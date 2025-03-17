Based on the CCI Trend-Following Principle, Improved to Identify Trend Reversals

This indicator is designed to confirm trends after identifying them using the ( Executor Trend Indicator ) indicator, making it a tool for both trend confirmation and reversal detection.

Features

Green and Red Histogram: Represents the development of bullish (green) or bearish (red) trends in the current timeframe.

Blue Line and Green Histogram (Bullish Confirmation): When the blue line rises above +100 and the green histogram crosses above the zero line, it confirms a bullish trend .

Blue Line and Red Histogram (Bearish Confirmation): When the blue line falls below -100 and the red histogram crosses below the zero line, it confirms a bearish trend .

Right-Side Panel: Provides real-time numerical updates, indicating whether the current trend is rising or falling, and highlights potential entry zones.

Usage

For Trend Traders: Recommended for use on the 1-hour (1H) timeframe.

For Scalpers or Range Traders: Recommended for use on the 1-minute (1M) or 5-minute (5M) timeframes.

Combined Use

Use in conjunction with the ( Executor Trend Indicator ) indicator to confirm trend reversals. During a bullish trend identified by ( Executor Trend Indicator ) , confirm if the ExecutorCCI green histogram crosses above the zero line. During a bearish trend identified by ( Executor Trend Indicator ) , confirm if the ExecutorCCI red histogram crosses below the zero line.



This improved CCI-based indicator provides a clear visual representation of trend developments and reversals, making it a valuable tool for both trend-following and reversal trading strategies.
























