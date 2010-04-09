Night Watcer
Night Watcher – Smart Night Trading EA
Expert Advisor — Version 1.0
Night Watcher is an automated trading system designed to operate during low-volatility night sessions. It combines technical filters and strict risk management to identify and manage trades under controlled conditions.
How it works
-
The EA monitors price behavior during predefined nighttime trading hours.
-
Entry signals are generated using a combination of Bollinger Bands, RSI, and EMA crossovers.
-
Each trade is protected with Stop Loss and Take Profit. A Trailing Stop can optionally be applied to secure profits as the market moves.
-
Multiple positions can be managed simultaneously, depending on user settings.
Key Parameters
-
Trading Hours: Configurable start and end time for night session activity.
-
Lot Size: Adjustable fixed or dynamic lot size based on account risk preferences.
-
Stop Loss / Take Profit: User-defined levels for risk and reward control.
-
Trailing Stop: Optional dynamic exit mechanism.
-
Maximum Orders: Limit the number of open trades at the same time.
Notes
-
Default settings are optimized for calm, low-volatility periods. Users should test and adjust parameters for different instruments and brokers.
-
This EA does not guarantee profits. It is a technical tool designed for automated execution under specific conditions.
-
For best use, test in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before applying to live trading.