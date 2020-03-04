The new Forex indicator Turn Indi is an assistant to traders who prefer to trade “manually.”

The accuracy of the signals of this indicator reaches 85-90%, which makes it an indispensable tool for intraday trading.

Turn Indi finds possible points of change in the market trend by correlating several built-in filters and price movements, and this makes it possible to trade both on the trend and on the corrections of the main movement.

This indicator constantly interacts with a trader, instantly reacting to all price changes, regardless of the timeframe – from M1 to MN. Message windows and sound accompaniment allow to receive relevant information.

The extremely simple interface and the minimum number of parameters make the Turn Indi indicator convenient even for inexperienced traders.









Recommendations

Broker – any.

Type of account – any.

Timeframe – user’s choice.

Terminal – MetaTrader4.

Parameters

TimeFrame – timeframe on which the indicator will look for possible entry points into the market. Regardless of a current timeframe of a chart, the search will be performed on the period specified by user.

TimeFrame – timeframe on which the indicator will look for possible entry points into the market. Regardless of a current timeframe of a chart, the search will be performed on the period specified by user.

Indent for Arrow in Points – indent from the price (up and down) for drawing graphic objects, in points.

ShowAlerts – if "true", the forex indicator will show windows with current comments.

PushNotifications - if "true", the indicator will send "Push" notifications to your mobile device.

PlayAlertSound – if "true", the indicator will play sound signals.

Sound – the name of the sound file.

Period of Filter - period of the additional filter.






