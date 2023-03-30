SD Indicator MT5

The SD Indicator is a powerful tool in the world of Forex trading, that combines two classical strategies: Support/Resistance levels and Supply/Demand zones.

The indicator helps traders to identify potential trading opportunities in the market with high accuracy.


Support and resistance levels are key price levels where buying and selling pressure converge, leading to potential price reversals. The SD Indicator identifies these levels in real-time and provides traders with a clear picture of where the market may turn. This information can be used to make informed trading decisions.


Supply and demand zones are areas where buying and selling pressure are imbalanced, leading to significant price movements. These zones can be identified by finding areas where price has previously stalled or reversed. The SD Indicator helps traders to identify these zones and provides insight into potential trading opportunities.


By combining these two classical strategies, the indicator offers traders a unique perspective on the market. This indicator is designed to provide accurate and reliable information, making it an essential tool for traders of all levels.


The indicator is easy to use and can be customized to suit individual trading styles. It can be used on a range of timeframes, from intraday to long-term trading. Additionally, this indicator works well with other technical analysis tools, such as moving averages and trend lines, further enhancing its effectiveness.

Overall, the SD Indicator is a must-have tool for any Forex trader looking to gain an edge in the market. Its ability to identify key support and resistance levels, as well as supply and demand zones, make it a valuable asset in any trading strategy.


Some of signals of the indicator are being published in Telegram for free: https://t.me/realforexrobots

Join us!


Version for MetaTrader4


Currency pairs, timeframe, terminal

Trading on any currency pair is possible.

Timeframe - any, but it's recommended to select higher timeframes.

Terminal - MetaTrader 5.


Parameters

  • TimeFrame - timeframe, on which the indicator will search entering points. Even if the SD Indicator is set on a different timeframe, it still will be working on that timeframe, that was specified in this parameter.
  • AddCandle - if "true", the indicator will take into account several additional candles to make entering points more safe.
  • StopLossIndent - if "true", the indicator will change its automatic safe StopLoss level.
  • SLIndent - an indent from the automatic safe StopLoss level, if parameter "StopLossIndent"=true.
  • AutoTrailingStop - if "true", the indicator will automatically count a current TrailingStop level. Good parameter for tests.
  • TrailingStop - TrailingStop value in points. If "0" - disabled. Works only if parameter "AutoTrailingStop"=false.
  • Ignore_TP2 - if "true", the indicator will not wait for a TakeProfit2 level to be reached.
  • PushNotifications - if "true", the indicator will send Push-notifications, when there is a trading signal.
  • PlayAlertSound - if "true", the indicator will play alert sound, when there is a trading signal.
  • ShowAlerts - if "true", the indicator will show alerts, when there is a trading signal.
  • ShowChannels - if "true", the indicator will additionally draw price channels on a chart.
  • InformationPanel - if "true", the indicator will display an information panel.
  • Panel_Language - language of the information panel.
  • TextColor - font color of the information panel.

Default parameters can be used.


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
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The new Forex indicator Turn Indi is an assistant to traders who prefer to trade “manually.” The accuracy of the signals of this indicator reaches 85-90%, which makes it an indispensable tool for intraday trading. Turn Indi finds possible points of change in the market trend by correlating several built-in filters and price movements, and this makes it possible to trade both on the trend and on the corrections of the main movement. This indicator constantly interacts with a trader, instantly rea
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Evgeniy Machok
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The SD Indicator is a powerful tool in the world of Forex trading, that combines two classical strategies: Support/Resistance levels and Supply/Demand zones. The indicator helps traders to identify potential trading opportunities in the market with high accuracy. Support and resistance levels are key price levels where buying and selling pressure converge, leading to potential price reversals. The SD Indicator identifies these levels in real-time and provides traders with a clear picture of whe
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Starting price - $200. Every week the price will change depending on the results of trading on a real account. The Group5 robot is a representative of neural network automatic trading systems. Outdated techniques for creating trading algorithms, when the authors manually searched for and fixed patterns of price behavior in the Forex market, are gradually becoming the past, and now this process is becoming increasingly automated. The trading robot itself finds patterns in price behavior, evaluat
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Starting price - $200. Every week the price will change depending on the results of trading on a real account. Fully automatic trading robot Regal Spear is the result of many years of monitoring the behavior of the market. Analyzing the received data, I came to the conclusion that it is necessary to give all the available information to some automatic system, which will estimate a possibility of market entering at one moment of time or another by itself. The result of this work was the creation
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Starting price - $200. Every week the price will change depending on the results of trading on a real account. The Group5 robot is a representative of neural network automatic trading systems. Outdated techniques for creating trading algorithms, when the authors manually searched for and fixed patterns of price behavior in the Forex market, are gradually becoming the past, and now this process is becoming increasingly automated. The trading robot itself finds patterns in price behavior, evaluat
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