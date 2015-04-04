Night Watcer

Night Watcher – Smart Night Trading EA

Night Watcher is an advanced automated trading system designed to capitalize on low-volatility market conditions during nighttime sessions. It leverages to identify high-probability trade setups while maintaining strict risk control through Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop mechanisms.

Key Features:

  • Night Session Trading: Optimized for quiet market periods, reducing exposure to high volatility.
  • Trend & Volatility-Based Entries: Uses Bollinger Bands, RSI, and EMA crossovers to confirm trade signals.
  • Flexible Risk Management: Adjustable Lot Size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit for controlled trading.
  • Customizable Trading Hours: Allows specific time-based execution to avoid risky sessions.
  • Multi-Order Functionality: Supports up to multiple simultaneous trades for increased market exposure.
  • Trailing Stop Option: Enhances trade management to lock in profits dynamically.

 Best Suited For:

  • Traders looking for low-risk, overnight trading strategies.
  • Scalpers & Swing Traders who prefer controlled market conditions.
  • Those who want an EA with adaptive trade timing and strong risk management.

Automate your night trading strategy with Night Watcher and trade smarter!


