XAUUSD, July 2021 – July 2026 (5 years), 100% real ticks:

Maximum drawdown 7.31% Worst single day -1.89% Profit factor 2.26 Win rate 72.03% Result on a $100,000 account +$112,673

This is the configuration to use for a challenge, a funded account, or anywhere a drawdown limit is imposed on you. Even on the single worst day of the 5-year test, the loss stayed well inside a typical 5% daily limit.

Note the margin: 7.31% against a typical 10% ceiling leaves under three points of headroom. Check your firm's exact rules before running it.

Personal account profile — Risk per trade: 5%

For traders using their own capital who accept a materially larger drawdown in exchange for faster compounding. This profile is aggressive. It is not suitable for a funded account.

Backtest, XAUUSD, July 2021 – July 2026 (5 years), 100% real ticks:

Maximum drawdown 32.31% Profit factor 3.30 Win rate 72.03% Result on a $10,000 account +$291,367

Personal account profile, extreme — Risk per trade: 15%

The far end of the range, shown deliberately rather than hidden. Reserved for traders who fully understand what aggressive compounding does to an equity curve, and who can sit through the drawdown it produces before the gain.

Backtest, XAUUSD, July 2021 – July 2026 (5 years), 100% real ticks:

Maximum drawdown 72.06% Profit factor 4.44 Win rate 72.03% Result on a $10,000 account +$5,389,091

Beyond this level, drawdown grows far faster than return. The setting is left open so experienced traders can adapt it to their own situation, but higher values have been tested and are not recommended.

SETTINGS

Only three parameters are available:

Enable buy orders — enabled by default

— enabled by default Enable sell orders — enabled by default

— enabled by default Risk per trade (% of balance) — 1 for a prop firm account, up to 15 for a personal account

XAUREUS trades the symbol of the chart it is attached to — simply attach it to an XAUUSD chart. Everything else is fixed internally to the tested configuration.

There is no hard cap on the risk setting — higher values simply increase drawdown. Backtest each setting yourself on the free demo to see exactly how much.

REQUIREMENTS

MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD (gold)

Any chart timeframe — the system reads its own timeframes internally and is not affected by the chart it is attached to

A broker with competitive gold spreads, ECN/RAW/low-spread type. US residents: among the few CFTC/NFA-regulated brokers, FOREX.com currently offers MT5 access.

VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Minimum recommended balance : $300

WHAT TO EXPECT

Read this before buying. It matters more than the numbers above.

XAUREUS is a breakout system. It performs when gold trends and breaks out cleanly. It does not perform when gold spends months inside a range — in those conditions it takes few trades and can stagnate or slightly pull back. Gold does not trend continuously, and no setting of this system changes that.

Expect few trades. Expect flat periods. Expect an equity curve that advances in steps, not in a straight line. A system that trades a monthly breakout cannot produce daily profits, and any system promising daily profits on gold is doing something else entirely.

The trial version available on this page runs in the Strategy Tester with no restriction. Test it yourself, on your broker's data, over any period you choose, including periods where gold ranged. You will see exactly what it does and what it does not do. That is the intended way to evaluate this product.

RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange, metals and CFDs carries a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance, whether in backtesting or in live trading, does not guarantee future results. Backtest results are historical simulations and do not reproduce all real market conditions, including slippage, requotes, spread widening, weekend gaps and execution latency.

XAUREUS is a software tool. It does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to trade. The user retains full and sole control over the account it operates on, the risk setting applied, and every decision to run or stop the system. The user is solely responsible for all trading outcomes.

Do not trade with capital you cannot afford to lose. Test on a demo account before committing real funds.

IMPORTANT! After purchase, please send me a private message (MQL5 messaging) for any installation question.