BreakSniper

USER GUIDE FOR THE ADVISOR

1. General Settings

MagicNumber – Unique number for advisor order identification.

OrderVolume – Lot size for each trade.

OffsetPoints – Offset from the signal level (in points).

Slippage – Allowed slippage when opening an order.

2. Operating Modes

OppositePositionClose – Closes the opposite position before opening a new one.

EnableNextSignalMode – Allows a new signal only after the previous trade closes.

EnableReversMode – Reverse mode changes the trading direction.

SinglePositionMode – Restricts simultaneous opposite positions.

ОЖИДАНИЕ (WAITING) – Blocks new order openings while there is an open position.

3. Sound Settings

SoundOnOpen – Sound notification when opening a position.

SoundOnClose – Sound notification when closing a position.

PlaySoundOnToggleEA – Sound when enabling/disabling the EA.

PlaySoundOnToggleLimiter – Sound when enabling/disabling the limiter.

4. Timeframe

ТАЙМФРЭЙМ (TIMEFRAME) – Selects the timeframe for the advisor's operation.

5. Control Buttons

ButtonColorEnabled – Button color when the EA is active.

ButtonColorDisabled – Button color when the EA is disabled.

ButtonLabelEnabled – Button label when the EA is on.

ButtonLabelDisabled – Button label when the EA is off.

6. Position Limiter

LimiterButtonColorEnabled – Button color when the limiter is active.

LimiterButtonColorDisabled – Button color when the limiter is off.

LimiterButtonLabelEnabled – Button text when the limiter is on.

LimiterButtonLabelDisabled – Button text when the limiter is off.

7. Trade Direction Control

TradeLong – Allows long positions.

TradeShort – Allows short positions.

8. Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Management

UseStopLoss – Enable/disable stop-loss.

StopLossValue – Stop-loss value in points or percent.

UseTakeProfit – Enable/disable take-profit.

TakeProfitValue – Take-profit value in points or percent.

9. Auto-stop and Timer

EnableResetOnProfit – Resets settings upon reaching profit.

TimerPeriodSeconds – Timer interval (in seconds).

More from author
ZigZag 1
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
User Guide  Trading Direction (InputDirect) Selects allowed trading directions: both, long only, or short only. Signal Level Usage (Direction) Enables or disables the use of calculated signal levels (Point A) for order placement. Max Orders per Level (MaxOpenOnLevel) Limits the number of orders that can be placed from the same price level to help control risk. Order Entry Logic (InputType) Determines the method of interpreting ZigZag signals (options 1, 2, or 3) that affect entry timing. Lo
