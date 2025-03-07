DC Invest Vip Trading Monitor

DC Invest Vip Trading Monitor Ver 1.09

Busy? No time to monitor orders? Don't let risks swallow your account!

Whether you are a busy office worker or a shipper who is always on the go, constantly monitoring transactions on MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is almost impossible. But don't worry, DC Invest - VIP Trading Monitor will help you control your account and manage risks automatically!

✅ Calculate optimal order volume - No more worrying about placing orders that are too large or too small, the system automatically recommends the appropriate volume to protect your account.

📊 Monitor balance, profit/loss & risk assessment - Display real-time safety level, warn immediately when the account is at risk.

⚠️ Alert immediately when the market fluctuates strongly - No need to keep your eyes on the screen, the system will send notifications to Telegram for you to make timely decisions.

🚀 Smart trading, tight risk management – ​​Let DC Invest - VIP Trading Monitor help you invest with peace of mind!


// Version 1.09 Updates:

// - Display Live/Demo account, server time

// - Added more detailed error checking in the interface functions (CreatePanel, CreateLabels), Telegram (SendTelegramMessage), and closing orders (CloseAllPositions).

// - Complete multilingualization with fully translated strings for English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Spanish, and Arabic.

// - Added flexible customization for SLPips, RiskPercent, and MaxRiskPercent in CalculateRecommendedLot() and CalculateMaxLot() via input parameters.

// - Improved transaction log in SaveToCSV() to save details of each order (ticket, type, symbol, volume, profit).

// - Added sound alert (PlaySound) when advice changes in OnTick().


Features:


  • Account Monitoring: Displays MT5 account number, balance, equity, profit/loss (P/L), and account type (Live or Demo).

  • Position Tracking: Shows the number of Buy and Sell orders, total lots, and profit/loss for each position type, with visual indicators (green for profit, red for loss, white for no positions).

  • Risk Assessment: Assesses risk based on lot size (Lot/Equity) and profit/loss (P/L Equity), categorized as Very Low, Low, Medium, High, or Very High, with icons and colors.

  • Trading Suggestions: Provides recommendations (e.g., 'Can Hold Long,' 'Should Close Some Positions,' 'Cut Loss Now') based on risk levels and profit/loss.

  • Market Status: Indicates whether the market is open or closed.

  • Telegram Integration: Sends periodic reports and alerts to a Telegram bot (optional, configurable via inputs, requires internet connection).

  • Manual Position Closing Option: Allows manual closing of all positions if the loss exceeds a specified threshold (optional, configurable).

  • Language Support: Supports 5 languages: English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, for all displayed text.

  • Customizable Appearance: Offers adjustable panel size, position, colors, font size, and update interval.

Why Use DC Invest- VIP Trading Monitor?


  • Suitable for traders needing account monitoring and risk management tools for multiple markets.

  • Supports decision-making with real-time data and monitoring tools, helping manage time effectively.

  • Supported by ongoing updates and multilingual documentation (English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic).

Installation:


  • Download the DCInvestVIPTradingMonitor.mq5 file or .ex5 file.

  • Place it in the MQL5/Experts folder of your MetaTrader 5 installation (e.g., C:\Users<YourUser>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal<BrokerFolder>\MQL5\Experts).

  • Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.

  • Drag and drop the utility onto any chart from the Navigator > Experts section.

Usage:


  • Adding to Chart: Attach the utility to any MT5 chart to display the monitoring panel.

  • Configuring Settings: Modify the input parameters in the utility settings dialog (as listed below).

  • Interacting with the Panel: Click the 'Telegram ON/OFF' button to toggle Telegram notifications. Click the '-' or '+' button to minimize/maximize the panel.

  • Note: This utility does not perform automated trading; it is for monitoring and risk management only.

Telegram Notification Setup:


  • To enable Telegram notifications for account status reports and alerts, follow these steps:
    • Create a Telegram Bot:
      • Open Telegram and search for '@BotFather'.

      • Send '/start' to @BotFather, then use '/newbot' to create a new bot.

