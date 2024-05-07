Gold follower
The trading strategy used by this EA product comes from the traditional and effective PASR strategy, which includes candle pattern judgment, support pressure level judgment, trend judgment under the currently loaded time frame, and weekly and monthly time frames; the product contains An automated trading system with functions such as multi-currency pairs, trends, trend reversals, etc., no Martin, no grid, no hedging, no scalping; it has a clear stop loss level, and the stop loss method is based on the last closing candle price of the current time frame. Judging whether it is closed, the take profit point is determined by default according to whether the EA detects a reverse signal. Of course, you can also set the target profit pips or set trailing stop loss, but it is strongly recommended that you use the default take profit method and clearly set the target. Taking profit in pips or setting a trailing stop will cost you a potentially larger profit. In addition, because EA's judgment cannot be 100% at present, it can manually intervene to close profit orders if necessary, which will not affect the operation of EA.
Supported time frame: H1 H4 D1
Default settings run recommended XAUUSD H1
Here is the list of input parameters:
input string EAComment = "RTNV"; // EA name for remarks
input int MAGICMA = 891; // EA order identification
input int CheckCandleNum = 5; // Number of candles to check
input bool EnableMaxStoplessPips = true; // Enable fixed stop loss
input int MaxStoplessPips = 60; // Fixed stop loss in pips
input bool EnableTailStopless = false; // Enable trailing stop loss
input double TailStoplessPips = 50; // Trailing stop loss in pips
input bool EnableTargetProfitPips = true; // Enable target profit in pips
input double TargetProfitPips = 200; // Target profit in pips
input double FixedLotSize = 0.01; // Fixed lot size for trades
input bool EnableDynamicLotSize = false; // Enable dynamic lot size calculation
input int LotSizeMultiplier = 200; // Lot size multiplier (200 = add 0.01 lot for every $200 balance increase)
input int MaxPositionOrders = 5; // Maximum number of open positions
input bool EnableTimeFilter = false; // Enable time filter
input string StartTime = "4:00"; // Start time for daily trading
input string StopTime = "24:00"; // Stop time for daily trading
input int FastEmaPeriod = 20; // Fast EMA period
input int SlowEmaPeriod = 75; // Slow EMA period
input double ResidualFact = 0.1; // Algorithm error factor
为什么我将固定手数调整为0.02及止盈设置为300点，EA还是默认原来设置的参数设置呢？而且我在美分账户上可以正常开仓，开仓也是默认参数设置，但在美金账户上不能正常开仓呢？能不能告诉我一下是为什么？