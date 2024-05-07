Gold follower

The trading strategy used by this EA product comes from the traditional and effective PASR strategy, which includes candle pattern judgment, support pressure level judgment, trend judgment under the currently loaded time frame, and weekly and monthly time frames; the product contains An automated trading system with functions such as multi-currency pairs, trends, trend reversals, etc., no Martin, no grid, no hedging, no scalping; it has a clear stop loss level, and the stop loss method is based on the last closing candle price of the current time frame. Judging whether it is closed, the take profit point is determined by default according to whether the EA detects a reverse signal. Of course, you can also set the target profit pips or set trailing stop loss, but it is strongly recommended that you use the default take profit method and clearly set the target. Taking profit in pips or setting a trailing stop will cost you a potentially larger profit. In addition, because EA's judgment cannot be 100% at present, it can manually intervene to close profit orders if necessary, which will not affect the operation of EA.

Supported time frame: H1 H4 D1

Default settings run recommended XAUUSD H1

Here is the list of input parameters:

input string EAComment = "RTNV"; // EA name for remarks

input int MAGICMA = 891; // EA order identification

input int CheckCandleNum = 5; // Number of candles to check

input bool EnableMaxStoplessPips = true; // Enable fixed stop loss

input int MaxStoplessPips = 60; // Fixed stop loss in pips

input bool EnableTailStopless = false; // Enable trailing stop loss

input double TailStoplessPips = 50; // Trailing stop loss in pips

input bool EnableTargetProfitPips = true; // Enable target profit in pips

input double TargetProfitPips = 200; // Target profit in pips

input double FixedLotSize = 0.01; // Fixed lot size for trades

input bool EnableDynamicLotSize = false; // Enable dynamic lot size calculation

input int LotSizeMultiplier = 200; // Lot size multiplier (200 = add 0.01 lot for every $200 balance increase)

input int MaxPositionOrders = 5; // Maximum number of open positions

input bool EnableTimeFilter = false; // Enable time filter

input string StartTime = "4:00"; // Start time for daily trading

input string StopTime = "24:00"; // Stop time for daily trading

input int FastEmaPeriod = 20; // Fast EMA period

input int SlowEmaPeriod = 75; // Slow EMA period

input double ResidualFact = 0.1; // Algorithm error factor



