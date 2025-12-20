ASM Scalper Combo XAUUSD

ASM Scalper is a combo of three fully automated Expert Advisors which works on XAUUSD & BTCUSD. Those work together in real time to make, evaluate, and continuously optimize trading decisions. 


EA 1. This takes two trades per day one buy side and another one sell side on XAUUSD. We may keep 3-6% per trade risk as it have good accuracy record and quick trailing. It have good continuous winning days records and less loosing records. 

EA 2. This EA takes trades as momentum comes having 1-3% per trade risk. There is quick trailing mechanism for this system as well. It can't skip any quick momentum in XAUUSD. 

EA 3. (XAUUSD) This EA can generate handsome return in neutral market. We may keep 1-3% per trade risk. Market don't trend daily and it may neutralize return with combination of other EAs. 

EA 3. (BTCUSD) Same script which is working on XAUUSD may give good return on BTC as well. We may keep 1-3% per trade risk. On Saturday, it may take maximum 2 trades and on Sunday it works with less risk. 


All those EAs may run on single MT5 account. Two scripts will work on XAUUSD and one script will work on XAUUSD & BTCUSD. All trades are in scalping in nature. Strong part of those EAs are catching small chunks of profit with less risk and quick trailing. All trades are placed using stoploss and target price and no market order placed, which may reduce slippage. We may define risk per trade, risk/trade after certain profit / loss of capital. If you are interested in my EAs then contact me I will provide all EAs with recommended setting files. Final result may vary broker to broker as spread may differ. I will prefer to start trading with minimum capital of $2000 to $5000. If you have any doubt then DM @rajawatssr telegram.


Those EA's works efficiently during high impact news and may give bumper return as quick spike and quick trailing help us to capture good moves.


IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions.


Trading Specifications

Traded pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD

Minimum deposit: $2000 (Recommended: $5000+)
Account type: ECN/Raw Spread
Leverage: 1:30 minimum

Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before live trading.
