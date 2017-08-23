Yellow

4.09

The fully automated Yellow EA works on short-term trend changes creating the price "corridor" set in the parameters. Trading is carried out at the external borders of this corridor by opening positions in different directions with different lot sizes.


Version of Yellow Expert Advisor for MetaTrader5.


The strategy is simple, but effective.

Presence of a sufficient number of parameters allows trader to customize the advisor in accordance with his trading style.


Telegram: https://t.me/realforexrobots


StopLoss can be optionally set in parameters by user.

FIFO compatible, if parameter ClosePreviousPositions=true.



Yellow is intended for trading any currency pair on H1 timeframe.

Not martingale, not arbitrage.



Parameters

  • EAMagic - the magic number of the EA. Must have different values for every chart.
  • AutoLot - can be set to "true" or "false". If "true", the EA selects the initial lot size for trading depending on the balance value.
  • Lots - initial lot size is set by a user, if the value of AutoLot is false.
  • Risk - percentage of the deposit used for the automatic calculation of the lot.
  • MaxLotSize -maximal allowed trading lot. Change this parameter only if you really understand what you're doing.
  • DD - maximum allowed drawdown. If reached, all positions on the symbol will be closed. To continue trading on that symbol its EAMagic parameter must be changed.
  • CommentOfOrder - comment to orders. Can take any value.
  • TakeProfitInPoints - take profit in points.
  • StopLoss - stop loss value in points. If StopLoss=0, stop loss is not used in trading.
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop in points.
  • ZeroPositions - if "true", the EA opens positions only if there are no other open positions on the trading account.
  • LotMult2way - lot multiplier for the next opened position.
  • AutoPriceCorridor - if "true", the EA automatically determines the MaxPriceCorridor parameter.
  • MaxPriceCorridor - value of the price corridor in points for Yellow to open positions, if AutoPriceCorridor=false.
  • MaxSpread - the maximum spread size, at which the robot will open positions.
  • PipsOfIncrement - expansion of the price corridor when exiting an unprofitable position.
  • ClosePreviousPositions - if "true", the EA closes previous positions on the same currency pair before opening new positions and ignores the StopLoss parameter.
  • TradeOnFridays - if "true", the EA will open trades on fridays.
  • SaveDeposit - if "true", the EA will close order series with minimal profit regardless of TakeProfitInPoints parameter.
  • SafeMode - if "false", built in trend filter will be turned OFF. In that case it's recommended to use TrailingStop.
  • Old_Style_M5_Trading - if "true", the EA will be able to trade on M5 timeframe like previous versions.
  • QuotesMult - multiplier for parameters, depending on the number of digits in symbol's quotes. For 5 digits in EURUSD quotes, for example, the value of this parameter should be 10. For 4 digits in EURUSD quotes, the value of this parameter should be 1. For metals and other instruments the value of this parameter must be selected individually for your broker.
  • Autotrading - if the value is "true", the robot will work in fully automatic mode.
  • ShowTradingPanel - if the value is "true", it will be possible to open positions manually.

Recommended broker - any.

Minimal recommended deposit - $300 for cent account (30000 cents) and lot 0.1. Account leverage - from 1:400 and higher.

Important! If there are open positions on your trading account, do not interfere with the Expert Advisor! The consequences can be unpredictable!

If you want to test the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester, do it only in "Every tick" mode!

For the correct operation of the EA, the currency pair history for the H1 and D1 timeframe should be downloaded to the terminal.

Parameters are set as for 4-digits servers. They will be automatically recalculated for 5-digits servers.

Once a month it's recommended to check that account history (history of previous trades) is downloaded to MT4 terminal. It's important.



Reviews 26
nzubair
19
nzubair 2020.03.28 16:22 
 

I've been using the paid version of Yellow for the last one month plus. I am glad to report that I was able to almost double my account with a bit of money and risk management. This is a "big deal". Considering I've been a self-taught, amateur Forex trader for a number of years now and for me to say this and experience this with any "system" is a big deal. Also - getting direct one-on-one support from the author is a rare feeling in this work space - where the quick are the dead. So my humble thanks to the author, Evgeniy. Thanks for the robot and the support. Stay safe in these time.

Andreas Grimm
301
Andreas Grimm 2020.02.27 20:34 
 

Danke für den dollen EA, kann ich nur weiter Empfehlen, die Strategie ist super.

Und Danke noch mal für die schnelle Hilfe, das war Top!

Po Yuan Chen
1829
Po Yuan Chen 2020.01.18 15:18 
 

Very stable profit! The author is always there to give good support! I believe the strategies are safer than most Martingale/Grid EAs in the market

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Extended version for MetaTrader5 of famous Yellow Expert Advisor . The fully automated Yellow MT5 Hedge EA works on short-term trend changes creating the price channel set in the parameters. Trading is carried out at the external borders of this channel by opening positions in different directions with different lot sizes. The strategy is simple, but effective. With adequate money management, the probability of stable earnings is very high. Presence of a sufficient number of parameters allows
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The SD Indicator is a powerful tool in the world of Forex trading, that combines two classical strategies: Support/Resistance levels and Supply/Demand zones. The indicator helps traders to identify potential trading opportunities in the market with high accuracy. Support and resistance levels are key price levels where buying and selling pressure converge, leading to potential price reversals. The SD Indicator identifies these levels in real-time and provides traders with a clear picture of whe
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Starting price - $200. Every week the price will change depending on the results of trading on a real account. The Group5 robot is a representative of neural network automatic trading systems. Outdated techniques for creating trading algorithms, when the authors manually searched for and fixed patterns of price behavior in the Forex market, are gradually becoming the past, and now this process is becoming increasingly automated. The trading robot itself finds patterns in price behavior, evaluat
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ARTEM LIAGINOV
149
ARTEM LIAGINOV 2021.06.11 23:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

NathanGott
45
NathanGott 2020.07.16 15:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lutfrakhmanov
39
Lutfrakhmanov 2020.05.07 10:21 
 

Стоп!!! советник до нового года в минуса по канадцу, весной в минуса по японцу.

