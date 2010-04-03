Dc Invest Matrix One

MATRIX ONE PRO - Elite Trading Bot by DC Invest

Overview

Introducing MATRIX ONE PRO, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, crafted by DC Invest to redefine automated trading. Designed for serious traders and investors, this bot delivers unparalleled performance, combining advanced multi-timeframe strategies, intelligent risk management, and cutting-edge features. With a proven track record of 1,326% growth in just 3 months, MATRIX ONE PRO is your key to consistent profits in the forex market.

Why MATRIX ONE PRO is Worth $1,499

Elite Performance: Achieved a staggering 1,326% growth ($13,261.87 profit from a $1,000 deposit) in 3 months, with an exceptional Profit Factor of 7.91 —a benchmark for top-tier trading bots.

Achieved a staggering ($13,261.87 profit from a $1,000 deposit) in 3 months, with an exceptional —a benchmark for top-tier trading bots. High Win Rate: An impressive 84.19% win rate , ensuring the majority of your trades are profitable.

An impressive , ensuring the majority of your trades are profitable. Low Balance Drawdown: Only 4.76% Balance Drawdown Maximal , offering peace of mind for your capital.

Only , offering peace of mind for your capital. Premium Features: Multi-timeframe analysis, Telegram integration, dynamic risk management, and a sleek interface—everything you need for professional trading.

Multi-timeframe analysis, Telegram integration, dynamic risk management, and a sleek interface—everything you need for professional trading. Exclusive Value: This bot is a one-time investment that can generate consistent returns, saving you thousands in trading losses and countless hours of manual trading.

Key Features

Advanced Dual Strategies: Trend-Following: Leverages weighted signals from EMA, RSI, MACD, and ADX across multiple timeframes (D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, M5) to capture major market trends with precision. Sideways Trading: Uses Bollinger Bands to profit in ranging markets, ensuring profitability in all conditions.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Combines signals from D1 to M5 with customizable weights, providing a comprehensive market outlook for better decision-making.

Combines signals from D1 to M5 with customizable weights, providing a comprehensive market outlook for better decision-making. Intelligent Risk Management: Trailing Stop to lock in profits (configurable LockProfitPips and TrailingStopPips). Dynamic lot sizing based on win/loss streaks (WinStreakMultiplier, LossStreakDivider). Auto-pause feature to halt trading after consecutive losses (MaxLossStreakToPause, PauseDurationHours). Auto-close positions if losses exceed a threshold (AutoCloseThreshold).

Sleek Interface: A fully customizable panel displays real-time account stats, trade signals, risk levels, and actionable insights. Supports English and Vietnamese languages.

A fully customizable panel displays real-time account stats, trade signals, risk levels, and actionable insights. Supports English and Vietnamese languages. Telegram Integration: Stay informed with instant trade notifications and periodic account reports via Telegram, ensuring you’re always in control.

Stay informed with instant trade notifications and periodic account reports via Telegram, ensuring you’re always in control. Trade History & Analytics: Logs all trades and performance stats to CSV files for in-depth analysis and strategy optimization.

Logs all trades and performance stats to CSV files for in-depth analysis and strategy optimization. Highly Customizable: Over 50 input parameters to tailor the bot to your trading style, including signal thresholds, lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit levels, and more.

Backtest Performance (3 Months)

Initial Deposit: $1,000

$1,000 Total Net Profit: $13,261.87 ( 1,326% growth )

$13,261.87 ( ) Profit Factor: 7.91

7.91 Win Rate: 84.19% (394 winning trades out of 468)

84.19% (394 winning trades out of 468) Balance Drawdown Maximal: 4.76%

4.76% Equity Drawdown Maximal: 37.88% (Note: High equity drawdown reflects the bot’s aggressive profit-seeking strategy; optimize risk settings for lower drawdown if needed)

37.88% (Note: High equity drawdown reflects the bot’s aggressive profit-seeking strategy; optimize risk settings for lower drawdown if needed) Average Trade Duration: 10 hours 10 minutes

10 hours 10 minutes Recovery Factor: 2.64

Why Choose MATRIX ONE PRO?

Proven Results: A Profit Factor of 7.91 and 84.19% win rate place this bot among the elite in automated trading.

A and place this bot among the elite in automated trading. Consistency: Achieved a maximum consecutive win streak of 64 trades ($3,116.81), with an average of 14 consecutive wins.

Achieved a maximum consecutive win streak of ($3,116.81), with an average of 14 consecutive wins. Low Risk on Balance: With only 4.76% Balance Drawdown Maximal , your capital is well-protected.

With only , your capital is well-protected. Versatility: Excels in both trending and ranging markets, with a 93.81% win rate on long trades.

Excels in both trending and ranging markets, with a 93.81% win rate on long trades. Time-Saving Automation: Fully automated trading with smart risk management, freeing you from manual analysis.

Fully automated trading with smart risk management, freeing you from manual analysis. Exclusive Support: 24/7 premium support via Telegram or email, plus free lifetime updates to ensure compatibility with the latest MT5 versions.

Recommended Settings

Broker: Any MT5 broker with low spreads and high leverage (1:500 or higher recommended).

Any MT5 broker with low spreads and high leverage (1:500 or higher recommended). Symbol: Best on major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD) on H1 timeframe.

Best on major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD) on H1 timeframe. Minimum Deposit: $1,000 for optimal performance.

$1,000 for optimal performance. Risk Settings: Start with default settings and adjust FixedSLPips (50), FixedTPPips (78), and RiskPercent (1%) based on your risk tolerance.

Installation & Setup

Download and install the EA on your MetaTrader 5 platform. Attach the EA to your desired chart (H1 recommended). Configure the input parameters (e.g., Telegram Token/Chat ID, risk settings, etc.). Enable AutoTrading and let MATRIX ONE PRO work its magic!

Price

One-Time Purchase: $1,499 USD

$1,499 USD Rental Option:

Support: 24/7 premium support: Danh Chính: Phone : +84 888 989 992 Telegram: @Danhchinh888

24/7 premium support: Updates: Free lifetime updates to ensure the bot remains at the forefront of trading technology.

Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. While MATRIX ONE PRO has demonstrated exceptional backtest results, we recommend testing it on a demo account before using it on a live account. Always use proper risk management to protect your capital.