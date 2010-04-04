Ranking Scalping

Ranking Scalping allows you to quickly identify the best opportunities in the market, reducing analysis time and empowering your trading decisions. It is a robust and adaptable tool, ideal for traders looking to optimize their scalping and intraday strategies. With its automated analysis and clear visualization, discover how to maximize your opportunities and trade more efficiently with this innovative tool!

Serie:

Daytrading: Scalping & Intraday Top Symbols Analyzer

General Description:

The "Ranking Scalping" script is an advanced tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and display the best symbols for scalping and intraday trading. It automatically analyzes all symbols available in the Market Watch by evaluating key trading parameters such as volatility and minimum spread—derived from both historical candle data and tick data. The script ranks the instruments and presents a table with the top symbols directly on your chart, enabling fast and effective decision-making for short-term trading strategies.

Advantages of Using This Script:

  • Time Optimization: Automates the analysis of multiple symbols in real time, allowing you to focus on trading without spending time on manual calculations.
  • High-Probability Opportunity Identification: By evaluating both volatility and minimum spread, the script helps you detect instruments that offer ideal conditions for scalping and intraday trading.
  • Flexibility and Customization: With configurable input parameters (timeframe, number of symbols to analyze, and minimum volume), the tool adapts to various trading styles and broker conditions.
  • Intuitive Visual Interface: The graphical table displays essential information—symbol, volatility, and spread—in a clear and organized manner, making it easy to interpret the results at a glance.
  • Easy Integration: Designed for direct use in MetaTrader 5 without the need for external tools, this script integrates seamlessly into your daily trading workflow.

Functionality and Features:

  • Comprehensive Symbol Analysis:
    The script reviews all symbols in the Market Watch of MetaTrader 5. For each instrument, it calculates:

    • Average Volatility (Delta): Based on the difference between the high and low prices (in pips) using historical candle data from the selected timeframe over the last 7 days.
    • Minimum Spread: Determined from tick data, which identifies the average spread recorded during the same period.

  • Score Calculation:
    Each symbol is assigned a score calculated as the ratio of average volatility to spread. A higher score indicates better conditions for scalping, combining high volatility (more profit opportunities) with a low spread (reduced entry costs).

  • Chart Visualization:
    The results are displayed in a table on the MetaTrader 5 chart, with three columns:

    • Symbol: The name of the instrument.
    • Delta: The average volatility in pips.
    • Spread: The average spread in pips.
      Symbols are sorted in descending order by their score, allowing you to quickly identify the most promising instruments.

  • Configurable Interface:
    The script includes input parameters that allow you to adjust the analysis to your needs:

    • InpTimeFrame: Choose the analysis timeframe (M1, M5, M15, H1, D1).
    • Number of symbols to display : Define the total number of symbols to evaluate (the top 10 will be displayed).
    • Minimun symbol volume for trading : Set the minimum volume required for a symbol to be considered, filtering out low-liquidity instruments.

How to Get Started:

  1. Installation:

    • Download the script and place it in the "Scripts" folder of MetaTrader 5.
    • Restart the platform or refresh the Data Navigator (Market Watch) to ensure the script appears in the list.

  2. Initial Setup:

    • Drag the script onto any chart to open the input parameters window.
    • Select the desired timeframe (M1, M5, M15, H1, D1) and adjust the number of symbols and minimum volume according to your preferences.

  3. Execution and Results:

    • When executed, the script analyzes all symbols in the Market Watch, calculates the volatility and minimum spread, and generates a table on the chart displaying the top instruments based on their score.
    • The selected symbols are automatically activated in the Market Watch, making it easier for you to monitor and trade them.

Input Parameters:

  • InpTimeFrame (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES):
    Defines the analysis timeframe. Available options: M1, M5, M15, H1, D1.
  • numberSymbols (int):
    Total number of symbols to see (the top 10 will be displayed).
  • volumeSymbolMin (double):
    The minimum required volume for a symbol to be considered in the analysis, helping filter out instruments with low liquidity.

Support and Contact:

For any questions, inquiries, or technical assistance regarding the script, please contact us through the following channels:

Our support team is committed to assisting you with setup, customization, and troubleshooting to ensure an optimal user experience.

Conclusion:

The "Scalping & Intraday Top Symbols Analyzer" is a robust and adaptable tool perfect for traders looking to optimize their scalping and intraday strategies. With its automated analysis and clear visualization, you can quickly identify the best market opportunities, reduce analysis time, and enhance your trading decisions. Maximize your trading potential and operate more efficiently with this innovative tool!