На данный момент автор не рекомендует торговать по этим валютам.

Деньги не возмещает!!!

Stop!!! Advisor until the new year in minus for the Canadian, in spring in the minus for the Japanese.

At the moment, the author does not recommend trading in these currencies.

Money does not refund !!!

Paolo Becheri
71
Paolo Becheri 2020.05.03 15:58 
 

3-May-2020

Talking about the Author I have to say he's VERY disposable and always ready to answer to any question.

Regarding the EA after several months spent backtesting it I did't find any satisfying Setting.

I tested the suggested settings (result in simulation is a 3K€ Account burn out) and also searched for something on my own.

In my opinion the Risk/Reward it's absolutely not acceptable.

I'am ready to change my mind whenever someone will show me a good result.

Actually there are better and more stable EA with controlled DD and regular gains.

nzubair
19
nzubair 2020.03.28 16:22 
 

I've been using the paid version of Yellow for the last one month plus. I am glad to report that I was able to almost double my account with a bit of money and risk management. This is a "big deal". Considering I've been a self-taught, amateur Forex trader for a number of years now and for me to say this and experience this with any "system" is a big deal. Also - getting direct one-on-one support from the author is a rare feeling in this work space - where the quick are the dead. So my humble thanks to the author, Evgeniy. Thanks for the robot and the support. Stay safe in these time.

Andreas Grimm
301
Andreas Grimm 2020.02.27 20:34 
 

Danke für den dollen EA, kann ich nur weiter Empfehlen, die Strategie ist super.

Und Danke noch mal für die schnelle Hilfe, das war Top!

Po Yuan Chen
1829
Po Yuan Chen 2020.01.18 15:18 
 

Very stable profit! The author is always there to give good support! I believe the strategies are safer than most Martingale/Grid EAs in the market

Wakeman1
36
Wakeman1 2020.01.15 13:07 
 

UPDATE 5/18/2020: Back to my first impression. It's a money burner. To me poorly supported by the developer.

UPDATE: So with the latest software version and with settings Old_Style_M5_Trading=true, QuotesMult=10, TakeProfitInPoints=10, ClosePreviousPositions=false the EA at least paid itself lately. Revised from 1 star to 3 stars. I will let it run for more weeks and maybe update to 5 stars then. Will see.

I have tried Yellow and for me it does not work at all. I used the defaults for a while as provided by the developer. I also tried the Old Style M5 method. No matter what, trades are openeded, turn into loss and most of them end up in losses. The profits never ever compensate the losses.

It wasn't worth buying Yellow. Can't recommend it. If the algorithm changes in a newer version I'm willing to run it again and revise this comment.

Olatidoye Abayomi
37
Olatidoye Abayomi 2020.01.10 19:39 
 

Let me start by saying thanks to Evgenyi for a wonderful EA. A first I was sceptical about buying this EA but constant communication with Evgenyi gave me assuraance. He is calm and patient to answer all questions. This EA has given me 11% within 3 weeks, that to me is outstanding. I will recommend you use Evgenyi recommended settings, you will be fine. It is a 5 star from me.

Milan Gonda
631
Milan Gonda 2019.10.10 20:45 
 

First of all, I would like to thank Evgenyi for his really great support and for his products. I run simultaneously YELLOW, SZ Scalpel and TFollower on 2 live accounts with slightly different settings and both accounts provide really good results. Just use the standard recommended settings by author, don´t overclock your account and let them do their job. I´m over 60% on both accounts in 15 and 21 weeks and in acceptable risk settings. Just checkout my signals created with these EAs running live on my account.

Nwish1986
67
Nwish1986 2019.10.02 04:50 
 

I am very happy so far with this EA.

agt1984 Gonzalez
181
agt1984 Gonzalez 2019.09.27 12:11 
 

Well, its well developed program, i tested with a demo account about one month, and with a risk per trade of 0.1 lots with a starting capital of 1000 dollars, it went smothly, and the account grows to almost 60 percent. Now, i tested again with real money and the results are almost the same, 58 percent of grow, but, this time, in almost two weeks. Recomendations: use close losing positions, its better to lose a bit than lose a lot, two,use it only with majors, indexes are to dangerous, three, if you are not sure test it always with a demo account, and about one month of data. Nice Job Evgeniy, your robot is a true work of intelligence.

trannamchau77
26
trannamchau77 2019.09.10 15:55 
 

Satisfied! I hope more and more users use Yellow and actively give feedback so that the author can keep his great effort and motivation for Yellow, because part of my plan is based on it now =))

Maximus Sapiens
26
Maximus Sapiens 2019.07.23 16:45 
 

Working as promised. Programmer is always willing to help. Simply great job!

Mika_m
129
Mika_m 2019.07.13 09:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stefan Holzner
1069
Stefan Holzner 2019.07.10 23:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksandar Beev
530
Aleksandar Beev 2019.02.11 14:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ishmael Wilson
59
Ishmael Wilson 2019.01.07 21:59 
 

I like to manually trade and I use Yellow as a back up Strategy because it makes profit on The Majors! Thank You For Keeping Traders Out of Harms Way... And Kicking Donkeys for a living!!

Michael Rauh
50
Michael Rauh 2018.11.28 12:07 
 

I use this ea on real money account for 3 month, it works so great, 20 percent growth . Great great great job !!!

pelumitunde90
54
pelumitunde90 2018.11.15 20:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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