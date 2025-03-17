ExecutorCCI

5

Based on the CCI Trend-Following Principle, Improved to Identify Trend Reversals
This indicator is designed to confirm trends after identifying them using the   Executor Trend Indicator )   indicator, making it a tool for both trend confirmation and reversal detection.

Features

  • Green and Red Histogram: Represents the development of bullish (green) or bearish (red) trends in the current timeframe.

  • Blue Line and Green Histogram (Bullish Confirmation):

    • When the blue line rises above +100 and the green histogram crosses above the zero line, it confirms a bullish trend.

  • Blue Line and Red Histogram (Bearish Confirmation):

    • When the blue line falls below -100 and the red histogram crosses below the zero line, it confirms a bearish trend.

  • Right-Side Panel: Provides real-time numerical updates, indicating whether the current trend is rising or falling, and highlights potential entry zones.

Usage

  • For Trend Traders: Recommended for use on the 1-hour (1H) timeframe.

  • For Scalpers or Range Traders: Recommended for use on the 1-minute (1M) or 5-minute (5M) timeframes.

Combined Use

  • Use in conjunction with the   Executor Trend Indicator )   indicator to confirm trend reversals.

    • During a bullish trend identified by  Executor Trend Indicator )  , confirm if the ExecutorCCI green histogram crosses above the zero line.

    • During a bearish trend identified by  Executor Trend Indicator )  , confirm if the ExecutorCCI red histogram crosses below the zero line.

This improved CCI-based indicator provides a clear visual representation of trend developments and reversals, making it a valuable tool for both trend-following and reversal trading strategies.







Reviews 1
Agbakeleke Idowu
719
Agbakeleke Idowu 2025.03.20 17:17 
 

Can you help add push notifications to phone when it is +100 and - 100 That way it will make sense

Ren Xiang Wang
3344
Reply from developer Ren Xiang Wang 2025.03.21 02:25
This is a good idea and can be implemented in the next update.
Reply to review