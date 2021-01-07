Ordem Facil

EA Ordem Fácil helps you open pending buy and sell orders (buy or sell stop) using the SHIFT, CTRL keys and mouse left button click.

To create a buy stop order, press the SHIFT key (only once) and click on mouse left button on the chart above the price.

To create a sell stop order, press the CTRL key (only once) and click on mouse left button on the chart below the price.

While the order is not opened, when you moving the mouse cursor on the chart, on the left and above corner of the chart appears the price where the mouse cursor is positioned, to facilitate choice.
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3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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