      • Follow instructions to name your bot and get a unique bot token (e.g., '123456789:ABCdefGHIjklMNOpqRSTuvwxYZ'). Save the token.


    • Get Your Chat ID:
      • Add your bot to a Telegram chat or group (or use a private chat).

      • Send a message to the bot (e.g., '/start').

      • Use @userinfobot or @RawDataBot on Telegram to find your chat ID, or check via the bot’s API (e.g., https://api.telegram.org/bot<YourBotToken>
        /getUpdates).

      • Save the chat ID (e.g., '123456789').


    • Configure Utility Settings:
      • In the MT5 utility settings, enter the TelegramToken and TelegramChatID.

      • Set TelegramReportInterval to the desired interval in minutes (e.g., 30, 60, or 0 to disable).

      • Ensure your MT5 terminal has internet access for notifications.


    • Test Notifications: Enable notifications via the panel’s 'Telegram ON/OFF' button and verify reports are sent to your Telegram chat.


Input Parameters (Adjustable for Your Needs):


  • Parameter | Description | Default Value

  • PanelWidth | Width of the panel (pixels) | 900

  • PanelHeight | Height of the panel (pixels) | 450

  • XPosition | X-position of the panel (from left) | 800

  • YPosition | Y-position of the panel (from top) | 20

  • LineHeight | Height of each line in the panel (pixels) | 40

  • Indent | Indent spacing within the panel (pixels) | 5

  • UpdateInterval | Update frequency (seconds) | 1

  • FontSize | Font size for text | 9

  • Language | Language (English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic) | "English"

  • TelegramToken | Telegram bot token (optional, leave blank to disable) | ""

  • TelegramChatID | Telegram chat ID (optional, leave blank to disable) | ""

  • PipValue | Pip value for risk assessment calculations (must be > 0, used for monitoring only) | 10

  • TelegramReportInterval | Periodic report interval (minutes, 0 to disable) | 0

  • AutoCloseEnabled | Enable manual position closing option (false to disable) | false

  • AutoCloseThreshold | Loss threshold (%) for manual position closing | 20.0

  • PanelBgColor | Background color of the panel | C'24,31,44'

  • PanelBorderColor | Border color of the panel | clrWhite

  • TitleBgColor | Background color of the title bar | C'37,47,66'

Display Details:


  • MT5 Account: Shows the account number and type (e.g., "685788 - Live" or "685788 - Demo").

  • Balance: Displays the current account balance.

  • Profit: Shows the profit/loss with a green arrow (▲) for profit or red arrow (▼) for loss.

  • Recommended Lot & Max Lot: Suggests lot sizes based on balance and risk settings for monitoring purposes.

  • Positions: Displays total positions, Buy orders, Sell orders, and total lots, with visual indicators for profit/loss.

  • Risk (Lot/Equity & P/L Equity): Assesses risk levels with icons (e.g., ❤️ for safe, ⚠️ for high risk).

  • Advice: Provides recommendations based on risk and P/L.

  • Market Status: Indicates if the market is open or closed.

Notes:


  • Ensure your MT5 account is properly connected to retrieve account information.

  • The Telegram feature requires a valid bot token and chat ID; leave them blank to disable.

  • The PipValue must be greater than 0 for accurate risk assessment calculations, used for monitoring only.

  • The utility requires internet access for Telegram notifications.

  • This utility does not perform automated trading; it is for monitoring and risk management only. Test thoroughly on a demo account before use.

Troubleshooting:


  • If the panel does not display or updates incorrectly, check your MT5 connection and account status.

  • Ensure Unicode and color support are enabled in your MT5 installation.

  • If Telegram notifications fail, verify the token, chat ID, and internet connection.

  • Increase PanelWidth or decrease Indent if text is cut off or overlapping.

  • Ensure the utility is attached as an Expert, not an Indicator.

Contact:


  • For support or feedback, contact Danh Chinh:
    • Phone: +84 888 989 992

    • Telegram: @Danhchinh888

