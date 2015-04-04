Night Watcer

Night Watcher – Smart Night Trading EA

Night Watcher is an advanced automated trading system designed to capitalize on low-volatility market conditions during nighttime sessions. It leverages to identify high-probability trade setups while maintaining strict risk control through Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop mechanisms.

Key Features:

Night Session Trading: Optimized for quiet market periods, reducing exposure to high volatility.

Optimized for quiet market periods, reducing exposure to high volatility. Trend & Volatility-Based Entries: Uses Bollinger Bands, RSI, and EMA crossovers to confirm trade signals.

Uses to confirm trade signals. Flexible Risk Management: Adjustable Lot Size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit for controlled trading.

Adjustable for controlled trading. Customizable Trading Hours: Allows specific time-based execution to avoid risky sessions.

Allows to avoid risky sessions. Multi-Order Functionality: Supports up to multiple simultaneous trades for increased market exposure.

Supports up to for increased market exposure. Trailing Stop Option: Enhances trade management to lock in profits dynamically.

Best Suited For:

Traders looking for low-risk, overnight trading strategies.

Scalpers & Swing Traders who prefer controlled market conditions.

who prefer controlled market conditions. Those who want an EA with adaptive trade timing and strong risk management.

Automate your night trading strategy with Night Watcher and trade smarter!