For more info click link







Recommended products
Binance Spot Symbol List Update
Ugur Ucak
Utilities
(Cryptocurrency Charts) Saves all symbols from Binance Spot into custom symbols. Adds the "S" prefix to symbols in Binance Spot. It creates the infrastructure where the symbols in Binance Spot can be followed. You should allow WebRequest from Tools menu >> Options >> Expert Advisors and add URL: https://api.binance.com just double click the script. You have the entire list in seconds. see the product in the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69001
FREE
SSL Channel Chart Weighted by Volume
Ricardo Zara Barbieri
Indicators
Here I present you this awesome indicator I made. This is a nique combination witch puts you in the same level as MM's. So you can surf a lot of waves and identify the rally time, breakouts, and the perfect time to get in the market. ---- The SSL Channel is a great all-rounder based on 2 Simple Moving Averages, one of recent Highs, one of recent Lows. The calculation prints a   channel   on the chart consisting of 2 lines. This strategy gives a Long signal when price closes above the top of thes
LT Volume Weighted Average Price
Thiago Duarte
5 (7)
Utilities
Volume Weighted Average Price or VWAP is an indicator wich shows different average prices on chart. This is very useful to find strong negotiation price areas and as trend following. Configurations: Day, Week and Month - Show different VWAPs according to the period. You can change each line style on "colors" tab. Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <3 PayPal, Skrill, Nete
FREE
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.4 (10)
Indicators
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
Global Market Sessions Visual Analyzer
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
Utilities
Global Market Sessions – Visual Analyzer for MT5 A lightweight MT5 indicator that visually maps Tokyo, London and New York sessions, auto-detects broker timezone & DST, and highlights the best liquidity windows for smarter trading. See the market’s rhythm at a glance. Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence. Overview Global Market Sessions is a powerful yet easy-to-use MT5 indicator that visually displays the world’s major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart
FREE
Seasonal MT5 Sazonal
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Seasonal MT5 Indicator  Discover the power of market seasonality with the Seasonal MT5 indicator, designed for the daily timeframe to identify and visualize recurring price patterns based on historical data. Perfect for traders seeking a data-driven edge in forex, stocks, or commodities. Key Functionalities: - Plots a seasonal trend line based on historical daily price data, highlighting predictable market cycles. - Displays a straight line connecting seasonal extremes for trend reference. -
VWAP and MVWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.17 (6)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
FREE
Bollinger Bands B
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.5 (2)
Indicators
John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
FREE
Ordem Facil
Clesio Hector Dufau Da Conceicao
Utilities
EA Ordem Fácil helps you open pending buy and sell orders (buy or sell stop) using the SHIFT, CTRL keys and mouse left button click. To create a buy stop order, press the SHIFT key (only once) and click on mouse left button on the chart above the price. To create a sell stop order, press the CTRL key (only once) and click on mouse left button on the chart below the price. While the order is not opened, when you moving the mouse cursor on the chart, on the left and above corner of the chart ap
EZ Trends
Guillermo Pineda
Indicators
EZ Trends  is a precision trend detection indicator designed to make market structure shifts easier to spot in real time. Using a unique EMA–HMA hybrid band system, it highlights trend direction with adaptive candle coloring, andplots reaction levels at the start of each new trend The result is a practical tool that keeps traders aligned with momentum while filtering out market noise. KEY FEATURES Trend Detection Logic A three-line channel built from the average of an EMA and HMA (midline). Exp
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
Connect Gate io Spot Futures to MT5 Service
Eda Kaya
Utilities
Gate.io Spot Futures  MT5 Service The Gate.io Spot and Futures service in MT5 allows users to view live cryptocurrency charts from this exchange for both spot and futures markets. This Expert uses the WebRequest capability of MT5 and, with the help of the official API address of the Gate.io exchange, transfers real-time price data into MT5 as charts. This tool functions solely as a data visualization bridge for live price feeds and does not execute trades. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» M
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
NeuroExt
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4 (11)
Experts
https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1511461 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for U
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT5: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 5. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on u
FREE
Weis Wave Double Side
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Weis Wave Bouble Side Indicator for MT5 is part of the toolkit (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The Weis Wave Bouble side Indicator for MT5 was created based on the already established Weis Wave created by David Weis. The Weis Wave Double Side indicator reads the market in waves as it was done by R. Wyckoff in 1900. It helps in the identification of effort x result, cause and effect, and Supply and demand Its differential is that it can be used below the zero axis, further improving plus operat
Assistant trading system
Yousef Rajaeian
Utilities
Auto Volume & Risk Management Tool  - Effortless Position Sizing & Entry It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management Precise Position Sizing – A Critical Step Toward Successful Trading In the world of professional trading, accurately calculating position size while managing risk is one of the most crucial aspects of long-term success. Time and again, traders with solid, profitable strategies end up with negative statements. Upon review, it oft
FREE
Platinum Candle for Telegram
Rennan Lima
Utilities
This robot sends Telegram notifications based on the coloring rules of PLATINUM Candle indicator. Example message for selling assets: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. Example message for buying assets : [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45 AM. Before enable Telegram notifications  you need to create a Telegram bot, get the bot API Key and also get your personal Telegram chatId. It's not possible to send messages to groups or channels. You can only send messages to your user chatId. You should
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicators
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Weis Wave Double Side Alert
