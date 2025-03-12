AI Scalping All Currency

3.82

EA Description:

This EA allows you to set the maximum and minimum volume per trade, as well as define Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can also configure the maximum number of simultaneous positions for both buy and sell orders.

Important Notice:

This EA is still in development, so it is recommended not to trade with real money. Its use is entirely at the user’s discretion, and we are not responsible for any potential losses. We are not suggesting that this EA is profitable.

This is a project I decided to share with the community to speed up its development with the help of your feedback.

The default settings remained in BTC over the weekend; however, they are fully adjustable according to your needs and/or the market in which you operate.

It is important to mention that, previously, this configuration was automatically adjusted to adapt to any symbol. However, based on your feedback, this feature has been removed, allowing you to configure each symbol more precisely.

Features to be implemented:

A more robust system for the automatic management of STP levels for each symbol, with a switch that will allow you to decide whether to enable or disable this feature.

It is worth noting that this update was not initially planned; it was released after identifying the need to supervise and control both volume and STP levels more precisely.

Reviews 16
Joan Rosario
140
Joan Rosario 2025.10.06 02:56 
 

HOLA ME ENCANTARIA SI ME PUEDEN PASAR ALGUN SETFILE YA QUE EH TRATADO DE HACER BACKTESTING PERO NO ME HABRE TRADES

Clo Clo Clovis
58
Clo Clo Clovis 2025.08.15 06:24 
 

XAUUSD / LOT 0.3 / TP 200/ SL 650 / M1 / POWER SET UP /REAL ACCOUNT 1 LOST IN 3 WEEKS/ OPEN NEW TRADE EVERY 5 MIN POWER SCAPING/

EURUSD / LOT 1 / TP 20 / SL 60 / M1 / 0 LOSS IN 3 WEEKS

USDCAD / LOT 1 / TP 20 / SL 60/ M1 / 0 LOSS IN 3 WEEKS

Benjamin Afedzie
3185
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 19:31 
 

great product

