Serie: Daytrading: Scalping & Intraday Top Symbols Analyzer

General Description:



The "Ranking Scalping" script is an advanced tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and display the best symbols for scalping and intraday trading. It automatically analyzes all symbols available in the Market Watch by evaluating key trading parameters such as volatility and minimum spread—derived from both historical candle data and tick data. The script ranks the instruments and presents a table with the top symbols directly on your chart, enabling fast and effective decision-making for short-term trading strategies.

Advantages of Using This Script:



Time Optimization: Automates the analysis of multiple symbols in real time, allowing you to focus on trading without spending time on manual calculations.

High-Probability Opportunity Identification: By evaluating both volatility and minimum spread, the script helps you detect instruments that offer ideal conditions for scalping and intraday trading.

Flexibility and Customization: With configurable input parameters (timeframe, number of symbols to analyze, and minimum volume), the tool adapts to various trading styles and broker conditions.

Intuitive Visual Interface: The graphical table displays essential information—symbol, volatility, and spread—in a clear and organized manner, making it easy to interpret the results at a glance.

Easy Integration: Designed for direct use in MetaTrader 5 without the need for external tools, this script integrates seamlessly into your daily trading workflow.

Functionality and Features:



Comprehensive Symbol Analysis:

The script reviews all symbols in the Market Watch of MetaTrader 5. For each instrument, it calculates: Average Volatility (Delta): Based on the difference between the high and low prices (in pips) using historical candle data from the selected timeframe over the last 7 days. Minimum Spread: Determined from tick data, which identifies the average spread recorded during the same period.

Score Calculation:

Each symbol is assigned a score calculated as the ratio of average volatility to spread. A higher score indicates better conditions for scalping, combining high volatility (more profit opportunities) with a low spread (reduced entry costs).

Chart Visualization:

The results are displayed in a table on the MetaTrader 5 chart, with three columns: Symbol: The name of the instrument. Delta: The average volatility in pips. Spread: The average spread in pips.

Symbols are sorted in descending order by their score, allowing you to quickly identify the most promising instruments.

Configurable Interface:

The script includes input parameters that allow you to adjust the analysis to your needs: InpTimeFrame: Choose the analysis timeframe (M1, M5, M15, H1, D1). Number of symbols to display : Define the total number of symbols to evaluate (the top 10 will be displayed). Minimun symbol volume for trading : Set the minimum volume required for a symbol to be considered, filtering out low-liquidity instruments.



How to Get Started:



Installation: Download the script and place it in the "Scripts" folder of MetaTrader 5.

Restart the platform or refresh the Data Navigator (Market Watch) to ensure the script appears in the list. Initial Setup: Drag the script onto any chart to open the input parameters window.

Select the desired timeframe (M1, M5, M15, H1, D1) and adjust the number of symbols and minimum volume according to your preferences. Execution and Results: When executed, the script analyzes all symbols in the Market Watch, calculates the volatility and minimum spread, and generates a table on the chart displaying the top instruments based on their score.

The selected symbols are automatically activated in the Market Watch, making it easier for you to monitor and trade them.

Input Parameters:



InpTimeFrame (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES):

Defines the analysis timeframe. Available options: M1, M5, M15, H1, D1.

Defines the analysis timeframe. Available options: M1, M5, M15, H1, D1. numberSymbols (int):

Total number of symbols to see (the top 10 will be displayed).

Total number of symbols to see (the top 10 will be displayed). volumeSymbolMin (double):

The minimum required volume for a symbol to be considered in the analysis, helping filter out instruments with low liquidity.

Support and Contact:



For any questions, inquiries, or technical assistance regarding the script, please contact us through the following channels: Email: camoyae0@gmail.com

camoyae0@gmail.com Support Forum: https://www.mql5.com/es/users/camoya802

https://www.mql5.com/es/users/camoya802 Live Chat: Available on our telegram for real-time support.

Our support team is committed to assisting you with setup, customization, and troubleshooting to ensure an optimal user experience.

Conclusion:



The "Scalping & Intraday Top Symbols Analyzer" is a robust and adaptable tool perfect for traders looking to optimize their scalping and intraday strategies. With its automated analysis and clear visualization, you can quickly identify the best market opportunities, reduce analysis time, and enhance your trading decisions. Maximize your trading potential and operate more efficiently with this innovative tool!

