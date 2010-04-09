Night Watcer

Night Watcher – Smart Night Trading EA

Expert Advisor — Version 1.0

Night Watcher is an automated trading system designed to operate during low-volatility night sessions. It combines technical filters and strict risk management to identify and manage trades under controlled conditions.

How it works

  • The EA monitors price behavior during predefined nighttime trading hours.

  • Entry signals are generated using a combination of Bollinger Bands, RSI, and EMA crossovers.

  • Each trade is protected with Stop Loss and Take Profit. A Trailing Stop can optionally be applied to secure profits as the market moves.

  • Multiple positions can be managed simultaneously, depending on user settings.

Key Parameters

  • Trading Hours: Configurable start and end time for night session activity.

  • Lot Size: Adjustable fixed or dynamic lot size based on account risk preferences.

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit: User-defined levels for risk and reward control.

  • Trailing Stop: Optional dynamic exit mechanism.

  • Maximum Orders: Limit the number of open trades at the same time.

Notes

  • Default settings are optimized for calm, low-volatility periods. Users should test and adjust parameters for different instruments and brokers.

  • This EA does not guarantee profits. It is a technical tool designed for automated execution under specific conditions.

  • For best use, test in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before applying to live trading.