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The Weis Wave Bouble Side Indicator for MT5 is part of the toolkit (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The Weis Wave Bouble side Indicator for MT5 was created based on the already established Weis Wave created by David Weis. The Weis Wave Double Side indicator reads the market in waves as R. Wyckoff did in 1900. It helps in the identification of effort x result, cause and effect, and Supply and demand Its differential is that it can be used below the zero axis and has a breakout alert showing Who is s
Intraday Vwap Orion
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Indicators
Theory VWAP is a volume-weighted moving average, bringing greater relevance to prices. The VWAP base calculation follows the classic formula described in Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/terms/v/vwap.asp ). VWAP = sum(typical price[i]*volume[i]) / sum(volume[i]) Functionalities Orion Intraday VWAP innovates by allowing the user to choose between the conventional Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods, also having the option of calculating the Intraday indicator, as used in other platform
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (7)
Indicators
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Connect MEXC Spot And Futures to MT5 Service
Eda Kaya
Utilities
MEXC Spot & Futures Expert MetaTrader 5 The MEXC Spot and Futures Expert for MT5 delivers live cryptocurrency charts from MEXC exchange’s Spot and Futures markets directly into the MetaTrader 5 platform.  This expert advisor utilizes MT5’s WebRequest functionality along with MEXC’s official API to stream real-time pricing data. It functions solely as a data interface between the MEXC exchange and MT5 — and does not support trade execution. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Inst
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
LT Mini Charts
Thiago Duarte
4.88 (8)
Utilities
This is a utility indicator that creates mini charts on left side of the chart you are looking at. It is very useful to watch many timeframes simultaneously, without having to change between multiple charts. Its configuration is very simple. You can have up to 4 mini charts opened. They automatically load the template of the "parent" chart. If you have any doubt please contact me. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot  
FREE
Midas VWAP
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
4 (2)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. This indicator contains Daily VWAP and MIDAS' VWAP, which means you are able to anchor the beggining of MIDAS' calculations and, therefore you will be able to use this methodology to study price versus volume moves after anchor point. You will be able to anchor up to 3 HIGH MIDAS VWAP's and 3 LOW. Wish
FREE
Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern, introduced by Scott Carney in 2000, is one of the most recognized harmonic patterns in technical analysis. Known for its precise Fibonacci measurements and favorable risk-to-reward ratio, it helps traders identify potential price reversal zones with accuracy. The Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 automatically detects this pattern on price charts, marking the key points X, A, B, C,
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicators
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (556)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (106)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (9)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $50: 15/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 accoun
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (86)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (4)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. Article about Risk Manager h ttps://ww
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilities
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [Instructions ] [ DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily mana
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilities
***   Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, emphasizing   No Repaint   signals and highlighting   Points of Interest (POI) .It also features an   Auto Fibonacci Level System   that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullbacks and reversal points instantly. The signals help identify potential
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilities
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
More from author
MACDmaxmin
Carlos Andrés Moya Erazo
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows when there are overpricing and divergences over a normalized MACD Plus, it displays signals with configurable alerts, self-regulating dynamic overprice levels, and a simple setup and interface. The indicator that automatically calculates overprices ranges! MACDmaxmin is an indicator based on the MACD oscillator that effectively identifies trend changes in price, as it is a momentum indicator that captures the trend and shows the relationship between two moving averages of th
MACDmaxmin free demo
Carlos Andrés Moya Erazo
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator shows when there are overpricing and divergences over a normalized MACD Plus, it displays signals with configurable alerts, self-regulating dynamic overprice levels, and a simple setup and interface. This indicator automatically calculates markup ranges. MACDmaxmin is an indicator based on the MACD oscillator that effectively identifies trend changes in price, as it is a momentum indicator that captures the trend and shows the relationship between two moving averages of the price.
FREE
VIX index
Carlos Andrés Moya Erazo
Indicators
The VIX Index, or CBOE Volatility Index, is an indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that transforms historical volatility into an easy-to-interpret oscillator, placing the volatility range between 0 (minimum) and 100 (maximum) based on a configurable normalization period. Unlike a simple ATR, this oscillator shows you on the chart when volatility is abnormally low or high compared to its recent behavior. Additionally, the indicator provides context and information about the famous VIX Volatility
FREE
RSImaxmin
Carlos Andrés Moya Erazo
4.5 (10)
Indicators
The indicator shows when there are overprice and divergences on the RSI. In addition, it has configurable alerts, dynamic overprice levels and a special “RSI cleaner” function. The indicator that automatically calculates the premium rates! RSImaxmin is an indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillator that effectively identifies changes in price trends as it reflects the relative strength of bullish movements compared to bearish movements. It is widely used by traders to measur
PipHistogram
Carlos Andrés Moya Erazo
Indicators
PipHistogram   is an essential tool for traders who want to gain insight into price distribution and concentration. Its customizable, visually appealing histogram allows you to pinpoint key levels and make more informed trading decisions. Enhance your market analysis and improve your trading strategy with PipHistogram   —your shortcut to understanding price dynamics in MetaTrader 5. Overview : PipHistogram   is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually displays the percentage distribu
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review