Scalper Martingale

This EA is created by calculating price movements within a time frame according to the time frame in the chart. If the price movement has shown a very active market condition, then the EA will open a transaction according to the specified signal.

There are two criteria for market conditions, namely the first is based on market trends and the second is based on price reversals/Pull Back. Specifically for risk management, multiple lots are also provided if you experience losses by taking into account the balance conditions according to margin limits.

If you want active transactions every day, then this EA is perfect for you to try. Below I have added settings for input parameters according to the recommended pairs.

Recommendation:

Forex Pairs - XAUUSD / GOLD Time Frame M1 (FBS Standart Cent). For Version 1.60.

Download Set File Here:

  1. https://msg3.mql5.com/attach/0x01DC252028D5FC03 (1 Minute TF No Stoploss With Recover Asynchronus).
  2. https://msg3.mql5.com/attach/0x01DC2520291E3903 (1 Minute TF With Stoploss With Recover Synchronus).


      Please use different magic number for each pairs in order to avoid any order issues. Also put Start Hours trading for open market and end hours trading for closing market.
