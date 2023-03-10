Regal Spear MT4

5

Starting price - $200. Every week the price will change depending on the results of trading on a real account.

Fully automatic trading robot Regal Spear is the result of many years of monitoring the behavior of the market. Analyzing the received data, I came to the conclusion that it is necessary to give all the available information to some automatic system, which will estimate a possibility of market entering at one moment of time or another by itself.

The result of this work was the creation of a neural network template that can be launched in various market conditions and receive ready-made trading systems.

This Expert Advisor - Regal Spear - is one of the systems that I received in this way. That is, my neural network template found it by itself, and I only had to correct it. And now I want to share this find with you!


Positions are always protected by StopLoss and DD parameters.


Telegram: https://t.me/realforexrobots

Join us!


Monitoring of trading on a real account

Version for MetaTrader5


Not martingale, not grid, not arbitrage.

"Set and forget" system, no user participation required.



Broker and deposit

Any broker with small spreads and fast order execution is suitable for trading.

Minimum deposit - $100.



Currency pairs, timeframe, terminal

Trading on EURUSD is recommended.

Timeframe - М5.

Terminal - MetaTrader 4.



Parameters

  • AutoLot - if "true", the EA chooses lot size for trading by itself, depending on account balance.
  • Lots - lot size is set by a user, if AutoLot="false".
  • Risk - percentage of a deposit, used for the automatic calculation of the lot.
  • DD - the maximum drawdown as a percentage of account balance, at which all positions of the EA on current currency pair will be closed.
  • SafeTrades - if "true", the EA will use safer market entry points.
  • Visible_TP_SL - if "true", TakeProfit and StopLoss levels will be visible for broker.
  • AutoTakeProfit - if "true", the EA will determine TakeProfit value by itself.
  • TakeProfit - TakeProfit value in points. If "0" - disabled.
  • StopLoss - StopLoss value in points. If "0" - disabled.
  • TrailingStop - TrailingStop value in points. If "0" - disabled.
  • PendingOrders - if "true", the EA will use pending orders, when possible.
  • OrdersMaxNumber - maximal number of simultaneously opened orders.
  • ZeroPositions - if "true", the EA will open positions only if there are no other open positions on the trading account.
  • MaxSpread - maximal value of spread for the EA to open positions.
  • VirtualSpread - if "true", additional control of the spread will be carried out by modeling it.
  • Direction - allowed types of orders.
  • CommentOfOrder - comment to orders. Can take any value.
  • EAidentifier - identifier of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others.
  • Lasting of positions in minutes - maximum holding time of an open position, in minutes.
  • WaitForProfit - if "true", the EA will try to wait for the position to become profitable, regardless of the "Lasting" parameter.
  • EndOfMonthStop - if "true", the EA will stop trading at the end and beginning of a month.
  • InformationPanel - if "true", the information panel will be displayed on the chart of the traded pair.
  • Panel_Language - language of the information panel.
  • TextColor - font color of the information panel.

Default parameters are for EURUSD.

If you want to test the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester, do it only in "Every tick" mode!

Parameters are set as for 4-digits servers. They will be automatically recalculated for 5-digits servers.


This Expert Advisor is available for purchase only on mql5.com. If someone offers you to buy it outside of mql5.com, then you should know that they are scammers!

Reviews 2
maj3t364
40
maj3t364 2023.03.24 12:30 
 

A few days ago I also bought it and I directly put it in a real account after trying it in backtest. Since then, all operations have been positive. The bot works perfectly and does what it promises. Important from experience: put it to work on an ECN account (fast execution and small spread)!!!

Alexis Tormo
779
Alexis Tormo 2023.03.16 10:18 
 

Although I have had it for a short time, for the moment it complies with what was planned

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maj3t364
40
maj3t364 2023.03.24 12:30 
 

A few days ago I also bought it and I directly put it in a real account after trying it in backtest. Since then, all operations have been positive. The bot works perfectly and does what it promises. Important from experience: put it to work on an ECN account (fast execution and small spread)!!!

Evgeniy Machok
55072
Reply from developer Evgeniy Machok 2023.03.24 12:31
Thanks for your review.
Alexis Tormo
779
Alexis Tormo 2023.03.16 10:18 
 

Although I have had it for a short time, for the moment it complies with what was planned

Evgeniy Machok
55072
Reply from developer Evgeniy Machok 2023.03.16 10:19
Thanks for your review.
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