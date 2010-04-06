Wayang MT

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88605

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159106


"Wayang EA" - Smart Trading with Trend & S/R Precision

🔹 Overview

"Wayang EA" is a smart Expert Advisor that combines pending order strategy with Support & Resistance and Trend analysis to capture the best opportunities in the market. Built with algorithms that have been tested in various market conditions, this EA is suitable for traders who are looking for consistency, flexibility, and high accuracy in automated trading execution.


📌 Key Features:

✅ Pending Order Strategy – Place buy stop/sell stop at strategic points to capture breakouts with high probability.

✅ Support & Resistance Trading – Utilize critical areas as entry and exit zones to increase execution accuracy.

✅ Trend-Based Execution – Use trend analysis to ensure entry in accordance with the dominant price movement direction.


✅ Smart Risk Management – ​​Equipped with adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit to protect capital and maximize profits.

✅ Auto Lot & Fixed Lot – Can be adjusted to the user's trading style.

✅ Trailing Stop & Break Even – Allows profit lock-in without having to continuously monitor the chart.

✅ No Martingale, No Grid – This EA prioritizes capital security without high-risk aggressive strategies.

✅ Low Spread & ECN Compatible – Designed to work optimally on accounts with low spreads and ECN brokers.


🎯 How Does "Wayang EA" Work?

EA analyzes Support & Resistance levels to determine strategic areas for placing pending orders.

If the price breaks through a certain level with confirmation from the trend, the order will be executed automatically.

Stop Loss and Take Profit are adjusted based on volatility and technical analysis for optimal results.


The trailing stop feature keeps profits maximized if the price moves as expected.


⚙️ Customizable Parameters & Settings:

Lot Size (Fixed / Auto Lot)

Max Spread & Slippage Filter

Time Filter & Trading Sessions

Trailing Stop & Break Even Configuration

Stop Loss & Take Profit Mode

🚀 Who is Suitable for Using "Wayang EA"?

✔️ Traders who want to take advantage of trend movements and breakouts with pending orders.

✔️ Users looking for an EA with a disciplined strategy and strict risk management.

✔️ Traders who want an automated system without having to constantly monitor the market.


Video Wayang MT
