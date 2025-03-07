DC Invest Vip Trading Monitor Ver 1.09

Busy? No time to monitor orders? Don't let risks swallow your account!

Whether you are a busy office worker or a shipper who is always on the go, constantly monitoring transactions on MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is almost impossible. But don't worry, DC Invest - VIP Trading Monitor will help you control your account and manage risks automatically!

✅ Calculate optimal order volume - No more worrying about placing orders that are too large or too small, the system automatically recommends the appropriate volume to protect your account.

📊 Monitor balance, profit/loss & risk assessment - Display real-time safety level, warn immediately when the account is at risk.

⚠️ Alert immediately when the market fluctuates strongly - No need to keep your eyes on the screen, the system will send notifications to Telegram for you to make timely decisions.

🚀 Smart trading, tight risk management – ​​Let DC Invest - VIP Trading Monitor help you invest with peace of mind!





// Version 1.09 Updates:

// - Display Live/Demo account, server time

// - Added more detailed error checking in the interface functions (CreatePanel, CreateLabels), Telegram (SendTelegramMessage), and closing orders (CloseAllPositions).

// - Complete multilingualization with fully translated strings for English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Spanish, and Arabic.

// - Added flexible customization for SLPips, RiskPercent, and MaxRiskPercent in CalculateRecommendedLot() and CalculateMaxLot() via input parameters.

// - Improved transaction log in SaveToCSV() to save details of each order (ticket, type, symbol, volume, profit).

// - Added sound alert (PlaySound) when advice changes in OnTick().

Features:

Account Monitoring: Displays MT5 account number, balance, equity, profit/loss (P/L), and account type (Live or Demo).

Position Tracking: Shows the number of Buy and Sell orders, total lots, and profit/loss for each position type, with visual indicators (green for profit, red for loss, white for no positions).

Risk Assessment: Assesses risk based on lot size (Lot/Equity) and profit/loss (P/L Equity), categorized as Very Low, Low, Medium, High, or Very High, with icons and colors.

Trading Suggestions: Provides recommendations (e.g., 'Can Hold Long,' 'Should Close Some Positions,' 'Cut Loss Now') based on risk levels and profit/loss.

Market Status: Indicates whether the market is open or closed.

Telegram Integration: Sends periodic reports and alerts to a Telegram bot (optional, configurable via inputs, requires internet connection).

Manual Position Closing Option: Allows manual closing of all positions if the loss exceeds a specified threshold (optional, configurable).

Language Support: Supports 5 languages: English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, for all displayed text.

Customizable Appearance: Offers adjustable panel size, position, colors, font size, and update interval.



Why Use DC Invest- VIP Trading Monitor?

Suitable for traders needing account monitoring and risk management tools for multiple markets.



Supports decision-making with real-time data and monitoring tools, helping manage time effectively.



Supported by ongoing updates and multilingual documentation (English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic).



Installation:

Download the DCInvestVIPTradingMonitor.mq5 file or .ex5 file.



Place it in the MQL5/Experts folder of your MetaTrader 5 installation (e.g., C:\Users<YourUser>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal<BrokerFolder>\MQL5\Experts).



Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.



Drag and drop the utility onto any chart from the Navigator > Experts section.



Usage:

Adding to Chart: Attach the utility to any MT5 chart to display the monitoring panel.



Configuring Settings: Modify the input parameters in the utility settings dialog (as listed below).



Interacting with the Panel: Click the 'Telegram ON/OFF' button to toggle Telegram notifications. Click the '-' or '+' button to minimize/maximize the panel.



Note: This utility does not perform automated trading; it is for monitoring and risk management only.



Telegram Notification Setup:

To enable Telegram notifications for account status reports and alerts, follow these steps:

Create a Telegram Bot:

Open Telegram and search for '@BotFather'.

Send '/start' to @BotFather, then use '/newbot' to create a new bot.

Follow instructions to name your bot and get a unique bot token (e.g., '123456789:ABCdefGHIjklMNOpqRSTuvwxYZ'). Save the token.



Get Your Chat ID:

Add your bot to a Telegram chat or group (or use a private chat).

Send a message to the bot (e.g., '/start').

Use @userinfobot or @RawDataBot on Telegram to find your chat ID, or check via the bot’s API (e.g., https://api.telegram.org/bot<YourBotToken>

/getUpdates).

Save the chat ID (e.g., '123456789').



Configure Utility Settings:

In the MT5 utility settings, enter the TelegramToken and TelegramChatID.

Set TelegramReportInterval to the desired interval in minutes (e.g., 30, 60, or 0 to disable).

Ensure your MT5 terminal has internet access for notifications.



Test Notifications: Enable notifications via the panel’s 'Telegram ON/OFF' button and verify reports are sent to your Telegram chat.







Input Parameters (Adjustable for Your Needs):

Parameter | Description | Default Value



PanelWidth | Width of the panel (pixels) | 900



PanelHeight | Height of the panel (pixels) | 450



XPosition | X-position of the panel (from left) | 800



YPosition | Y-position of the panel (from top) | 20



LineHeight | Height of each line in the panel (pixels) | 40



Indent | Indent spacing within the panel (pixels) | 5



UpdateInterval | Update frequency (seconds) | 1



FontSize | Font size for text | 9



Language | Language (English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic) | "English"



TelegramToken | Telegram bot token (optional, leave blank to disable) | ""



TelegramChatID | Telegram chat ID (optional, leave blank to disable) | ""



PipValue | Pip value for risk assessment calculations (must be > 0, used for monitoring only) | 10



TelegramReportInterval | Periodic report interval (minutes, 0 to disable) | 0



AutoCloseEnabled | Enable manual position closing option (false to disable) | false



AutoCloseThreshold | Loss threshold (%) for manual position closing | 20.0



PanelBgColor | Background color of the panel | C'24,31,44'



PanelBorderColor | Border color of the panel | clrWhite



TitleBgColor | Background color of the title bar | C'37,47,66'



Display Details:

MT5 Account: Shows the account number and type (e.g., "685788 - Live" or "685788 - Demo").



Balance: Displays the current account balance.



Profit: Shows the profit/loss with a green arrow (▲) for profit or red arrow (▼) for loss.



Recommended Lot & Max Lot: Suggests lot sizes based on balance and risk settings for monitoring purposes.



Positions: Displays total positions, Buy orders, Sell orders, and total lots, with visual indicators for profit/loss.



Risk (Lot/Equity & P/L Equity): Assesses risk levels with icons (e.g., ❤️ for safe, ⚠️ for high risk).



Advice: Provides recommendations based on risk and P/L.



Market Status: Indicates if the market is open or closed.



Notes:

Ensure your MT5 account is properly connected to retrieve account information.



The Telegram feature requires a valid bot token and chat ID; leave them blank to disable.



The PipValue must be greater than 0 for accurate risk assessment calculations, used for monitoring only.



The utility requires internet access for Telegram notifications.



This utility does not perform automated trading; it is for monitoring and risk management only. Test thoroughly on a demo account before use.



Troubleshooting:

If the panel does not display or updates incorrectly, check your MT5 connection and account status.



Ensure Unicode and color support are enabled in your MT5 installation.



If Telegram notifications fail, verify the token, chat ID, and internet connection.



Increase PanelWidth or decrease Indent if text is cut off or overlapping.



Ensure the utility is attached as an Expert, not an Indicator.



